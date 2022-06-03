Global NewSpace Market Analysis Report 2022: New Product Development Focused on Deep Space Missions and Mega Constellations Drives Transformational Growth for Investors

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global NewSpace Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This assessment of the NewSpace industry focuses on developments that occurred from 2019 to 2021

The research covers NewSpace start-ups that were founded during this time and the evolving trends that accompany the NewSpace economy. Other areas of the study include key insights connecting the NewSpace market with deep space missions and mega constellations.

The research concludes with a discussion about growth opportunities for space investors. If you are a potential investor in the space industry and focusing specifically on the NewSpace market, this study will help you kick start your research.



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Which NewSpace market participants entered during the 2019-2021 time line?

What growth drivers and restraints will influence the NewSpace industry from 2022 to 2030?

Which new avenues are NewSpace market participants focusing on right now?

What investment trends are underway in the NewSpace economy?

What are the growth opportunities for existing and new space investors moving forward?

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the NewSpace Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

NewSpace Start-ups Founded During 2019-2021

NewSpace Start-ups Founded During 2019-2021 Discussion

Increasing Government Investment in the NewSpace Economy

NewSpace Start-ups Driving Deep Space Missions

Growth Opportunity Universe - NewSpace

Growth Opportunity 1: New Investment for NewSpace Start-ups

Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Development for Deep Space Missions

Growth Opportunity 3: Fresh Investment for New Downstream Services

