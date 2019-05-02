Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024: Growing Applications in Clinical Diagnosis of Hematological Disorders, Dysmorphology, Cancer, and Vision & Hearing Impairment

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market to grow with a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The report on the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on next-generation sequencing (NGS) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings



1. Drivers

Growing application of next-generation sequencing in clinical diagnosis of hematological disorders, dysmorphology, cancer, and vision & hearing impairment

Effective replacement for traditional technologies such as microarrays

2. Restraints

Lack of skilled professional restrain the growth of next-generation sequencing

3. Opportunities

Growing use of cloud computing in NGS for data management

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the next-generation sequencing (NGS) market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Highlights

2.2. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Projection

2.3. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market



4. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Product & Services

5.1. Consumables

5.1.1. Sample Preparation Consumables

5.1.1.1. DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection

5.1.1.2. Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

5.1.1.3. Quality Control

5.1.2. Other Consumables

5.2. Platforms

5.2.1. HiSeq

5.2.2. MiSeq

5.2.3. Ion Torrent

5.2.4. SOLiD

5.2.5. Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System

5.2.6. Other

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Sequencing Services

5.3.1.1. RNA Sequencing

5.3.1.2. Whole Exome Sequencing

5.3.1.3. Whole Genome Sequencing

5.3.1.4. Targeted Sequencing

5.3.1.5. Chip Sequencing

5.3.1.6. De Novo Sequencing

5.3.1.7. Methyl Sequencing

5.3.2. Data Management Services

5.3.2.1. NGS Data Analysis Services

5.3.2.2. NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches

5.3.2.3. Management and Cloud Computing Solutions



6. Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Technology

6.1. Sequencing By Synthesis

6.2. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

6.3. Sequencing By Ligation

6.4. Pyrosequencing

6.5. Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

6.6. Other Technologies



7. Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Application

7.1. Diagnostics

7.2. Biomarkers and Cancer

7.3. Reproductive Health

7.4. Personalized Medicine

7.5. Agriculture and Animal Research

7.6. Others



8. Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by End User

8.1. Academic & Government Research Institutes

8.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

8.3. Biotechnology Companies

8.4. Hospitals & Clinics



9. Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Region 2018-2024



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

10.2. Companies Profiles

10.2.1. DNASTAR

10.2.2. Eurofins Genomics

10.2.3. macrogen

10.2.4. PerkinElmer Inc.

10.2.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.2.6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.2.7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10.2.8. Illumina Inc.

10.2.9. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

10.2.10. QIAGEN



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqaj8u



