Global Next-Generation Avionics Market Markets, 2020-2025 - Opportunities in Growing Utilization of Advanced Navigation and Surveillance Technologies for Avionics

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Avionics Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Aircraft Type, System, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next-generation avionics industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.53% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America is expected to dominate the market in 2025 with a share of 38.62%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada.



The U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2025 with a presence of major avionics provider, such as Collins Aerospace, Honeywell, L3Harris Technologies, GE Aviation, and Curtiss-Wright Corporation. These companies offer a wide range of avionic products and are continuously engaged in inorganic strategies so as to provide next-generation avionics.

There are several factors that are contributing to the significant growth of next-generation avionics market. Some of these factors are rising adoption of emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning, increasing development of eVTOLs and electric aircraft, increasing focus on open flight deck system and development of next-generation aircraft computer.

Scope of the Global Next-Generation Avionics Market

The next-generation avionics market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as aircraft type, system, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the next-generation avionics market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global Next-Generation Avionics Market Segmentation

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the aircraft type, which include commercial, military, business jets and general aviation, and helicopters. The report also analyzes different systems that includes hardware and software. Furthermore, the hardware sub-segment is further segmented into flight management system, flight control system, communication system, navigation system, surveillance system, mission and tactical system, health monitoring system, and collision avoidance system.

The next-generation avionics market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.

Key Companies in the Global Next-Generation Avionics Industry

The key market players in the global next-generation avionics market include Collins Aerospace, Thales Group, Saab, GE Aviation, L3Harris Technologies, Universal Avionics (an Elbit Systems Company), Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Safran, Cobham, Scioteq (Esterline), Garmin, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems, and Trig Avionics, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Technological Trends

1.1.1.1 Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Aircraft and UAVs

1.1.1.2 Miniaturization of Drone Avionics and Sensors

1.1.1.3 Development of Wireless Avionics Intra-Communications

1.1.1.4 5G Network Connectivity for Aviation

1.1.1.5 Single Pilot Aircraft Concept

1.1.1.6 Integrated Modular Avionics

1.1.1.7 Space-Based ADS-B

1.1.2 Ongoing and Upcoming Programs

1.1.2.1 FAA Next-Gen Modernization Program

1.1.2.2 Electric Aircraft Programs

1.1.2.3 Open Flight Deck Project

1.1.2.4 The Open Group's Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) Initiative

1.1.3 Opportunity for Avionics Industry: Emergence of Connected and Digital Aircraft

1.1.4 Regulatory Environment

1.1.4.1 FAA's Regulation for Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems

1.1.4.2 Global ADS-B Mandates for Aircraft

1.1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Aviation Sector

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Development of eVTOLs and Electric Aircraft

1.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Open Flight Deck System by Key Industry Players

1.2.1.3 Development of Next-Generation Aircraft Computer

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Increasing Risk from Cyberattacks

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Launch and Development

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Contracts, Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Acquisitions

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Rising Adoption for Integrating Avionics with ML and AI

1.2.5.2 Growing Utilization of Advanced Navigation and Surveillance Technologies for Avionics

2 Applications

2.1 Demand Analysis of Next-Generation Avionics Market (by Aircraft Type)

2.1.1 Commercial

2.1.1.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

2.1.1.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

2.1.1.3 Very Large Aircraft

2.1.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft

2.1.1.5 Air Taxi

2.1.2 Military

2.1.2.1 Fighter Jets

2.1.2.2 Transport Aircraft

2.1.2.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

2.1.3 Business Jets and General Aviation

2.1.4 Helicopters

3 Products

3.1 Demand Analysis of Next-Generation Avionics Market (by System)

3.1.1 Hardware

3.1.1.1 Flight Management System

3.1.1.1.1 Flight Management Computer

3.1.1.1.2 Electronic Flight Instrument Display (EFIS)

3.1.1.1.3 Aircraft Interface Unit (AIU)

3.1.1.1.4 Others

3.1.1.2 Flight Control System

3.1.1.2.1 Flight Control Computer

3.1.1.2.2 Glass Cockpit Display

3.1.1.2.3 Automatic Flight Control

3.1.1.2.4 Air Data Computer (ADC)

3.1.1.2.5 Others

3.1.1.3 Communication System

3.1.1.4 Navigation System

3.1.1.5 Surveillance System

3.1.1.5.1 ADS-B Out

3.1.1.5.2 IFF Tranponder

3.1.1.5.3 Others

3.1.1.6 Mission and Tactical System

3.1.1.7 Health Monitoring System

3.1.1.8 Collision Avoidance System

3.1.1.9 Other Subsystems

3.1.2 Software

4 Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Company Overview

5.1.1 Role in Next-Generation Avionics Market

5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.1.3 Production Sites

5.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1 Collaboration

5.2.2 Contracts and Agreements

5.3 Strength and Weakness

5.4 R&D Analysis

BAE Systems

Collins Aerospace

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Cobham plc

Garmin Ltd.

GE Aviation

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies

Saab AB

Safran

ScioTeq

Teledyne Controls LLC

Thales Group

Trig Avionics

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h788zs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

