Global NGS Kits Market to Reach $26.05 Billion by 2032 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-P™ Analysis by BIS Research

NGS may be implemented into health systems in a systematic way, which may greatly increase patients' access to diagnoses for uncommon diseases and lessen the need for international collaboration on the part of national health systems.

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled NGS Kits Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the market size of the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) kits was valued at $4.55 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $26.05 billion by 2032.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for NGS kits:

Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders

Exponential rise in NGS demand due to the reduced cost of genome sequencing

Rising research funding in the genome sciences

The detailed study is a compilation of 10 market data tables and 193 figures spread through 253 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Nitish Kumar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "NGS kits are used under library preparation step, and they provide faster and more efficient results. The importance of this step is that it changes DNA or RNA into a form that can be read by the NGS sequencers. To do this, nucleic acids are fragmented into smaller pieces, and unique barcodes are added to the sample for indexing. This is important for high-throughput preparations."

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI Group, Creative Biogene., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., New England Biolabs, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., seqWell, Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Twist Bioscience Corporation, and more.

Recent Developments in the Global NGS Kits Market

In June 2022 , PerkinElmer Inc. introduced the library preparation kits, i.e., NEXTFLEX Small RNA-Seq Kit v4, NEXTFLEX Rapid XP V2 DNA-Seq Kit, and PG-Seq Rapid Kit v2.

, PerkinElmer Inc. introduced the library preparation kits, i.e., NEXTFLEX Small RNA-Seq Kit v4, NEXTFLEX Rapid XP V2 DNA-Seq Kit, and PG-Seq Rapid Kit v2. In June 2022 , Beckman Coulter , Inc. partnered with Integrated DNA Technologies to distribute Biomek NGenius Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep System. This system is a multipurpose liquid handler for NGS library preparation. The Biomek NGenius System is equipped with an FFPE DNA library prep kit and Integrated DNA Technologies' xGen cfDNA, which can help researchers optimize library generation from degraded, low-input samples such as the FFPE samples.

, , Inc. partnered with Integrated DNA Technologies to distribute Biomek NGenius Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep System. This system is a multipurpose liquid handler for NGS library preparation. The Biomek NGenius System is equipped with an FFPE DNA library prep kit and Integrated DNA Technologies' xGen cfDNA, which can help researchers optimize library generation from degraded, low-input samples such as the FFPE samples. In March 2022 , Illumina, Inc. launched the TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive (EU), a single test that detects multiple tumor genes and biomarkers to reveal the specific molecular profile of a patient's cancer. With its global launch in Europe , the IVD kit is manufactured to inform precision medicine decisions for cancer patients across the continent.

Oncology to Continue being the Dominating Application for the Global NGS Kits Market

The overall NGS kits market is classified into four main segments according to their application. These are oncology, rare diseases, genetic disorders, and reproductive health, among several other applications.

As per the study conducted by BIS Research, oncology is expected to be the leading application segment for the glocal NGS kits market during the forecast period 2022-2032.

This projection is based on the rising number of companies manufacturing NGS kits for cancer. The detection, management, and therapy of cancer would be significantly impacted by new sequencing technology. A road map of the typical human genome and a landscape of mutations in cancer genomes spanning many cancer types are provided by hundreds of cancer genomes that have been read by next-generation sequencing.

SOURCE BIS Research