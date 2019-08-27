Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market Outlook Report 2019: Market Accounted for $1.62 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $4.26 Billion by 2026
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Woven Adhesives - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Non-woven Adhesives market accounted for $1.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Growing infiltration of disposable hygiene products, advancement in medical procedures and health care related practices and low production cost and waste minimization are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, Loss of bond strength of nonwoven adhesives at high temperatures is restricting the market growth.
Non-woven adhesives are generally used in non-refundable sanitation products. They are thermoplastic adhesives include antioxidants, diluents, base polymer, additives, plasticizers and tackifiers. They offer properties such as high elasticity, high cohesion strength, low odor, softness, heat resistance, and excellent processability. They are frequently engaged in applications such as feminine hygiene, baby care, and adult care.
Based on technology, Hot-melt-based adhesives have significant market growth during the forecast period and are widely used in products such as medical pads, baby diapers, tissues, and towels. These adhesives are placed in a flowing medium with a porous fabric held within the disposable item. The item changes color when the hot-melt damp indicator fabric comes in contact with the basis of moisture.
By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand from consumers for hygiene products and rapid industrialization and urbanization in these countries due to economic growth and rising populations are driving the market in the Asia Pacific. India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the major growth-centric markets for non-woven adhesives in Asia-Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)
5.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
5.4 Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO)
5.5 Polyolefin
5.6 Other Types
5.6.1 Polyamide
5.6.2 Polyurethane
5.6.3 Polyester
6 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hot-Melt
6.3 Other Technologies
7 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distributor
7.3 Direct Sales
8 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Medical Products
8.3 Baby Care
8.4 Adult Incontinence
8.5 Feminine Hygiene
8.6 Surgical Product
8.7 Automotive Liners and Covers
8.8 Other Applications
8.8.1 Construction Materials
8.8.2 Institutional Disposable Products
8.8.3 Bath Tissue
8.8.4 Pet Care
9 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Construction
9.3 Healthcare
9.4 Automotive
9.5 Other End Users
10 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Cattie Adhesives
12.2 Palmetto Adhesives Company
12.3 Henkel
12.4 Guangdong Nenghui
12.5 H.B. Fuller
12.6 Savare Specialty Adhesives
12.7 Bostik
12.8 Kraton Corporation
12.9 Beardow Adams
12.10 3M Corporation
12.11 Moresco Corporation
12.12 Evonik Industries AG
12.13 Lohmann-Koester
12.14 Adtek Malaysia
12.15 Arkema
12.16 The Dow Chemical Company
12.17 Tesa SE
