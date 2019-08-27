Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market Outlook Report 2019: Market Accounted for $1.62 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $4.26 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Woven Adhesives - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Non-woven Adhesives market accounted for $1.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Growing infiltration of disposable hygiene products, advancement in medical procedures and health care related practices and low production cost and waste minimization are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, Loss of bond strength of nonwoven adhesives at high temperatures is restricting the market growth.

Non-woven adhesives are generally used in non-refundable sanitation products. They are thermoplastic adhesives include antioxidants, diluents, base polymer, additives, plasticizers and tackifiers. They offer properties such as high elasticity, high cohesion strength, low odor, softness, heat resistance, and excellent processability. They are frequently engaged in applications such as feminine hygiene, baby care, and adult care.



Based on technology, Hot-melt-based adhesives have significant market growth during the forecast period and are widely used in products such as medical pads, baby diapers, tissues, and towels. These adhesives are placed in a flowing medium with a porous fabric held within the disposable item. The item changes color when the hot-melt damp indicator fabric comes in contact with the basis of moisture.



By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand from consumers for hygiene products and rapid industrialization and urbanization in these countries due to economic growth and rising populations are driving the market in the Asia Pacific. India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the major growth-centric markets for non-woven adhesives in Asia-Pacific.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)

5.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

5.4 Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO)

5.5 Polyolefin

5.6 Other Types

5.6.1 Polyamide

5.6.2 Polyurethane

5.6.3 Polyester



6 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hot-Melt

6.3 Other Technologies



7 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Distributor

7.3 Direct Sales



8 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Medical Products

8.3 Baby Care

8.4 Adult Incontinence

8.5 Feminine Hygiene

8.6 Surgical Product

8.7 Automotive Liners and Covers

8.8 Other Applications

8.8.1 Construction Materials

8.8.2 Institutional Disposable Products

8.8.3 Bath Tissue

8.8.4 Pet Care



9 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Construction

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Other End Users



10 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Cattie Adhesives

12.2 Palmetto Adhesives Company

12.3 Henkel

12.4 Guangdong Nenghui

12.5 H.B. Fuller

12.6 Savare Specialty Adhesives

12.7 Bostik

12.8 Kraton Corporation

12.9 Beardow Adams

12.10 3M Corporation

12.11 Moresco Corporation

12.12 Evonik Industries AG

12.13 Lohmann-Koester

12.14 Adtek Malaysia

12.15 Arkema

12.16 The Dow Chemical Company

12.17 Tesa SE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olmwkt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

