Global NGS-based RNA-seq Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for NGS-based RNA-seq estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sample Preparation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16% CAGR and reach US$998.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sequencing Platforms & Consumables for RNA-Seq segment is readjusted to a revised 22.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $438 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR



The NGS-based RNA-seq market in the U.S. is estimated at US$438 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$918.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.



RNA Sequencing Services Segment to Record 20.2% CAGR



In the global RNA Sequencing Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$284 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$654.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 218-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GATC Biotech AG

Illumina, Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc.

Qiagen NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

RNA-Seq: An Introduction

A Prelude to NGS-based RNA-seq Market

North America: The Largest Market for NGS-based RNA-seq

Global Competitor Market Shares

NGS-based RNA-seq Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

NGS-based RNA-seq Market Drivers and Restraints

Recent Advances in RNA Sequence Analysis

Select Players of NGS-based RNA-seq Market

Rise in Research Grants to Improve Activities in NGS-based RNA

-Sequencing Technique

Application of RNA-Seq in Precision Medicine

Next Generation Sequencing in Cancer Research

Next Generation Sequencing for Transcriptomic Profiling



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

