Global Non-Graphene 2D Materials Markets Report 2021: Properties, Applications, Key Markets, Production & Pricing, Profiles of Producers & Suppliers

Due to its exceptional transport, mechanical and thermal properties, graphene has been at the forefront of nanomaterials research over the past few years. Its development has enabled researchers to explore other 2D layered materials, such as the transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD), a wide variety of oxides and nitrides and clays. Several types are now commercially available from advanced materials producers.
2D materials covered in this report include:
- Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (Tmd)
- Hexagonal Boron Nitride (H-Bn)
- Mxenes
- Borophene
- Phosphorene
- Graphitic Carbon Nitride
- Germanene
- Graphane
- Graphdiyne
- Stanene/Tinene
- Tungsten Diselenide
- Rhenium Disulfide
- Diamene
- Silicene
- Antimonene
- Indium Selenide
- Layered Double Hydroxides
Report contents include:
- Properties of 2D materials.
- Applications of 2D materials.
- Addressable markets for 2D materials.
- Production and pricing of 2D materials.
- Profiles of 2D materials producers and suppliers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 What are 2D materials?
1.2 Exceptional properties
1.3 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials
1.4 Commercial opportunities
2 TYPES OF 2D MATERIALS
2.1.1 Layered van der Waals solids
2.1.2 Layered ionic solids
2.1.3 Surface-assisted elemental nanolayered solids
3 2D MATERIALS PRODUCTION METHODS
3.1 Top-down exfoliation
3.2 Bottom-up synthesis
4 HEXAGONAL BORON-NITRIDE (h-BN)
4.1 Properties
4.2 Applications and markets
4.2.1 Electronics
4.2.2 Fuel cells
4.2.3 Adsorbents
4.2.4 Photodetectors
4.2.5 Textiles
4.2.6 Biomedical
4.3 Market opportunity for hexagonal boron-nitride
5 MXENES
5.1 Properties
5.2 Applications
5.2.1 Catalysts
5.2.2 Hydrogels
5.2.3 Energy storage devices
5.2.3.1 Electrodes for Li-ion batteries
5.2.3.2 Na-ion batteries
5.2.3.3 Supercapacitors
5.2.4 Sensors
5.2.4.1 Wearable sensors
5.2.4.2 Stain sensors
5.2.4.3 Pressure sensors
5.2.4.4 Biosensors
5.2.4.5 Gas sensors
5.2.5 Adsorbents
5.2.6 Membrane separation
5.3 Market opportunity for MXenes
6 TRANSITION METAL DICHALCOGENIDES
6.1 Properties
6.1.1 Molybdenum disulphide (MoS2)
6.1.2 Tungsten ditelluride (WTe2)
6.2 Applications
6.2.1 Electronics
6.3 Properties
6.4 Applications
6.4.1 Electronics
6.4.2 Photovoltaics
6.4.3 Electrocatalysis
6.4.4 Piezoelectrics
6.4.5 Sensors
6.4.6 Filtration
6.4.7 Batteries and supercapacitors
6.4.8 Fiber lasers
6.5 Market opportunity for TMDs
7 BOROPHENE
7.1 Properties
7.2 Applications
7.2.1 Energy storage
7.2.2 Electronics
7.2.3 Sensors
7.2.4 Hydrogen storage
7.3 Market opportunity for borophene
8 PHOSPHORENE
8.1 Properties
8.1.1 Fabrication methods
8.1.2 Challenges for the use of phosphorene in devices
8.2 Applications
8.2.1 Electronics
8.2.2 Field effect transistors
8.2.3 Batteries
8.2.3.1 Lithium-ion batteries (LIB)
8.2.3.2 Sodium-ion batteries
8.2.3.3 Lithium-sulfur batteries
8.2.4 Supercapacitors
8.2.5 Photodetectors
8.2.6 Sensors
8.3 Market opportunity for phosphorene
9 GRAPHITIC CARBON NITRIDE (g-C3N4)
9.1 Properties
9.2 Synthesis
9.3 C2N
9.4 Applications
9.4.1 Electronics
9.4.2 Filtration membranes
9.4.3 Photocatalysts
9.4.4 Batteries
9.4.5 Sensors
9.5 Market opportunity for graphitic carbon nitride
10 GERMANENE
10.1 Properties
10.2 Applications
10.2.1 Electronics
10.2.2 Batteries
10.3 Market opportunity for germanene
11 GRAPHDIYNE
11.1 Properties
11.2 Applications
11.2.1 Electronics
11.2.2 Batteries
11.2.2.1 Lithium-ion batteries (LIB)
11.2.2.2 Sodium ion batteries
11.2.3 Separation membranes
11.2.4 Water filtration
11.2.5 Photocatalysts
11.2.6 Photovoltaics
11.3 Market opportunity for graphdiyne
12 GRAPHANE
12.1 Properties
12.2 Applications
12.2.1 Electronics
12.2.2 Hydrogen storage
12.3 Market opportunity for graphane
13 RHENIUM DISULFIDE (ReS2) AND DISELENIDE (ReSe2)
13.1 Properties
13.2 Applications
13.2.1 Electronics
13.3 Market opportunity for rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)
14 SILICENE
14.1 Properties
14.2 Applications
14.2.1 Electronics
14.2.2 Photovoltaics
14.2.3 Thermoelectrics
14.2.4 Batteries
14.2.5 Sensors
14.3 Market opportunity for silicene
15 STANENE/TINENE
15.1 Properties
15.2 Applications
15.2.1 Electronics
15.3 Market opportunity for stanine/tinene
16 ANTIMONENE
16.1 Properties
16.2 Applications
16.3 Market opportunity for antimonene
17 DIAMENE
17.1 Properties
17.2 Applications
17.3 Market opportunity for diamene
18 INDIUM SELENIDE
18.1 Properties
18.2 Applications
18.2.1 Electronics
18.3 Market opportunity for indium selenide
19 LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDES
19.1 Properties
19.2 Applications
19.2.1 Environmental
19.2.2 Hydrogen generation
19.2.3 Supercapacitors
19.2.4 Batteries
19.2.5 Photovoltaics
19.2.6 Catalysis
19.2.7 Biomaterials
19.3 Market opportunity for layered double hydroxides
20 2D MATERIALS PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES
21 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
21.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
22 REFERENCES
