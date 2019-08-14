Global Nomex Honeycomb Market 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$200 Million at a CAGR of 7.7%

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nomex Honeycomb - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nomex Honeycomb market worldwide is projected to grow by US$200 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 7.7%

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$221.1 Million by the year 2025, Aerospace & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Aerospace & Defense will reach a market size of US$12.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$54.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Advanced Honeycomb Technologies, Inc.

Euro-Composites S.A.

Hexcel Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate Bv

Plascore Incorporated

The Gill Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Nomex Honeycomb - A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nomex Honeycomb Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Honeycomb Core Materials Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Use of Composites in Aerospace & Defense and Marine Industries Boosts Demand for Nomex Honeycomb

Global Aerospace Composites Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Marine Composites Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Commercial and Military Aircraft Floor Panels: The Leading Application Market for Nomex Honeycomb Composites

Aircraft Floor Panel Market in the US: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rise in Demand for Rail and Automotive Composites Offers Immense Growth Opportunities for Nomex Honeycomb Market

Global Rail Composites Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Automotive Composites Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

High Compatibility of Nomex Honeycomb with Composite Laminates Favors Market Growth in Different Applications

Use of Nomex Honeycomb in New Applications Such as Sporting Goods, Furniture and Loudspeakers Offer Excellent Growth Prospects

Product Overview

Nomex Honeycomb: Introduction

Nomex Honeycomb by End-Use Applications

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Sporting Goods

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



