GLOBAL NEWBORN SCREENING MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY INSIGHTS

Growth in the global newborn screening market is expected to be driven by the increasing dominance of diseases in newborn such as congenital anomalies, respiratory distress syndrome, neonatal infection, etc. which has led to the increased adoption of newborn screening equipment to diagnose fatal diseases in newborn babies. By the end of the forecast years of 2019-2027, the market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 13.56%.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05337896/?utm_source=PRN



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global newborn screening market is segmented on the basis of test type, technology, and products. The test type segments include a dry blood spot test, hearing screen test, and critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) test.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is assessed that approximately 303,000 newborns die within the first 4 weeks due to congenital anomalies every year. The primary factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of newborn diseases is increasing the market value globally.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Regional segmentation of the market is done into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world.APAC market is expected to showcase the fastest growth over the forecast period 2019-2027 owing to the increasing birth rate, government programs supporting newborn screening, increasing prevalence of diseases in newborn babies, and increasing incidence of birth defects

However, the North American market continues to dominate in terms of the total revenue generated.



U.S and Canada are the significant markets in this region. Compensatory rules & regulations of the newborn screening market in the United States are majorly contributing to the market's progress.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Companies like Zentech S.A., Waters Corporation, Biotek Instruments Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Sciex, Natus Medical Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Medtronic Plc , Trivitron Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Neogen Labs Pvt. Ltd., GE Healthcare Limited, , Masimo Corporation , and PerkinElmer Inc. are mentioned in the report.



Companies mentioned

1. SCIEX

2. BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS INC.

3. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

4. CARDINAL HEALTH INC.

5. GE HEALTHCARE LIMITED

6. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

7. MASIMO CORPORATION

8. NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED

9. MEDTRONIC PLC

10. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

11. NEOGEN LABS PVT. LTD.

12. PERKINELMER INC.

13. ZENTECH S.A.

14. WATERS CORPORATION

15. TRIVITRON HEALTHCARE



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05337896/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

