Global NGS Oncology Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Bio-Rad Laboratories, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pillar Biosciences & Other

Jul 14, 2022, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGS Oncology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Sequencing Technology, Workflow, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global NGS Oncology Market Industry Overview

The global NGS oncology market is projected to reach $51,783.0 million in 2032 from 14,828.6 million in 2021, witnessing a CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the NGS oncology market is expected to be driven by an increasing number of panels or kits, bioinformatics services for computational analysis, and a rising number of open-source free sequencing platform providers offering NGS oncology.

Market Segmentation
by Sequencing Technology

  • Targeted Sequencing
  • Genomics
  • Transcriptomics
  • Epigenomics

by Offering

  • Platform
  • Kits
  • Services

by Workflow

  • Pre-Sequencing
  • Sequencing
  • Data Analysis

by Application

  • Genetic Screening
  • Hereditary Genetic Testing
  • Hematological Malignancies
  • Solid Tumors
  • Other Applications

by End User

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)
  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Other End Users

Demand - Drivers and Limitations
Following are the demand drivers for the global NGS Oncology Market:

  • Increasing Incidence of Cancer Requiring Sophisticated Molecular Techniques
  • Reducing Cost of Sequencing
  • Rapid Technological Advancements Related to NGS Oncology

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

  • Inadequate NGS Oncology Reimbursement Scenario
  • Increasing Cost of NGS Automated Sample Preparation Instruments
  • Barriers in the Advancement of NGS Oncology

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Biodesix, Inc.
  • Caris Life Sciences
  • DNASTAR
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Invitae Corporation
  • IntegraGen (OncoDNA)
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Pillar Biosciences, Inc.
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Vela Diagnostics

