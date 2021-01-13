Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drug Forecast and Market Analysis 2019-2020 & 2029 - 29 Late-stage Pipeline Agents are Going to Enter the NSCLC Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is currently the most common cancer in the world and is the leading cause of cancer mortality in men and women. Of total lung cancer incident cases, approximately 85% are the NSCLC subtype. NSCLC patients are usually diagnosed in the later stages of the disease, resulting in a poor prognosis. Since the last global market forecast (2015-2025), there have been significant changes in the treatment of patients with advanced disease, particularly in the metastatic setting.



Although NSCLC is still not considered curable, physicians are enthusiastic about the progress being made in this field. New agents provide more durable responses, as demonstrated by improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival. Progress is demonstrated by the introduction of checkpoint inhibitors into the first-line setting and multiple next-generation targeted therapeutics which have dramatically improved patient outcomes.



These recent successes will be further built upon during the forecast period. Personalized medicine will become more precise, with the development of agents targeting niche molecular aberrations, currently underserved by available treatments. Furthermore, novel agents will allow targeting of new actionable mutations. The strategic use of these targeted agents and immuno-oncology (IO)-based therapies in effective combinatorial regimens in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings for specific patient populations is also expected to transform the treatment landscape over the forecast period.



The publisher is expecting the entry of the introduction of 29 novel entrants over the forecast period of 2019-2029. In this report, the publisher has weighed the clinical and commercial potential of each NSCLC therapy to forecast market growth and identify new commercial opportunities.



Key Questions Answered

29 late-stage pipeline agents are going to enter the NSCLC market from 2019 onwards. Will the impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in NSCLC, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2019-2029? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?

Key Highlights

The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of 29 pipeline therapies, in addition to label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

The main barriers to growth in the 8MM include the patent expiry of major brands and the high price of premium priced therapeutics entering the market.

Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, Checkpoint inhibitors and EGFR inhibitors are expected to generate the greatest revenues over the forecast period.

The most important unmet needs in the NSCLC market include: Comprehensive molecular testing, novel approaches to primary and acquired resistance and an improvement in curative therapeutic options

Scope

Overview of NSCLC including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline NSCLC market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting NSCLC therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global NSCLC market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global NSCLC therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global NSCLC market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track drug sales in the global NSCLC therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 NSCLC: Executive Summary

2.1 The NSCLC Market Will Expand to $32.9B in 2029

2.2 Targeting Large Patient Populations in the First Line, with a Focus on Establishing New Actionable Mutations and Label Expansions for Premium Products into Earlier Lines

2.3 Opportunities Remain for Tackling Primary and Acquired Resistance to Targeted and IO Based Therapies

2.4 First-in-Class Approvals for Novel Actionable Mutations and Targeting Resistance

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources Used

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.4.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC

5.4.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC by Stage at Diagnosis

5.4.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC by Histological Types

5.4.6 Mutations Among Diagnosed Incident Cases of Non-Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma

5.4.7 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NSCLC

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for NSCLC, 2019-2029

5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC

5.5.2 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC

5.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC

5.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC by Stage at Diagnosis

5.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC by Histological Type

5.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Non-Squamous Cell Carcinoma by Mutations: Genomic Biomarkers, EGFR and KRAS Mutations

5.5.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Squamous Cell Carcinoma by Mutations

5.5.8 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NSCLC

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 COVID-19 Impact

5.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

5.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis



6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.2 US

6.3 5EU

6.4 Japan

6.5 China



7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Increased Education, Application, and Refinement of Comprehensive Molecular Testing

8.3 Primary and Acquired Resistance to Immunotherapy

8.4 Personalized Approaches to Tackling Resistance

8.5 Improving Curative Options and Patient Outcomes for Those Without Actionable Mutations



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development



10. Current and Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

10.3 Merck & Co.

10.4 AstraZeneca

10.5 Roche

10.6 Eli Lilly

10.7 BMS

10.8 Pfizer

10.9 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.10 Novartis

10.11 Future players



11. Market Outlook

11.1 Global Markets

11.1.1 Forecast

11.1.2 Drivers and Barriers - Global Issues

11.2 5EU

11.2.1 Forecast

11.2.2 Key Events

11.2.3 Drivers and Barriers

11.3 Japan

11.4 US

11.5 China



