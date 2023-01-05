Global NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2022: Spend Value will Increase from $46,157.4 Million in 2022 to Reach US$278,475.3 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global NFT industry is expected to grow by 51.0% on an annual basis to reach US$46157.4 million in 2022 on global scale.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 37.1% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value will increase from US$46157.4 million in 2022 to reach US$278475.3 million by 2028.

The NFT market witnessed significant growth recently. The NFT market is booming since NFTs are an innovation that establishes property rights in the digital zone for the first time, and this uniqueness is driving the value of NFTs.

The increasing impact of celebrities on NFT adoption, the modernising of the gaming business, and the modest but steady rise in demand for digital artworks are all major elements propelling the pace of NFT growth. Moreover, as NFT startups continue innovating and developing differentiated NFT products, it will further accelerate their global growth.

The United Kingdom NFT industry is also getting support from the government. Notably, the government's support for developing the NFT industry is a testament to the high growth potential of the NFT market in the United Kingdom. The NFT space has gained traction from major institutions, including public and private. As the industry continues to record strong growth on the back of rising interest among the general public toward digital assets, government institutions globally have their perception of NFTs.

In the United Kingdom, the government has adopted a forward-looking approach by announcing the plans to create an NFT as it seeks to lead the way in crypto. In April 2022, the United Kingdom Finance Minister asked the Royal Mint to create and issue the NFT by the summer. In addition, the government announced steps to bring digital assets under more regulatory scrutiny. The publisher expects that the forward-looking approach adopted by the government in the United Kingdom will drive the next growth phase for the NFT industry in the country.

The non-fungible token (NFT) market in Latin America has undergone strong expansion over the last few years. In addition, the adoption by visual artists and some well-known names in the music industry is supporting the growth of the NFT industry in Brazil and Mexico. NFT marketplaces are looking to tap into the high-growth market potential. Consequently, firms are entering into strategic partnerships with Brazilian football players, who have millions of fans across the country and globally, seeking to drive their growth in the NFT market.

The emergence of NFTs has created a space for digital artists in the Asia Pacific region and offered them a more prudent way to reach the inaccessible audience. The NFT market has allowed artists previously working with brands and agencies to find a more independent option, creating endless possibilities for them.

In India, many artists have sold their work on different NFT platforms, thus creating a new source of revenue. Several major Chinese companies have jumped on the NFT bandwagon. These include internet tech giants, blockchain startups, retail brands, and art auction houses.

In the Middle East and Africa region, particularly in the UAE, there has been an uptake in NFT-related activities. In 2022, Art Dubai - the largest contemporary art fair in the MENA region - welcomed nearly 100 international and local art dealers and a digital collection of 17 platforms and galleries dedicated to showcasing and selling NFTs. While more and more countries are seeking to impose strict regulatory measures on NFTs, there has been a notable surge in the buying, selling, and creation of the NFTs in the UAE.

Several innovative NFT marketplaces have also emerged in the country, which has made it relatively simpler for the general public to buy, sell, and trade in NFTs. From NFT-based startups to cryptocurrency exchanges, several players are entering the Middle East and Africa NFT market; the presence of several NFT marketplaces has also supported the rise in NFT trading transaction value and volume, the trend expected to gain further momentum globally.

Among the factors that have driven the popularity of NFTs among the general public include the tech-savvy nature of consumers and the country's high smartphone and internet penetration rate.

The publisher expects the trend to continue over the next four to eight quarters as more and more players, including the government, are entering the NFT sector. This will subsequently drive the popularity of NFTs among the general public, thereby supporting the overall market growth from the short to medium-term perspective.

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.2 NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.3 NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



3 NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.3 NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.4 NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.5 NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.6 NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.7 NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.8 NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



4 NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.3 NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.4 NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.5 NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.6 NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



5 NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.3 NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.4 NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.5 NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.6 NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.7 NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.8 NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.9 NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.10 NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



6 NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6.3 NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



7 Further Reading

