Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market (2020 to 2026) - Government Investment in Food Processing Machinery & Equipment Presents Opportunities

The global non-thermal pasteurization market is estimated at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8%, to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2026.

Non-thermal pasteurization technologies have been proven to reduce food processing time and energy consumption as compared to traditional thermal technologies. This factor, leading to process optimization, is fuelling innovations in the market. Another factor that has fuelled the growth in R&D activities for technology development in non-thermal pasteurization is the growing trend of the adoption of novel food processing technologies for the retention of food nutrients and sensory attributes.

The HPP segment for non-thermal pasteurization is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020

Based on technique, the HPP segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the non-thermal pasteurization market in 2020. HPP is a widely used technology in non-thermal pasteurization of food. It preserves the freshness of food products as well as aids in extending their shelf life. HPP ensures efficient processes for microbial inactivation and food preservation. This helps to extend the shelf life of food products. Hence, rising acceptance among food product manufacturers and high market penetration have enabled HPP to have the largest market share.

The food segment for non-thermal pasteurization is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020 due to the rising application of HPP in meat products, vegetables, cheese, and ready-to-eat meals

Based on application, the food segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the non-thermal pasteurization market in 2020. The food industry widely uses non-thermal pasteurization for the preservation of meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetable products as well as other packaged food products. Technologies such as HPP equipment are used to process a wide range of fruits and vegetables that include oranges, mandarins, and broccoli. Thus, the increasing food production globally has also raised the concern of its preservation to sustain in the market for a longer period of time. These factors have increased the acceptance of non-thermal pasteurization in the food industry.

High growth is expected in the North America non-thermal pasteurization market

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the rising disposable income, changing busy lifestyle of consumers, and rising health awareness. Non-thermal pasteurization is increasing its market share more rapidly in North America due to the demand for extended, safe, refrigerated shelf life; and favorable food preservation legislation. Food safety authorities have approved several non-thermal pasteurization technologies due to their efficiency and minimum effect on the products' nutritional and textural characteristics. The market for non-thermally pasteurized food & beverage products in North America is also being driven by the demand for health and wellness products.

5.2.1.1 Increase in Consumption of Convenience Foods

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Meat, Poultry, and Dairy Products

5.2.1.3 Process Optimization by Non-Thermal Technologies Resulting in Greater Efficiency During Pasteurization

5.2.1.4 Rise in Demand for Innovative Food & Beverage Products due to Changing Consumer Trends

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment

5.2.2.2 Growth in Demand for Organic and Fresh Food Products

5.2.2.3 Misconception Leading to Additional Regulatory Steps for Labeling Irradiated Food

5.2.3.1 Government Investment in Food Processing Machinery & Equipment

5.2.3.2 Growth in the Usage of High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Toll Processors

5.2.4.1 Conventional Technology Preferred by Established Players

5.2.4.2 High Initial Investment and Recurring Cost

7.1.1 Increase in Clean Label Trend

7.1.2 Plant-Based Food are Gaining Traction in the Food & Beverage Industry

7.1.3 Low-Fat Snacks with PEF Technology



8.3.1.1 with the Increase in Advances in the Technology, Opportunities for Horizontal HPP Equipment Grow

8.3.2.1 with Advances and Innovations in HPP Technology, the Vessel Volume of Equipment is Increasing

8.4.1 The Manufacturers of Large Capacity PEF Equipment are Focusing on Penetrating the Market

8.5.1 The Microwave Volumetric Heating of Foods Has Gained Scientific and Consumer Interest

8.6.1 Demand for Non-Contact Food Processing Systems Drives the Market for Ultrasonic Food Processing

8.7.1 Gamma Radiations or X-Rays are Widely Used for the Microbial Inactivation by Using Food Irradiation

9.3.1.1 Growth in Demand for Minimum Processing of Meat Products while Retaining High-Quality and Freshness

9.3.2.1 Rise in Demand for Safe and Minimally Processed Foods with High-Quality

9.3.3.1 Rise in Demand for Nutritional Foods Encouraged an Alternative Process for Producing Safer Foods at Low Expenses

9.3.4.1 The Ready Meals Market is Driven by Busy Lifestyles and the Growing Geriatric Population

9.4.2.2.1 High-Pressure Processing, Ultrasound, Cold Plasma are Used by Soft Drink Manufacturers for Non-Thermal Pasteurization

9.5.1 a Gradual Growth in the Use of Novel Technologies in Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Industry is Expected Globally



10.3.1 HPP is a Major Commercial Technology That is Well-Suitable for Solid Products

10.4.1 HPP is Majorly Considered for the Processing of Liquid Products



14.5.1 Dairy & Dairy Products Application Dominated the Food Stabilizers Market in 2017

14.6.1 Food Stabilizers Improve Nutritional Value, Consistency, Texture, Shape, Flavor, and Gelation of Confectionery Products

14.7.1 Europe Dominates the Connivance Foods Segment of Food Stabilizers Market

14.8.1 Food Stabilizers Improve the Quality and Provide Desired Texture to the Bakery Products

14.9.1 Asia-Pacific to Drive Food Stabilizers Market with Application in Meat & Poultry Products

14.10.1 Increasing Demand for Sports Drinks and Energy Drinks Has Increased in the Market, Which, in Turn, Has Increased the Demand for Stabilizers Used in Beverages

14.11.1 Europe Dominates the Food Stabilizers Market with the Applications in Sauces & Dressings

14.12.1 Stabilizers Help to Improve Nutritional Value of Products

