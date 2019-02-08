Global Nicotine Gum Market to 2023 - Increasing Number of Governments to Sponsor Tobacco Cessation
Feb 08, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Nicotine Gum Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nicotine gum market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
Increase in number of people quitting smoking to drive market growth. It is estimated that tobacco will cause more than 8 million deaths annually by 2030. In the US, cigarette smoking is responsible for nearly 480,000 deaths every year. The number of quit attempts it takes before smokers are successful at quitting smoking varies. According to the American Cancer Society, it takes about 8-10 quit attempts, while the Australian Cancer Council suggests that it takes 12-14 attempts to quit the habit of smoking.
Market Overview
Growing enrolment in smoking cessation therapies
The smoking cessation therapy is gaining popularity among consumers who are trying to quit smoking, and in certain countries, governments are sponsoring smoking cessation therapy programs. In the US, Department of Health and Human Services is sponsoring tobacco cessation programs through its supported health centers. Thus, the increasing application of nicotine gums as a medium to help consumers quit smoking will help in the growth of the global nicotine gums market during the forecast period.
Presence of substitute products
The availability of many substitute products can negatively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Nicotine patches, nicotine snus, nasal sprays, inhalers, and lozenges are some of the substitutes to nicotine gum. The emergence of e-cigarettes has considerably challenged the growth of the market.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the nicotine gum market during the 2019-2023, view this report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including GlaxoSmithKline and ITC Limited, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing enrolment in smoking cessation therapies and the increase in number of people quitting smoking, will provide considerable growth opportunities to nicotine gum manufacturers.
British American Tobacco, GlaxoSmithKline, ITC Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, and Novartis are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- 2-mg nicotine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- 4-mg nicotine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- New product launches
- Increase in number of people quitting smoking
- Addiction to nicotine gums
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- British American Tobacco
- GlaxoSmithKline
- ITC Limited
- Johnson & Johnson Services
- Novartis
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kjt78l/global_nicotine?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article