Global Next-Generation Vaccine Market 2018-2028: Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics to Improve Surveillance Capacity

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vaccine Market: Focus on Product Type (Next-Generation Vaccine), Route of Administration, Disease Type, 22 Countries Mapping, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccine market is anticipated to reach $103.57 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 11.02% in the forecast period 2018-2028.



Some of the factors such as growing prominence for the rising need for immunization coverage, substantial investments made in the field of research and development of novel vaccines and technologies, growing demand for cancer vaccines, and increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer coupled with rising geriatric population are acting as significant factors propelling the growth of the global vaccine market.

There has been a continuous search in the medical world for better treatment and prevention approaches for various infectious and non-infectious diseases. This paved the way for the most awaited change in pediatric and adult vaccines. In the recent years, the impressive research on biologics for the development of DNA, recombinant, and cancer vaccines with better routes of administration, has opened new hopes to develop promising vaccines for different types of cancers, rare, and orphan diseases. Recent advancements in vaccine technologies especially in vaccine delivery platforms and ongoing clinical trials have resulted in the evolution of therapeutic as well as preventive vaccines.



In terms of vaccine type, the global vaccine market is dominated by subunit and conjugate vaccine. Subunit and conjugate vaccines were developed when inactivated and killed vaccines failed to show significant results in the treatment and prevention of several diseases. Subunit vaccines can comprise from one to 20 antigens or more at times. Moreover, subunit vaccines use recombinant DNA technology as well for the antigen biomolecules from microbes.



There are different types of subunit vaccines that are currently available in the market such as protein-based subunit vaccines, polysaccharide vaccines, and subunit conjugate vaccines. Furthermore, they are used in the treatment and prevention of large number of diseases such as influenza, hepatitis b, haemophilus influenza type B, pertussis, pneumococcal infections, and meningococcal diseases.



In terms of route of administration, the global vaccine market is dominated by intramuscular. In 2017, the market for intramuscular route of administration was valued $18.03 billion. Vaccines that are currently available in the market are majorly administered intramuscularly. Furthermore, this route of administration is effective for all age groups.



In terms of regional potential, North America is the leading contributor to the global vaccine market and contributed approximately 35% of the global market values in 2017. This can be attributed to high adoption rate of advanced technologies, increasing healthcare investments, presence of major manufacturers and increasing research and clinical trials by researchers and scientists for development of new vaccines across various universities in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Different Types and Generation of Vaccines

1.1.1 First-generation Vaccines

1.1.1.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines

1.1.1.2 Inactivated Vaccines (Killed)

1.1.2 Second-generation Vaccines

1.1.2.1 Subunit and Conjugate Vaccines

1.1.2.2 Toxoid Vaccines

1.1.2.3 Recombinant Vaccines

1.1.3 Third-generation Vaccines

1.1.3.1 DNA Vaccines

1.2 Vaccines in a Historical Perspective

1.3 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations

1.4 Global Vaccine Market Scenario



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing Outbreak of Epidemic Diseases

2.2.2 Advancements in Vaccine Technologies and Emergence of Effective Vaccine Delivery System

2.2.3 Increasing Global Focus on Immunization Program

2.2.4 Use of Adjuvants in Vaccines

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Safety and Efficacy Related Issues

2.3.2 Longer Timeline for Vaccine Production and High Cost Associated with Development of Vaccine

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Development of Personalized Vaccines

2.4.2 Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics to Improve Surveillance Capacity



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

3.1.2 Joint Ventures, Partnerships, and Collaborations

3.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.4 Business Expansions

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer

3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Regulatory Framework

4.2.1 Legal Requirements and Framework for Vaccines in the U.S.

4.2.2 Legal Requirements and Framework for Vaccines in the Europe

4.2.3 Legal Requirements and Framework for Vaccines in the Asia-Pacific

4.3 Regulatory Scenario

4.4 Product Pipeline Analysis



5 Global Vaccine Market (by Route of Administration)

5.1 Intramuscular (IM) Vaccine

5.2 Subcutaneous Vaccine

5.3 Oral Vaccine

5.4 Intravenous (IV) Vaccine

5.5 Other Vaccines



6 Global Vaccine Market (by Type)

6.1 Subunit and Conjugate Vaccine

6.2 Live Attenuated Vaccine

6.3 Inactivated Vaccine

6.4 Recombinant Vaccine

6.5 Toxoid Vaccine

6.6 Next-generation Vaccine



7 Global Vaccine Market (by Disease Type)

7.1 Pneumococcal Disease

7.2 Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTP)

7.3 Influenza

7.4 Cancer

7.5 Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)

7.6 Meningococcal Disease

7.7 Hepatitis

7.8 Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

7.9 Rotavirus

7.10 Varicella

7.11 Other Diseases



8 Global Vaccine Market (by Region)

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 The U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 The U.K.

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Switzerland

8.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Rest-of-APAC

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

8.6.2 South Africa

8.6.3 Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



9 Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bavarian Nordic

CSL Limited

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Company Inc.

Madison Vaccines Incorporated

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Valneva SE

VBI Vaccine Inc.

