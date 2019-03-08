Global Nicotine Patch Market 2019-2023: Technological Innovations in Transdermal Drug Delivery Process

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nicotine Patch Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nicotine patch market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by 2023.

Organized retail channel has grown globally with the establishment of supermarkets, pharmacy stores, drugstores, convenience stores, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Nicotine patches are primarily sold by organized retailers, as vendors are highly dependent on large organized retailers. Large organized retailers provide enhanced product visibility and wider accessibility to consumers. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, drugstores, and pharmacy stores constitute the major distribution channel for nicotine patches.

Considering the rise in population, rapid infrastructural developments, and growing urbanization, the demand for supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other organized retailing outlets is growing. Therefore, the increase in the number of organized retailing outlets that provide nicotine patches will drive the growth of the global nicotine patch market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Increasing number of new product launches

The increasing number of innovative and new product launches has been boosting the growth of the global nicotine patch market. The rise in demand for nicotine patch-based products in various countries has led vendors to continually launch innovative products to expand their customer base.

Stringent regulations

Players in the global a nicotine patch market must adhere to the stringent rules and regulations imposed by various government bodies in different countries to check the sale of tobacco products. The presence of stringent regulations pertaining to labeling, sales, and marketing of nicotine-based products can hinder the growth of the global nicotine patch market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Online retailing

Rising number of promotional campaigns and activities for smoking cessation aids

Technological innovations in transdermal drug delivery process

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

Perrigo Company plc

