Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery - Forecast to 2030

This report describes and evaluates the global nonresidential green buildings market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, 2019 through 2023, the forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period.



The global nonresidential green buildings market reached a value of nearly $784,886.6 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2% since 2015. The market is expected to register slow growth from $784,886.6 million in 2019 to $809,693.8 million in 2020 at a rate of 3.2%.



The slow growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 and reach $1,134,365.4 million in 2023. The global nonresidential green buildings market is expected to reach $1,397,512.8 million in 2025, and $2,304,498.2 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, low interest rates in most developed countries, and technological development. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were geo-political tensions, and rising material costs.



Going forward, increasing growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities, urbanization, and rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the construction market in the future include outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Falling Consumer Demand, decreasing affordability, and health and safety measures.



The nonresidential green buildings market is segmented by product into exterior products, and interior products. The exterior products market was the largest segment of the nonresidential green buildings market segmented by product, accounting for 78.9% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the interior products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the nonresidential green buildings market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2023.



The nonresidential green buildings market is also segmented by application into retail and other commercial buildings, office buildings, healthcare buildings, education building, hospitality and restaurant buildings, and factory buildings. The retail and other commercial buildings market was the largest segment of the nonresidential green buildings market segmented by application, accounting for 20.9% of the total in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019-2023.



North America was the largest region in the global nonresidential green buildings market, accounting for 50.3% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the nonresidential green buildings market will be Eastern Europe, and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 55.5% and 33.3% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and the Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 32.6% and 18.6% respectively.



The nonresidential green buildings market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten players constitute about 4.52% of the market. Major players in the market include HOCHTIEF AG, AECOM, Skanska Group, Clark Construction Group, LLC, Obayashi Corporation and others.



The top opportunities in the nonresidential green buildings market segmented by product will arise in the exterior products segment, which will gain $274,752.8 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the nonresidential green buildings market segmented by application will arise in the retail and other commercial buildings segment, which will gain $108,440.0 million of global annual sales by 2023. The nonresidential green buildings market size will gain the most in China at $92,792.0 million.



1. Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Executive Summary



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation by Geography

6.2. Segmentation by Product

6.3. Segmentation by Application



7. Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation by Product

7.2.1. Interior Products

7.2.2. Exterior Products

7.3. Market Segmentation by Application

7.3.1. Office Buildings

7.3.2. Education Buildings

7.3.3. Hospitality and Restaurant Buildings

7.3.4. Retail and Other Commercial Buildings

7.3.5. Factory Buildings

7.3.6. Healthcare Buildings



8. Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Trends and Strategies

8.1. Use of Living Roofs

8.2. Use of Low-Emittance Windows and Smart Glass

8.3. Biomimicry

8.4. Use of Green Concrete

8.5. Increasing Options For Green Building Certifications



9. Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, COVID Impact Analysis

9.1. Impact On Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Industry Supply Chain

9.2. Impact On Global Nonresidential Green Building Construction Activity

9.3. Impact On Global Nonresidential Green Building Construction Demand

9.4. Impact On Global Nonresidential Green Building Regulations/Initiatives

9.5. Impact On Leading Global Nonresidential Green Building Construction Companies



10. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size and Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015-2019, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers of The Market 2015-2019

10.2.2. Strong Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

10.2.3. Restraints On The Market 2015-2019

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2019-2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers of The Market 2019-2023

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019-2023



11. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.1.1. Exterior Products

11.1.2. Interior Products

11.2. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2.1. Retail and Other Commercial Buildings

11.2.2. Office Buildings

11.2.3. Healthcare Buildings

11.2.4. Education Buildings

11.2.5. Hospitality and Restaurant Buildings

11.2.6. Factory Buildings



12. Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, Regional and Country Analysis

12.1. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Mentioned

HOCHTIEF AG

AECOM

Skanska Group

Clark Construction Group, LLC

Obayashi Corporation

