Global NGO Trolls Billionaire Space Race, Uses #UnfortunatelyFakeNews To Call Out Income Inequality and Asks the Public to Help End Extreme Poverty

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, global humanitarian organization Concern Worldwide exposed the corporations and billionaires who could do more to end extreme poverty in its first-ever US advertising campaign. Titled #UnfortunatelyFakeNews, Concern Worldwide launched over 50 fake news headlines that report on real, tangible things the wealthiest, most powerful entities could do to end extreme poverty.

Example: "'SPACE CAN WAIT.' BILLIONAIRE PUTS PASSION PROJECT ON HOLD. REDIRECTS BILLIONS TOWARDS ENDING EXTREME POVERTY."

The campaign puts a spotlight on the glaringly obvious and downright obnoxious disparities between the ultra-wealthy 1% and more than 800 million people living on less than $1.90 a day.

Created by FRED & FARID's LA outpost, the #UnfortunatelyFakeNews campaign received early praise from industry heavy weights AdWeek and The Drum.

Concern Worldwide believes that extreme poverty can and should be ended in our lifetime, but to achieve this future, individuals, corporations, and governments must work together to ensure all people can live a life free from poverty.

"The point is not to focus on what one person could or should be doing; rather we're using extreme examples to call attention to the vast inequalities in the world in hope of inspiring every person to take action against extreme poverty," said Colleen Kelly, Concern Worldwide US CEO.

Founded in 1968, Concern Worldwide is a global humanitarian organization dedicated to eliminating extreme poverty, whatever it takes We believe in a world where no one lives in poverty, fear, or oppression – where all have access to a decent standard of living and the opportunities and choices essential to a long, healthy, and creative life – a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. To learn more about the campaign, visit ufn.concernusa.org.

