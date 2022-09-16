Global NGS Library Preparation Growth Opportunities Report 2022: The Emergence of a New Paradigm Powered by Clinical Transcriptomics and Multi-Omics

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global NGS Library Preparation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The barriers to flourishing in the NGS library preparation space are less in contrast to developing novel sequencing platforms.

NGS library preparation incorporates processing steps that convert genomic DNA or RNA into an appropriate format for the selected sequencing technology.

The workflow starts with isolating nucleic acids, fragmented, end-repaired, and connected to adapters using methods like ligation or tagmentation. Sequencing applications incorporate whole genome, exome, transcriptome, and targeted sequencing.

Sequencing scenarios encompass sequencing centers, diagnostic laboratories, research, and point-of-care applications. Given the potential to automate library preparation workflow, notably for lower-throughput applications, the sequencing scenario is predicted at the point of care.

Automation significantly augments the speed, consistency, accuracy, and convenience of laboratory workflows. The library preparation product development space for NGS workflows is highly attractive, ripe for opportunities, and holds the key to expanding NGS capabilities into new markets.

The emergence of a new paradigm powered by clinical transcriptomics and multi-omics promises to profoundly impact advancements in higher-throughput immunology research. Against this backdrop of rising research demand, it is an opportune moment for industry participants to nurture a culture driven by sustainability by exploring ways to use resources better and reduce the environmental burden.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the NGS Library Preparation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Industry Segmentation

Key Competitors for Global NGS Library Preparation

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Segment

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGS Library Preparation Kits

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGS Library Preparation Workstations

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Intelligent and Accessible Laboratory Automation for NGS Library Preparation

Growth Opportunity 2: Automation-compatible Low-input RNA-sequencing Library Preparation Kits for Comprehensive Transcriptome Analysis

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Business Opportunities for NGS Library Preparation Products in Asia-Pacific

7. Next Steps

