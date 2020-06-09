Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis to 2024

DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Woven Adhesive Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the non-woven adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and medical applications. The global non-woven adhesive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing urban population, rising penetration of disposable hygiene products, and growth in emerging economies.



This study includes the non-woven adhesives market size and forecast for the global non-woven adhesives market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, technology and region.



Some of the Non-woven Adhesives companies profiled in this report include Henkel Ag, H.B. Fuller, Bostik SA, Arkema, Beardow Adams Ltd., Lohmann-Koester, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Moresco Corporation, Savar Specialty Adhesives, Palmetto Adhesives, and others.



Key report features:

Market size estimates: Global non-woven adhesives market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global non-woven adhesives market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, application, technology, and region

Global market size by product type, application, technology, and region Regional analysis: Global non-woven adhesives market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

Global non-woven adhesives market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for non-woven adhesives in the global non-woven adhesives market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for non-woven adhesives in the global non-woven adhesives market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, non-woven adhesives in the global non-woven adhesives market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, non-woven adhesives in the global non-woven adhesives market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global non-woven adhesives market by product type, application, technology and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the non-woven adhesives market?

What are the business risks and threats to the non-woven adhesives market?

What are emerging trends in this non-woven adhesives market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the non-woven adhesives market?

What are the new developments in the non-woven adhesives market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this non-woven adhesives market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this non-woven adhesives area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, non-woven adhesives market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Product Type

3.4: Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Application



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Region

4.2: North American Non-Woven Adhesives Market

4.3: European Non-Woven Adhesives Market

4.4: APAC Non-Woven Adhesives Market

4.5: ROW Non-Woven Adhesives Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Henkel Ag

7.2: H.B. Fuller

7.3: Bostik SA

7.4: Arkema

7.5: Beardow Adams Ltd.

7.6: Lohmann-Koester

7.7: Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD

7.8: Moresco Corporation

7.9: Savar Specialty Adhesives

7.10: Palmetto Adhesives



