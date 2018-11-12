Global Next Generation Computing Market 2018-2023: Bio-Sciences/Healthcare, Financial Services, and Energy Sector will be Leading Verticals Globally

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Next Generation Computing Market: Bio-Computing, Brain-Computer Interfaces, High Performance Computing, Nanocomputing, Neomorphic Computing, Serverless Computing, Swarm Computing, and Quantum Computing 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next generation computing market is characterized by many different approaches to solve many different problems, but all with certain commonalities. Those driving factors include market needs for computation speed and efficiency, reduced energy consumption, miniaturization, evolving architectures and business models.

There are many technologies involved, including distributed computing (swarm computing), computational collaboration (bio-computing), improving performance of existing supercomputers, and completely new computer architectures (Quantum Computing). Each of these approaches has their own advantages and disadvantages. Many of these different computing architectures and methods stand alone in terms of their ability to solve market problems.

Computing companies are racing to develop next generation computing technologies to solve a myriad of problems ranging from integrating artificial intelligence (at the chipset, IC, and component level) and cognitive computing to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of supercomputers. The commercial introduction of Quantum Computing is anticipated to both solve and create new problems as previously unsolvable problems will be solved.

This multiplicity of developments with next generation computing makes it difficult for the enterprise or government user to make decisions about infrastructure, software, and services.



This report evaluates next generation computing technologies, use cases, and applications. Market readiness factors are considered along with the impact of different computational methods upon other emerging technologies. The report provides analysis of leading edge developments such as computer integration with human cognition via bio-computing and brain-computer interfaces.

Other pioneering areas are covered such as such as leveraging developments in nanotechnology to develop more effective computing models and methods. The report includes critical analysis of leading vendors and strategies. The report includes detailed market forecasts for next generation computing approach for the period of 2018 - 2023.



Select Report Findings:



North America will be the leading region for the next generation computing market

will be the leading region for the next generation computing market The swarm computing component of NGC market will grow at highest CAGR globally

Bio-sciences/healthcare, financial services, and energy sector will be leading verticals globally

High Performance Computing as a Service will Account for 43% of total the HPC market by 2023

Global NGC market for large enterprise is 4X larger than SMB, but the latter is growing twice as fast

A successful next generation computing system approach combines infrastructure, devices, and software

Planning NGC systems will require an integrated approach including edge computing and wireless connectivity

Report Benefits:

Next generation computing forecasts for 2018-2023

Understand the importance of HPC as a Service (HPCaaS)

Identify the products and services of key NGC companies

Understand the factors responsible for growth of NGC market

Gain insights from exclusive recommendation for market players

Learn the relationship between NGC and other emerging technologies

Understand the future of next generation computing solutions for enterprise

Target Audience:

ICT service providers

Governments and NGOs

Semiconductor providers

ICT infrastructure providers

Data and computing companies

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 What is Next Generation Computing?

2.1.1 High Performance Computing

2.1.2 Swarm Computing

2.1.3 Neuromorphic Computing

2.1.4 Biocomputing

2.1.5 Quantum Computing

2.1.6 Serverless Computing

2.1.7 Brain Computer Interface

2.1.8 Nanocomputing

2.2 Next Generation Computing Market Drivers

2.2.1 Efficient Computation and High Speed Storage

2.2.2 Government and Private Initiatives

2.2.3 Flexible Computing: Virtualization, Cloud, and Serverless

2.2.4 AI enabled, High Performance Embedded Devices, Chipsets, and ICs

2.2.5 Cost Effective Computing powered by Pay-as-you-go Model

2.3 Next Generation Computing Market Challenges

2.3.1 Data Security Concerns in Virtualized and Distributed Cloud

2.3.2 Funding Constrains R&D Activities

2.3.3 Lack of Skilled Professionals across the Sector

2.3.4 Absence of Uniformity among NGC Branches including Data Format



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 High Performance Computing

3.1.1 HPC Technology

3.1.2 Exascale Computation

3.1.2.1 Exascale Supercomputer Development

3.1.2.1.1 United States

3.1.2.1.2 China

3.1.2.1.3 Europe

3.1.2.1.4 Japan

3.1.2.1.5 India

3.1.2.1.6 Taiwan

3.1.3 Supercomputers

3.1.4 High Performance Technical Computing

3.1.5 Market Segmentation Considerations

3.1.6 Use Cases and Application Areas

3.1.6.1 Computer Aided Engineering

3.1.6.2 Government

3.1.6.3 Financial Services

3.1.6.4 Education and Research

3.1.6.5 Manufacturing

3.1.6.6 Media and Entertainment

3.1.6.7 Electronic Design Automation

3.1.6.8 Bio-Sciences and Healthcare

3.1.6.9 Energy Management and Utilities

3.1.6.10 Earth Science

3.1.7 Regulatory Framework

3.1.8 Value Chain Analysis

3.1.9 AI to Drive HPC Performance and Adoption

3.2 Swarm Computing

3.2.1 Swarm Computing Technology

3.2.1.1 Ant Colony Optimization (ACO)

3.2.1.2 Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO)

3.2.1.3 Stochastic Diffusion Search (SDS)

3.2.2 Swarm Intelligence

3.2.3 Swarm Computing Capabilities

3.2.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.2.5 Regulatory Framework

3.3 Neuromorphic Computing

3.3.1 Neuromorphic Computing Technology

3.3.2 Neuromorphic Semiconductor

3.3.2.1 Hardware Neurons

3.3.2.2 Implanted Memory

3.3.3 Neuromorphic Application

3.3.4 Neuromorphic Market Explained

3.3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Biocomputing

3.4.1 Bioinformatics

3.4.2 Computational Biology and Drug Discovery

3.4.3 Biodatamining and Protein Simulations

3.4.4 Biocomputing Platform and Services

3.4.5 Biocomputing Application

3.4.6 Biocomputing Products

3.4.7 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Quantum Computing

3.5.1 Quantum Simulation, Sensing and Communication

3.5.2 Quantum Cryptography

3.5.3 Quantum Computing Technology

3.5.4 Quantum Programming, Software, and SDK

3.5.5 Quantum Computing Application

3.5.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Serverless Computing

3.6.1 Serverless Computing Solution

3.6.2 Serverless Computing Application

3.6.2.1 Event Driven Computing

3.6.2.2 Live Video Broadcasting

3.6.2.3 Processing IoT Data

3.6.2.4 Shared Delivery Dispatch System

3.6.2.5 Web Application and Bakends

3.6.2.6 Application Scalability

3.6.2.7 Sales opportunities and Customer Experience

3.6.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Brain Computer Interface (BCI)

3.7.1 BCI Technology

3.7.2 Invasive vs. Non-Invasive BCI

3.7.3 Partially Invasive BCI

3.7.4 BCI Application

3.7.5 Silicon Electronics

3.7.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.8 Nanocomputing

3.8.1 Nanotechnology

3.8.2 Nanomaterials

3.8.3 DNA Nanocomputing

3.8.4 Nanocomputing Market

3.8.5 Value Chain

3.9 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT

3.10 Edge Computing Network and 5G

3.11 Blockchain and Virtualization

3.12 Green Computing

3.13 Cognitive Computing



4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 Vendor Ecosystem

4.2 Leading Company

4.2.1 ABM Inc.

4.2.2 Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

4.2.3 Advanced Diamond Technologies Inc.

4.2.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

4.2.5 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba Cloud)

4.2.6 Amazon Web Services Inc.

4.2.7 Apium Swarm Robotics

4.2.8 Atos SE

4.2.9 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

4.2.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.2.11 Cisco Systems

4.2.12 D-Wave Systems Inc.

4.2.13 DELL Technologies Inc.

4.2.14 Emotiv

4.2.15 Fujitsu Ltd

4.2.16 Google Inc.

4.2.17 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

4.2.18 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

4.2.19 IBM Corporation

4.2.20 Intel Corporation

4.2.21 Keysight Technologies

4.2.22 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.2.23 Microsoft Corporation

4.2.24 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

4.2.25 NEC Corporation

4.2.26 Nokia Corporation

4.2.27 NVIDIA

4.2.28 Oracle Corporation

4.2.29 Qualcomm Inc.

4.2.30 Rackspace inc.

4.3 Other Companies

4.3.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

4.3.2 Toshiba Corporation

4.3.3 Waters Corporation

4.3.4 Gemalto N.V.

4.3.5 Juniper Networks Inc.

4.3.6 SAP SE

4.3.7 Siemens AG

4.3.8 Schneider Electric SE

4.3.9 Raytheon Company

4.3.10 1QB Information Technologies Inc. (IQbit)

4.3.11 Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd. (CQC)

4.3.12 MagiQ Technologies Inc.

4.3.13 Rigetti Computing

4.3.14 NTT Docomo Inc.

4.3.15 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

4.3.16 Airbus Group

4.3.17 Volkswagen AG

4.3.18 Iron.io

4.3.19 Serverless Inc.

4.3.20 LunchBadger

4.3.21 CA Technologies

4.3.22 TIBCO Software Inc.

4.3.23 Salesforce



5.0 Next Generation Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Overall NGC Market

5.2 NGC Market by Segment

5.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Forecasts

5.3.1 HPC Market by Segment

5.3.1.1 HPC Market by Hardware Type

5.3.1.2 HPC Market by Service Type

5.3.2 HPC Market by Industry Vertical

5.3.3 HPC as a Service

5.3.3.1 HPCaaS Market by Component Solution

5.3.3.2 HPCaaS Market by Industry Vertical

5.3.4 HPC Deployment: Supercomputer vs. Clustering

5.3.5 Exascale Computing Market

5.3.5.1 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Segment

5.3.5.2 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Hardware Type

5.3.5.3 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Service Type

5.3.5.4 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Industry Vertical

5.3.5.5 Exascale Computing Powered HPCaaS Market

5.3.5.5.1 Exascale Computing Powered HPCaaS Market by Component Solution

5.3.5.5.2 Exascale Computing Powered HPCaaS Market by Industry Vertical

5.4 Swarm Computing Market Forecasts

5.4.1 Swarm Computing Market by Algorithm Model

5.4.2 Swarm Computing Market by Computing Capabilities

5.4.3 Swarm Computing Market by Industry Vertical

5.5 Neuromorphic Computing Market Forecasts

5.5.1 Neuromorphic Computing Market by Segment

5.5.2 Neuromorphic Computing Market by Application

5.5.3 Neuromorphic Computing Market by Industry Vertical

5.6 Biocomputing Market Forecasts

5.6.1 Biocomputing Market by Segment

5.6.1.1 Biocomputing Market by Platform Type

5.6.1.2 Biocomputing Market by Knowledge Management Tools Type

5.6.1.3 Biocomputing Market by Service Type

5.6.2 Biocomputing Market by Product Type

5.6.3 Biocomputing Market by Application Type

5.6.4 Biocomputing Market by Industry Vertical

5.7 Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Forecasts

5.7.1 BCI Market by Type

5.7.2 BCI Market by Technology

5.7.3 BCI Market by Application

5.7.4 BCI Market by Industry Vertical

5.8 Serverless Computing Market Forecasts

5.8.1 Serverless Computing Market by Segment

5.8.1.1 Serverless Computing Market by Solution Type

5.8.1.2 Serverless Computing Market by Service Type

5.8.1.2.1 Serverless Computing Market by Professional Service Type

5.8.2 Serverless Computing Market by Industry Vertical

5.9 Quantum Computing Market Forecasts

5.9.1 Quantum Computing Market by Segment

5.9.1.1 Quantum Computing Market by Hardware Type

5.9.1.2 Quantum Computing Market by Application Software Type

5.9.1.3 Quantum Computing Market by Service Type

5.9.1.3.1 Quantum Computing Market by Professional Service Type

5.9.2 Quantum Computing Market by Technology

5.9.3 Quantum Computing Market by Industry Vertical

5.10 Nanocomputing Market Forecasts

5.10.1 Nanocomputing Market by Segment

5.10.1.1 Nanomaterials Market by Components

5.10.1.2 Nanotools Market by Components

5.10.1.3 Nanodevices Market by Components

5.10.2 Nanocomputing Market by Industry Vertical

5.11 NGC Market by Deployment Type

5.11.1 NGC Market by Cloud Deployment Type

5.12 NGC Market by Enterprise Type

5.13 NGC Market by Connectivity Type

5.13.1 NGC Market by Cellular Connectivity Type

5.14 AI Solution Market in NGC

5.14.1 AI Solution Market in NGC by Segment

5.14.2 AI Solution Market in NGC by AI Technology

5.14.3 AI Solution Market in HPCaaS

5.14.3.1 AI Solution Market in HPCaaS by Segment

5.14.3.2 AI Solution Market in HPCaaS by AI Technology

5.15 Big Data Analytics Solution Market in NGC

5.16 NGC Market in IoT

5.16.1 NGC Market in IoT by Sector

5.16.2 HPCaaS Market in IoT

5.17 NGC Market in Edge Network

5.18 NGC Market in Blockchain

5.19 NGC Market in Smart Cities

5.20 NGC Market in 5G

5.21 NGC Market by Region



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Extended Reality (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Workplace Solution Providers

6.18 Enterprise and Government



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xmp5gv/global_next?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

