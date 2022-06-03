Global Next Generation 911 Market Analysis Report 2022: Proliferation of IoT Ignites Growth Opportunities for NG911 - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation 911: The Future of Public Safety - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study outlines the NG911 vision and its progress; analyzes key industry trends and market dynamics; identifies key market participants in the NG911 ecosystem and maps out where they reside on the NG911 value chain; provides an overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system; analyzes partnerships between ecosystem participants; provides market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues (2021-2026); and provides market share for NG911 primary contract holders, Next Gen Core Services (NGCS) providers, and Call Handling Equipment (CHE) providers.



NG911 represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging and catering to the rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies of citizens. In contrast to the legacy voice-centric enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1) network, NG911 supports a more diverse set of internet protocol (IP)-based communications that will enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders. More specifically, NG911 introduces an array of innovative features and functionality that will significantly expand public safety capabilities and allow end users to efficiently relay text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls in emergency situations.



The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, panic buttons, connected vehicles, and smart cities will trigger opportunities for NG911 systems to leverage a myriad of new connected data sources to enhance incidence intelligence and situational awareness for first responders. Machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions will be critical to manage, organize, and analyze the massive amounts of new data sources now enabled with NG911.

The ability to determine "what is relevant" versus "what is noise" in the context of an emergency event will be essential in order to optimize outcomes. Moreover, recent advancements in cloud based platforms for Next Gen Core Services (NGCS), call handling equipment (CHE), Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) operational solutions have reduced costs and accelerated innovation in NG911 systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1. NG911 Growth Environment



2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives in Public Safety Industry

Strategic Imperative #1: Transformative Mega Trends

Strategic Imperative #2: Disruptive Technologies

Strategic Imperative #3: Geopolitical Chaos

3. The NG911 Vision

NG911 High-level Objectives

The Next Generation of Public Safety

The Evolution of Traditional 911 to NG911

Overview of an i3-compliant NG911 System

NG911 Technical Discussion

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Market Dynamics

Key Competitors

Notable Awards, Acquisitions, and Partnerships 2021-2022 (1H)

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

The NG911 Ecosystem

Competitive Environment

Key Growth Metrics

Market Metrics - Forecast Assumptions & Methodology

Market Penetration Forecast

The NG911 Scorecard - Key Considerations in a NG911 Award

US Market Penetration - Closed NG911 Contracts by State (YE 2021)

Market Penetration Analysis

Market Share

A Word on California's Unique NG911 Deployment Model

Unique NG911 Deployment Model Market Share Analysis

Funding - Trends & Opportunities

Revenue Forecast

NG911 Revenue Forecast Elements

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecasts Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGCS

Competitive Environment

Key Growth Metrics

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Market Trends

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CHE

Competitive Environment

Key Growth Metrics

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Market Trends

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - GIS

Competitive Environment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Market Trends

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - PSAP Operational Solutions

Competitive Environment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Market Trends

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: NG911 Primary Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 2: ESInet/NGCS Providers

Growth Opportunity 3: CHE Providers

Growth Opportunity 4: PSAP Operational Solutions Providers

10. Appendix

