Global Non-Dairy Milk Market Report 2019-2024 with Profiles of Key Players - The WhiteWave Food Co, Hain Celestial, Blue Diamond Growers, Sunopta, & Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Co

The global non-dairy milk market is projected to reach revenues of more than $38 billion by 2024, growing at CAGR of over 14% during 2018-2024.

The rising working middle-class population, rising income, changing lifestyle, and other socio-economic factors are propelling the growth of the global market. Urbanization and the rise of modern trade benefit the availability of dairy and dairy alternative products due to the reliance on chillers and cold chain logistics for categories like yogurt, and fresh milk will boost the adoption of these products in the market. The global non-dairy milk market is driven by growing popularity and demand for non-dairy ice cream and yogurt.

The demand for almond milk surpassed the demand for soy milk in North America in 2018, thereby creating lucrative demand in the global non-dairy milk market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global non-dairy milk market by source type, end-product, distribution channel, and geography.

The report considers the present scenario of the global non-dairy milk market and its market dynamics for the period 20192024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.



Non-Dairy Milk Market - Dynamics



The popularity of vegan diets has been steadily rising. According to a recent survey, the vegan movement is led by young women. Approximately, 49% of the population are cutting down on meat consumption due to health reasons. Some of the major reasons for adoption of vegan diets includes, weight management, animal welfare and environmental protection. The US nondairy milk market which includes, cheese, creamer, butter, yogurt and ice cream witnessed a significant growth of 50% in 2018, and currently represents 15% of the overall dairy market. Non dairy cheese increased by 43%, achieving a sales of $124 million retail sales. Non dairy yogurt witnessed a growth of 55% and a retail sales of $162 million, the sales of non dairy creamers also increased by 131% in 2018.



The growing trend of health consciousness among people, which is currently seen only among certain segments of the society, is expected to increase significantly among the population during the forecast period. The modern generation is becoming more interested in pursuing a healthy lifestyle. Apart from this, there is a gradual shift among consumers towards healthier eating habits. Although dairy products are favored as per price and flavor, changing consumption habits, health and lifestyle choices is driving the growth of the market.



The modern, younger generation are now more aware of the importance of taking care of one's health. The growing trend of vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian and other new consumption habits among the millennials around the world, the demand for plant-based dairy products has been on the rise. To meet the growing demand of the market, several global dairy manufacturers launched varieties of plant-based dairy alternatives, including milk, ice cream, cream, yogurt and others.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global non-dairy milk market is fragmented due to the presence of different kinds of vendors. The top players are competing on the basis of product quality, new products, and competitive pricing in the global market. The introduction of innovative and proprietary products that cater to customer demands will result in increased investments by key manufacturers in the global non-dairy milk market.



