Global NGS Library Preparation Growth Opportunities Report 2022: The Emergence of a New Paradigm Powered by Clinical Transcriptomics and Multi-Omics

The barriers to flourishing in the NGS library preparation space are less in contrast to developing novel sequencing platforms.
NGS library preparation incorporates processing steps that convert genomic DNA or RNA into an appropriate format for the selected sequencing technology.
The workflow starts with isolating nucleic acids, fragmented, end-repaired, and connected to adapters using methods like ligation or tagmentation. Sequencing applications incorporate whole genome, exome, transcriptome, and targeted sequencing.
Sequencing scenarios encompass sequencing centers, diagnostic laboratories, research, and point-of-care applications. Given the potential to automate library preparation workflow, notably for lower-throughput applications, the sequencing scenario is predicted at the point of care.
Automation significantly augments the speed, consistency, accuracy, and convenience of laboratory workflows. The library preparation product development space for NGS workflows is highly attractive, ripe for opportunities, and holds the key to expanding NGS capabilities into new markets.
The emergence of a new paradigm powered by clinical transcriptomics and multi-omics promises to profoundly impact advancements in higher-throughput immunology research. Against this backdrop of rising research demand, it is an opportune moment for industry participants to nurture a culture driven by sustainability by exploring ways to use resources better and reduce the environmental burden.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the NGS Library Preparation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Industry Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Global NGS Library Preparation
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Segment
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGS Library Preparation Kits
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGS Library Preparation Workstations
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Intelligent and Accessible Laboratory Automation for NGS Library Preparation
- Growth Opportunity 2: Automation-compatible Low-input RNA-sequencing Library Preparation Kits for Comprehensive Transcriptome Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Business Opportunities for NGS Library Preparation Products in Asia-Pacific
7. Next Steps
