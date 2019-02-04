Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market 2018-2026: Increased Understanding of Potential Treatment Algorithms for NASH Patients With Cirrhosis

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Dynamic Market Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Dynamic Market Forecast to 2026", consists of a slide deck detailing key market-impacting events which reflects the projected influence of these events on the future NASH market.

Therapeutic options for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH are currently very limited, with Vitamin E being the standard of care for patients. This leaves significant unmet need for the disease and, coupled with high disease prevalence in developed countries, results in enticing opportunities for drug developers.

As such, there is a very active pipeline for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH, and many new products are expected to launch over the next 10 years. However, there is still uncertainty over how the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH treatment landscape will develop as these new products launch.



The Key Events covered in this Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Dynamic Market Forecast include:

Increased Understanding of Potential Treatment Algorithms for NASH Patients With Cirrhosis.

First Publication of Efficacy Data for Several Phase II NASH Drugs.

Development of Combination Therapies for NASH.

Publication of New Phase II Efficacy Data Shifts Competitive Landscape for NASH Pipeline.

Furthermore, the report answers the following Key Question arising in the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market:

The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market is poised to undergo rapid expansion during the forecast period and beyond. What are the main drivers of this expansion?

What are the main unmet needs in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)? Will the drugs under development fulfill these needs?

Which patients are the most likely to receive drug treatment for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) during the forecast period, and which patients are unlikely to be reimbursed?

Scope



Components of the slide deck include:

Timeline of market-impacting events

Key clinical trial landscape updates

Detailed analysis of the most impactful events, including new primary research to gain Key Opinion Leader perspective

Overview of updates to the forecast model based on anticipated future impact of events

Forward-looking events calendar listing expected key updates to the NASH competitive space through September 2019

Other events included in the analysis include:

Regulatory filings

Approval decisions

Pricing changes

Patent litigation

Clinical trial data announcements

Clinical trial failures

Clinical trial timeline updates.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Dynamic Market Forecast Overview



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Updates to NASH Market Dynamics

2.2 Key Events in Update 10-12

2.3 Clinical Trial Landscape Updates 13-14

2.4 Competitive Assessment of Late-Stage Pipeline

2.5 Market Insight on Key Events



3. Event 1: Increased Understanding of Potential Treatment Algorithms for NASH Patients With Cirrhosis

3.1 Key Event Updates

3.2 Competitive Landscape of Drugs Targeting NASH F4 Patients

3.3 New Pricing Model to Differentiate Between Patient Segments

3.4 Increased competition in the NASH Pipeline Within the F4 Patient Segment

3.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3.6 Summary

3.7 Sources



4. Event 2: First Publication of Efficacy Data for Certain Phase II NASH Drugs

4.1 Key Event Updates

4.2 Competitive Landscape of New Drugs added to Forecast

4.3 Four Phase II Drugs Shown to Lower Liver Fat Content 28-29



5. Event 3: Combination Therapies for NASH

5.1 Key Event Updates

5.2 Gilead Shifts NASH Strategy Towards Combination Therapies

5.3 What Do Physicians Think

5.4 Summary

5.5 Sources



6. Event 4: Publication of New Phase II Efficacy Data Shifts Competitive Landscape for NASH Pipeline

6.1 Key Event Updates

6.2 Cenicriviroc and IMM-124E Supported by More Positive Phase II Data

6.3 Poor Phase IIb Efficacy results for Galmed's Aramchol

6.4 Competitive Landscape of Drugs With Recently Published Efficacy Data

6.5 Summary

6.6 Sources



7. Events Calendar

7.1 Key Events Expected to Occur in October 2018 - September 2019



8. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Allergan

Cirius Therapeutics

Conatus Pharma

Galectin Therapeutics

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Genfit

Gilead Sciences

Immuron

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Inventiva

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe

NGM Bio

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Viking Therapeutics

