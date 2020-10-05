Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market 2020-2025: Growing Demand For Multifunction Non-Contact Thermometer

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Hair Loss Products Market Report



The infrared thermometer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019-2025.



The global infrared thermometer market is going to witness growth due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has resulted in a spike in demand for several medical devices, which include nebulizers, blood pressure monitoring devices, medical ventilators along with the non-contact thermometer. In an attempt to contain the highly contagious virus, temperature monitoring has become an essential component across public places, including shopping malls, airports, offices, schools, thereby increasing the demand for non-contact thermometers.



Infrared Thermometer Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The infrared forehead non-contact thermometers market accounted for the largest share of 61% in 2019. Contactless thermometers are easy to use and provide faster results that are highly recommended to measure temperatures in babies and infants. This is increasing the share of the contactless thermometer market. They are considered as reliable, comfortable, and accurate option to measure body temperatures, especially for pediatrics.



Insights by Geography



The market in North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rising healthcare industry in the US and Canada is primarily supporting the growth of non-contact thermometers in the region. The growing awareness of several contagious diseases would support the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly spending on innovative and the latest healthcare equipment, which would fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Insights by Vendors



The global infrared thermometer market size is undergoing major transformations. The demand is flourishing due to innovations and technological advancements. Therefore, global players are focusing on business expansion plans to increase the geographic reach of their products.



Global outreach efforts are particularly strong in many emerging economies of the APAC and MEA regions. Several infrared thermometer manufacturers in the US and Europe are beginning to design and manufacture their products locally. For instance, key players such as Medtronic, Braun, and Cardinal Health generate significant revenue from global sales. Hence, several large global players are willing to enter emerging markets to increase their sales volume and profit margins.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Impact Of Covid-19

8.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Infrared Non-Contact Thermometer Market



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growth In Medical Tourism

9.2 New Product Development

9.3 Growing Demand For Multifunction Non-Contact Thermometer



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Prevalence Of Healthcare Acquired Infections

10.2 Ban Of Traditional Mercury In Glass Thermometers

10.3 Rising Expenditure On Preventive Healthcare



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Availability of Innovative Temperature Monitoring Devices

11.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Forehead

13.4 In-Ear

13.5 Multipurpose



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview



15 Veterinary

15.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.2 Market By Geography



16 Medical

16.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.2 Market By Geography

16.3 Adult

16.4 Children



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Gr



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Omron Healthcare

Paul Hartmann

Hill-Rom Holdings

Geratherm

Other Prominent Vendors

Microlife

Thermomedics Inc.

BPL Medical Technologies

Exergen Corporation

Contec Medical Systems

Cardinal Health

Braun

American Diagnostic Corporation

A&D Medical Manufacturers

Briggs Healthcare

Equinox

AccuMed

Technimed

Eco4US

Reliefcare

TempIR

Metene

Occobaby

Preve Precision

Koogeek

Puruizt

Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfvwda

