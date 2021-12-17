Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Landscape, Supply Chain Analysis, Sales, Profiles of Manufacturers

Dec 17, 2021, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nonwoven Filter Media: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for nonwoven filter media should grow from $5.7 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The nonwoven filter media market for the water filtration segment should grow from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $1.9 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The nonwoven filter media market for the transportation segment should grow from $992.5 million in 2021 to $1.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the nonwoven filter media industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the nonwoven filter media industry and their areas of application.
Global markets are presented by type of nonwoven filter media, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates on sales values are based on the price in the supply chain at which the media are procured by filter fabricators or filtration system manufacturers.
Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of nonwoven filter media. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and thus the nonwoven filter media market has also been indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2022, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.
The report includes:
- 118 data tables and 48 additional tables
- An updated review of the global market for nonwoven filter media and technologies under development
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall nonwoven filter media market size (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by type, manufacturing process, application and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- Assessment of regional market breakdowns with select sub-regional breakdowns for countries with promising nonwoven filter media industries, as well as market demand
- Review of the existing nonwoven filter media industry, with a focus on producers of each major viable technology
- Insight into the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global market for nonwoven filter media
- Discussion of the filtration mechanisms, categories and types, development of nonwoven materials, and key physical and chemical properties of the raw materials used in nonwoven filter media
- Company profiles descriptions of the market leading players, including Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Glatfelter Corp., Lydall, Inc., Sandler AG, Glatfelter Corp. and Freudenberg
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- What's New in This Report
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Primary Respondents
- Primary Insights from a Few Respondents
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Development of Nonwoven Materials
- Definition of Nonwovens
- Nonwoven Functionality
- Nonwoven Products
- Raw Materials: Fibers and Polymers
- Types of Fibers
- Natural Fibers
- Man-made Semisynthetic Fibers
- Man-made Mineral Fibers
- Synthetic Fibers
- Binders and Adhesives
- Nonwovens Approaching Membrane Efficiency
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Disruptor
- DuPont HMT
Chapter 5 Market Flow and COVID-19 Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19 on Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market
- Overview
- Impact on Demand
- Impact on Supply
- Impact on Price
- Conclusion
Chapter 6 Industry Structure and Technological Trends
- Industry Trends
- Increasing Demand for Respirators, Face Masks and PPE Following COVID-19 Pandemic
- Increasing Demand from the Medical Sector
- Customer Landscape
- Commodity and Specialized Markets
- Market Drivers
- Regulatory Forces
- Air and Water Quality Concerns
- Environmental Protection and Pollution Control
- Economic Forces
- Raw Material Inflation and Product Pricing
- Competitive Strategies Used in the Nonwoven Filter Media Industry
- New Market Development
- Strategic Alliances and Mergers
- Customization
- Focus on Niche Markets
- Standardization
Chapter 7 Volume and Pricing Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Raw Materials Prices
- Filter Media Manufacturing Margins
- Application Pricing
- Volume Analysis
Chapter 8 Nonwoven Filter Media Market by Type
- Overview
- Depth Filter
- Surface Filters
Chapter 9 Nonwoven Filter Media Market by Manufacturing Process
- Overview
- Introduction of SMS and SMMS Technology
- Spunbond
- Polymer Melt Preparation
- Filament Extrusion, Spinning and Drawing
- Web Forming
- Bonding
- Product Characteristics
- Meltblown
- Melt-blowing Operation
- Process and Property Relationships
- Limitations of Meltblown Technology
- Borealis Finer Meltblown
- Wetlaid
- Process Equipment
- Drylaid
- Carding
- Airlaying
- Apertured Films
- Hybrids and Combination Composites
- Composite Material Formation
- Technology Trends
- Bonding Methods and Downstream Operations
- Bonding Processes
- Layering and Crosslapping
- Finishing
- Production of Nanofiber Nonwovens
- Nozzleless Electrospinning
- Summary of the Nonwoven Filter Media Manufacturing Process
- Product Forms of Nonwoven Filter Media
- Air and Gas Filtration
- Water and Liquid Filtration Products
Chapter 10 Nonwoven Filter Media Market by Application
- Overview
- Water Filtration
- Supplying Clean Water
- Drinking Water
- Membrane-Based Separation
- Products
- Applications
- WQA Product Sustainability Standards
- Transportation
- Fuel and Oil Filters
- Standards
- Tougher Standards Anticipated
- Pedestrian Protection
- Filter Supplier Innovations to Comply with Regulations
- Automotive Cabin Air Filtration
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Requirements
- Aircraft Filtration
- Healthcare
- Commercial Healthcare Applications
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Biopharma
- Air Filtration in Healthcare Facilities
- HEPA and ULPA Filtration
- Biofluid Filtration Applications
- Blood and Serum Filtration Applications
- Hemodialysis
- Miscellaneous Other Applications in the Healthcare Sector
- HVAC
- Air Quality Outside and Indoors
- Commercial HVAC Filters
- Data Centers
- Air Filtration in Commercial Buildings
- Air Filtration in Residential Buildings
- Food Processing
- Food and Beverage Processing
- Seitz Sheets and Pall Suprapak Filter Modules
- Food Ingredients
- Dairy Applications
- Brewing Industry Applications
- Bottled Water Applications
- Coffee Filters and Pods
- Teabags
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Commercial Applications
- Metal Processing Industry
- Dust Collection Applications
- Process and Energy Industries
- Baghouses
- Tougher Emissions Standards
- Cement and Asphalt Manufacturing
- Power Generation
- Hot Gas Filtration Applications
- Filter Media for Water Jet Cutting Machines
- Chemical Process Industry
- Textile Mills
- Paint and Coatings Industry Applications
- Gels Removal
- Perfumes and Cosmetics Industry Applications
- Personal Protection Equipment
- Biofiltration Applications
- Oil & Gas
- Oil Refining
- 3M DF Filter System
- Commercial Applications
- Mining Industry Applications
- Electronics
- High Technology and Clean Rooms
- Electronics Manufacturing
- Air Filtration for Electronic Components
- Others
Chapter 11 Nonwoven Filter Media Market by Region
- Overview
- Asia-Pacific
- Applications
- Countries
- North America
- Nonwoven Capacity Expansions in North America
- Applications
- Countries
- Europe
- Applications
- Countries
- Middle East and Africa
- Applications
- South America
- Applications
Chapter 12 Company Profiles: Major Manufacturers of Nonwoven Filter Media
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo
- Berry Global Inc.
- Dupont
- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
- Freudenberg
- Glatfelter Corp.
- Hollingsworth & Vose
- Johns Manville, A Berkshire Hathaway Company
- Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (KCWW)
- Lydall, Inc.
- Mogul Co. Ltd.
- Neenah Inc.
- Sandler AG
- Other Notable Nonwoven Manufacturers and Converters with Filter Media Activities
Chapter 13 Company Profiles: Major Customers and Users of Nonwoven Filter Media
- Manufacturers of Filter Systems and Related Equipment
Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms
