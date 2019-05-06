Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is Projected to Reach $9.91 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Focus on Products and Services, Applications, Technology, 18 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) industry is a multibillion market which consists of multitudinous companies involved in the manufacturing of instruments and kits and consumables and the development of software to bolster the NGS workflow. NGS has fundamentally changed the genomic research. It enables the scientist to sequence an entire genome, exome, or transcriptome by conducting experiments that were previously impossible. There were some limitations with traditional sequencing platforms. Platforms rely on the reads that are short and are less than 1Kb, further requiring scale up to millions of fragments that are sequenced in parallel.

Advancements in sequencing chemistry, molecular biology, and technical engineering over the years have profoundly increased the sequencing efficiency while decreasing the cost. Impressive progress in these fields has paved the way for the development of massively parallel, high-throughput sequencing technology, known as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS).

The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the NGS market in terms of various influencing factors, such as trends, technological advancements, the role of service providers, and funding scenario in the market. The scope of this report constitutes an in-depth study of the global next-generation sequencing market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions. The market has been segmented into technology', product', application' and geographical regions'. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the market.

This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global NGS market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are likely to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. In addition, the report includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.

The research study considers the market share analysis for a comprehensive understanding of the global NGS market and assesses the factors governing the same. Funding scenarios, Porter's Five Force analysis, opportunity matrix, detailed product mapping, pricing analysis, value chain analysis, the supply chain of NGS kits and consumables, growth share analysis by-products and sequencing instrument provider, and R&D analysis have been included in the report.

The market by region has been further sub-segmented into countries, and the key market trends, key players, and recent developments have been listed in each sub-segment.

The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global NGS market?

How did the NGS market evolve and what is its scope in the future?

What was the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global NGS market in 2018?

How is each segment of the global NGS market expected to grow during the forecast period, and how much revenue is expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2024?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

What is the influential stake held by the sequencing technology providers in the global NGS market?

What is the growth potential of different sequencing technologies in the forecast period 2019-2024?

What is expected to be the impact of commercialization of the portable sequencers on the global healthcare industry?

What are the required features for an instrument to make $100 per genome sequencing a reality?

per genome sequencing a reality? What is the industry's best value chain practice?

Which are the leading raw material providers to the players offering NGS kits and consumables?

What is the market dominance by key players in each region?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019- 2024?

What are the key developmental strategies which are being implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Which are the key service providers of the NGS market?

What is the funding scenario for the emerging companies that are investing a substantial amount into the development of propitious technologies or products for bringing forth the evolution of the NGS market?

How has the market been segmented on the basis of sequencing technology? Which NGS technology is being adopted extensively for undertaking the sequencing procedure?

What is the market share of the companies by different segments, namely products, technology, applications, and geography, along with the global share analysis of the market?

Companies Mentioned



10x Genomics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI

bioMrieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc

NuGEN Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

