Global Non-Graphene 2D Materials Markets Report 2021: Properties, Applications, Key Markets, Production & Pricing, Profiles of Producers & Suppliers

Due to its exceptional transport, mechanical and thermal properties, graphene has been at the forefront of nanomaterials research over the past few years. Its development has enabled researchers to explore other 2D layered materials, such as the transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD), a wide variety of oxides and nitrides and clays. Several types are now commercially available from advanced materials producers.

2D materials covered in this report include:

Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (Tmd)

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (H-Bn)

Mxenes

Borophene

Phosphorene

Graphitic Carbon Nitride

Germanene

Graphane

Graphdiyne

Stanene/Tinene

Tungsten Diselenide

Rhenium Disulfide

Diamene

Silicene

Antimonene

Indium Selenide

Layered Double Hydroxides

Report contents include:

Properties of 2D materials.

Applications of 2D materials.

Addressable markets for 2D materials.

Production and pricing of 2D materials.

Profiles of 2D materials producers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What are 2D materials?

1.2 Exceptional properties

1.3 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials

1.4 Commercial opportunities



2 TYPES OF 2D MATERIALS

2.1.1 Layered van der Waals solids

2.1.2 Layered ionic solids

2.1.3 Surface-assisted elemental nanolayered solids



3 2D MATERIALS PRODUCTION METHODS

3.1 Top-down exfoliation

3.2 Bottom-up synthesis



4 HEXAGONAL BORON-NITRIDE (h-BN)

4.1 Properties

4.2 Applications and markets

4.2.1 Electronics

4.2.2 Fuel cells

4.2.3 Adsorbents

4.2.4 Photodetectors

4.2.5 Textiles

4.2.6 Biomedical

4.3 Market opportunity for hexagonal boron-nitride



5 MXENES

5.1 Properties

5.2 Applications

5.2.1 Catalysts

5.2.2 Hydrogels

5.2.3 Energy storage devices

5.2.3.1 Electrodes for Li-ion batteries

5.2.3.2 Na-ion batteries

5.2.3.3 Supercapacitors

5.2.4 Sensors

5.2.4.1 Wearable sensors

5.2.4.2 Stain sensors

5.2.4.3 Pressure sensors

5.2.4.4 Biosensors

5.2.4.5 Gas sensors

5.2.5 Adsorbents

5.2.6 Membrane separation

5.3 Market opportunity for MXenes



6 TRANSITION METAL DICHALCOGENIDES

6.1 Properties

6.1.1 Molybdenum disulphide (MoS2)

6.1.2 Tungsten ditelluride (WTe2)

6.2 Applications

6.2.1 Electronics

6.3 Properties

6.4 Applications

6.4.1 Electronics

6.4.2 Photovoltaics

6.4.3 Electrocatalysis

6.4.4 Piezoelectrics

6.4.5 Sensors

6.4.6 Filtration

6.4.7 Batteries and supercapacitors

6.4.8 Fiber lasers

6.5 Market opportunity for TMDs



7 BOROPHENE

7.1 Properties

7.2 Applications

7.2.1 Energy storage

7.2.2 Electronics

7.2.3 Sensors

7.2.4 Hydrogen storage

7.3 Market opportunity for borophene



8 PHOSPHORENE

8.1 Properties

8.1.1 Fabrication methods

8.1.2 Challenges for the use of phosphorene in devices

8.2 Applications

8.2.1 Electronics

8.2.2 Field effect transistors

8.2.3 Batteries

8.2.3.1 Lithium-ion batteries (LIB)

8.2.3.2 Sodium-ion batteries

8.2.3.3 Lithium-sulfur batteries

8.2.4 Supercapacitors

8.2.5 Photodetectors

8.2.6 Sensors

8.3 Market opportunity for phosphorene



9 GRAPHITIC CARBON NITRIDE (g-C3N4)

9.1 Properties

9.2 Synthesis

9.3 C2N

9.4 Applications

9.4.1 Electronics

9.4.2 Filtration membranes

9.4.3 Photocatalysts

9.4.4 Batteries

9.4.5 Sensors

9.5 Market opportunity for graphitic carbon nitride



10 GERMANENE

10.1 Properties

10.2 Applications

10.2.1 Electronics

10.2.2 Batteries

10.3 Market opportunity for germanene



11 GRAPHDIYNE

11.1 Properties

11.2 Applications

11.2.1 Electronics

11.2.2 Batteries

11.2.2.1 Lithium-ion batteries (LIB)

11.2.2.2 Sodium ion batteries

11.2.3 Separation membranes

11.2.4 Water filtration

11.2.5 Photocatalysts

11.2.6 Photovoltaics

11.3 Market opportunity for graphdiyne



12 GRAPHANE

12.1 Properties

12.2 Applications

12.2.1 Electronics

12.2.2 Hydrogen storage

12.3 Market opportunity for graphane



13 RHENIUM DISULFIDE (ReS2) AND DISELENIDE (ReSe2)

13.1 Properties

13.2 Applications

13.2.1 Electronics

13.3 Market opportunity for rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)



14 SILICENE

14.1 Properties

14.2 Applications

14.2.1 Electronics

14.2.2 Photovoltaics

14.2.3 Thermoelectrics

14.2.4 Batteries

14.2.5 Sensors

14.3 Market opportunity for silicene



15 STANENE/TINENE

15.1 Properties

15.2 Applications

15.2.1 Electronics

15.3 Market opportunity for stanine/tinene



16 ANTIMONENE

16.1 Properties

16.2 Applications

16.3 Market opportunity for antimonene



17 DIAMENE

17.1 Properties

17.2 Applications

17.3 Market opportunity for diamene



18 INDIUM SELENIDE

18.1 Properties

18.2 Applications

18.2.1 Electronics

18.3 Market opportunity for indium selenide



19 LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDES

19.1 Properties

19.2 Applications

19.2.1 Environmental

19.2.2 Hydrogen generation

19.2.3 Supercapacitors

19.2.4 Batteries

19.2.5 Photovoltaics

19.2.6 Catalysis

19.2.7 Biomaterials

19.3 Market opportunity for layered double hydroxides



20 2D MATERIALS PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES



21 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

21.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)



22 REFERENCES

