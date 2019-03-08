Global Nicotine Patch Market 2019-2023: Technological Innovations in Transdermal Drug Delivery Process
DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nicotine Patch Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nicotine patch market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by 2023.
Organized retail channel has grown globally with the establishment of supermarkets, pharmacy stores, drugstores, convenience stores, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Nicotine patches are primarily sold by organized retailers, as vendors are highly dependent on large organized retailers. Large organized retailers provide enhanced product visibility and wider accessibility to consumers. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, drugstores, and pharmacy stores constitute the major distribution channel for nicotine patches.
Considering the rise in population, rapid infrastructural developments, and growing urbanization, the demand for supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other organized retailing outlets is growing. Therefore, the increase in the number of organized retailing outlets that provide nicotine patches will drive the growth of the global nicotine patch market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increasing number of new product launches
The increasing number of innovative and new product launches has been boosting the growth of the global nicotine patch market. The rise in demand for nicotine patch-based products in various countries has led vendors to continually launch innovative products to expand their customer base.
Stringent regulations
Players in the global a nicotine patch market must adhere to the stringent rules and regulations imposed by various government bodies in different countries to check the sale of tobacco products. The presence of stringent regulations pertaining to labeling, sales, and marketing of nicotine-based products can hinder the growth of the global nicotine patch market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- 24-hour nicotine patch - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- 16-hour nicotine patch - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Online retailing
- Rising number of promotional campaigns and activities for smoking cessation aids
- Technological innovations in transdermal drug delivery process
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Perrigo Company plc
