Global Nitrogen Gas Markets Report 2022:Revenue/Sales Data for 2020 and 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

The report analysis the global nitrogen gas market based on segmentation of form, end-user, and distribution channel. These segmentations are further analyzed at global, regional and country levels. The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2027. The market estimates are only provided in terms of revenue in USD millions.
Nitrogen gas is a major type of industrial gas utilized across an array of applications in production, processing, storage and shipping. It is primarily used for the purpose of purging and blanketing in order to offer protection from various contaminants. It plays a key role in preventing combustible dust explosions and allows safe storage of flammable products. In addition, through the process of sparging and stripping, this gas also aids in removal of contaminants.
The massive surge in demand has driven the numerous methods of production as well as supply to attain higher reliability, cost and performance efficiency and convenience. Moreover, the market is also characterized by novel technologies, which are highly advanced and are able to meet desired requirements for purity, portability, footprint and usage pattern.
The chemical sector leads in terms of contribution of demand to the nitrogen gas market. Rising applications in gas blanketing and refineries are further propelling global demand. In addition, healthcare, food and beverages, and other segments are also key demand contributors.
Regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Americas are expected to drive demand in coming years owing to growing industrial manufacturing sector in emerging nations such as India, China, South Korea, Mexico and Brazil.
The market is highly consolidated in nature. It is dominated by few leading players such as Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Nippon Sanso Corp., Air Liquide, Gulf Cryo and other players.
Report Includes
- 101 data tables and 22 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for nitrogen gas within the chemicals industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue/sales data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for nitrogen gas, and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation and forecast the market size for nitrogen gas consumption, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis form, production technology, end-user industry, and region
- Technology Assessment of the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities that will shape the market for nitrogen gas over the forecast period (2021 to 2027)
- Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, South Africa, Middle East, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Other Central and Eastern European (CEE) Countries
- Insight into the ongoing research activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 impact on the global nitrogen gas market
- Updated information on key developments in the global nitrogen gas market, 2019-2022
- Identification of the major stakeholders in the global nitrogen gas market, and analysis of their competitive landscape and market positioning based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Background
- Properties
- Purity of Nitrogen Gas
- Ultra-High Purity Nitrogen Gas
- High Purity Nitrogen Gas
- Low Purity Nitrogen Gas
- Oxygen-Free Nitrogen Gas (OFN)
- Purity Grades of Nitrogen Gas by Application
- Nitrogen Production
- Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)
- Cryogenic Fractional Distillation
- Membrane Nitrogen Generation
- Nitrogen Distribution Process
- On-site or Tonnage
- Packaged
- Packaged Gas
- Nitrogen Trade
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Challenges
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Nitrogen Gas Market
- Pricing Overview
Chapter 5 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by Form
- Gaseous Nitrogen
- Liquid Nitrogen
Chapter 6 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by Technology
- Fractional Distillation
- Mechanical Separation
Chapter 7 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by End-User Industry
- Food and Beverages
- Nitrogen Flushing
- Modified Atmospheric Packaging
- Chemicals and Refining
- Healthcare
- Electronics and Semiconductor
- Metal Production and Fabrication
- Oil and Gas
- Others
Chapter 8 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by Region
- Global Market
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- Central and Eastern European (CEE) Countries
- Italy
- Russia
- United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Market Competitiveness
- Market Player Positioning
- New Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Air Products Inc.
- Air Liquide
- Air Water Inc.
- Canair Nitrogen Inc.
- Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd.
- Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. (Eigl)
- Gulf Cryo
- Inox-Air Products Inc.
- Linde Plc
- Messer Group Gmbh
- Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.
- Nexair
- Southern Industrial Gas Sdn. Bhd.
- Toagosei Co., Ltd.
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.
- Universal Industrial Gases Inc.
- Yingde Gases
