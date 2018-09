Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Markets 2018-2023 - Major Players are EDF, Exelon, Duke Energy, Enel SpA & NextEra Energy

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nuclear Electric Power Generation: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nuclear electric power generation market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for advanced small reactors. The market growth is restricted by increasing investments in renewable energy sources and nuclear radiation accidents



The nuclear electric power generation market is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are EDF Group, Exelon Corp., Duke Energy Corp., Enel SpA, NextEra Energy, Inc. and others.



North America is the largest nuclear electric power generation market. It was followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific region. Going forward, the Middle East is expected to witness the fastest growth in the nuclear electric power generation.



The market is challenged by restraints such as rising trade protectionism and growing popularity of wind and solar electric power generation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Overview

Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Characteristics

Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR)

Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR)

Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR)

Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR)

Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Forecast Market Growth

Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market, by Segment

Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2014-2023

Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Trends and Strategies

Advanced Small Modular Reactors For Reliable And Affordable Power

3-D Printing for Nuclear Power Plant

Nuclear Power Generation Companies Are Adopting Generation III+ Reactors

Chapter 4 PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 5 Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Customer Information

Opposition to Nuclear Energy

Nuclear Power Plants Shutdown Popularity

Surcharge for Energy Supported

Chapter 6 Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Global Per Capita Average Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Expenditure

Per Capita Average Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Expenditure, by Country

Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Size, Percentage of GDP

Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country

Chapter 7 Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Regional and Country Analysis

Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market, by Region

Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market, Historic and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2023

Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Segmentation, by Region, 2018

Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market, by Country, 2018

Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country, 2014-2023

Global Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Segmentation, by Country, 2018

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market

Chapter 9 Western Europe Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market

Chapter 10 Eastern Europe Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market

Chapter 11 North America Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market

Chapter 12 South America Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market

Chapter 13 Middle East Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market

Chapter 14 Africa Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market

Chapter 15 Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Duke Energy Corp.

EDF Group

Enel Spa

Exelon Corp.

Nextera Energy, Inc.

Chapter 16 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market

China National Nuclear Corporation Merged with China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Group

CLP Group Acquired Equity Stake in Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.

SCANA Corporation Merged with Dominion Energy, Inc.

Chapter 17 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9rlw9g/global_nuclear?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com