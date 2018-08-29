Global Next-Generation Network Market, 2022 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Application, End User (Telecom Service Provider, Internet Service Provider, Government)

DUBLIN, Aug 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Next-Generation Network Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Application, End User (Telecom Service Provider, Internet Service Provider, Government), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next-generation network (NGN) market is expected to grow from USD 21.86 billion in 2018 to USD 32.81 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2023.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in public-private partnerships for NGN developments, demand for high-speed services, and low operational cost. Demand for faster connectivity, high-speed data transfer, and high responsive network is growing continuously. All these demands are well addressed with the help of NGN infrastructure. The continuous development of cellular network has enabled users to experience faster data rates with low latency.

Demand for high-speed data services is primarily driven by the growing use of services and applications by both consumer electronic devices and business usage. In addition, the rise in the number of smartphone users and an increase in the average data volume per subscription require a high-speed network with high bandwidth capable of handling huge data traffic. NGN network technology is capable of offering sufficient bandwidth to support the increasing data traffic.

The NGN market has been segmented on the basis of offering into hardware, software, and services. The software held the highest growth rate; whereas hardware held the major share of the NGN market during 2018-2023. Software focuses on making the network responsive and flexible in terms of scaling up according to the network requirement. It allows network operators to make changes quickly in their network through a centralized control system according to the rate at which data traffic increases or decreases.

Based on end user, the NGN market has been segmented into telecom service provider, internet service provider, and government. The NGN market for internet service providers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 owing to increasing demand for high-speed data services and digitalization.

The NGN market is segmented on the basis of application into internet video, IPTV & VOD, web data, file sharing, and gaming. Emerging video-streaming services on TV and other entertainment devices is expected to drive heavy data consumption in the internet video application.

APAC led the overall NGN market and accounted for the largest market share, followed by North America. The NGN market in APAC is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Countries in APAC undertake aggressive initiatives to transform their traditional network infrastructure to advanced NGN; as a result, the NGN market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate.

The NGN would play an integral role in advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine communication (M2M), and other sectors such as smart cities, as well as in industrial automation. This offers huge potential for NGN connectivity and related infrastructure to provide faster communication and simultaneous connection among different devices.

High infrastructure cost is restraining the growth of the NGN market. The NGN infrastructure is expected to change the concurrent ways of communication. NGN exhibits advanced features as compared with the previous generation. The NGN infrastructure is in its nascent stage, and many companies and government bodies are taking active participation in terms of investments and R&D activities of this technology. Heavy investments are necessary to upgrade the existing network to NGN.

11 Company Profiles





Adtran

At&T

Ciena Corporation

Cisco

Commverge Solutions

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Infradata

Juniper Network

Kpn International

NEC Corporation

Nokia

Portaone

Samsung Electronics

Telcobridges

Teles

ZTE

