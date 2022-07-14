Global NGS Oncology Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Bio-Rad Laboratories, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pillar Biosciences & Other

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGS Oncology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Sequencing Technology, Workflow, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global NGS Oncology Market Industry Overview

The global NGS oncology market is projected to reach $51,783.0 million in 2032 from 14,828.6 million in 2021, witnessing a CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the NGS oncology market is expected to be driven by an increasing number of panels or kits, bioinformatics services for computational analysis, and a rising number of open-source free sequencing platform providers offering NGS oncology.

Market Segmentation

by Sequencing Technology

Targeted Sequencing

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Epigenomics

by Offering

Platform

Kits

Services

by Workflow

Pre-Sequencing

Sequencing

Data Analysis

by Application

Genetic Screening

Hereditary Genetic Testing

Hematological Malignancies

Solid Tumors

Other Applications

by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global NGS Oncology Market:

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Requiring Sophisticated Molecular Techniques

Reducing Cost of Sequencing

Rapid Technological Advancements Related to NGS Oncology

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Inadequate NGS Oncology Reimbursement Scenario

Increasing Cost of NGS Automated Sample Preparation Instruments

Barriers in the Advancement of NGS Oncology

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biodesix, Inc.

Caris Life Sciences

DNASTAR

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

IntegraGen (OncoDNA)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pillar Biosciences, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Vela Diagnostics

