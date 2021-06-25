Global Nuclear Grade Zirconium Alloy Market Report 2021: Occurrence, Uses, Applications, Zircon Resources and Production, Zircon Consumption and Prices, The Influence of China & Conclusions

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Grade Zirconium Alloy Market Outlook - 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This updated report offers the latest analysis of the various sectors that make up the nuclear-grade zirconium sponge, alloy, materials, and tubing markets.

Nuclear-grade zirconium alloys and products are used in the fabrication of fuel assemblies used in the vast majority of current and future nuclear reactor designs around the world. Despite the diminished growth outlook for global nuclear power over the past decade, many aspects of the international nuclear fuel supply chain continue to be of great interest.

The supply of nuclear-grade zirconium - from zircon mineral sand through the cladding and components used in finished fuel assemblies - has also not escaped this scrutiny. Therefore, the primary objective of this report is to factually and analytically approach the current and expected future direction of the nuclear-grade zirconium alloy market with the aim of reaching some clear conclusions about how producers of fuel assemblies for nuclear reactors will obtain the zirconium alloys needed to create their finished products.

Using proprietary demand modeling and other unique research results, we identify the latest major trends in this industry by analyzing the global and regional supply and demand balances for nuclear-grade zirconium sponge, alloy, and tubing as well as the supply and demand situation based on reactor fuel types.

What's New in the 2021 Edition?

Enhanced analysis of the latest zirconium minerals market trends, including assessment of the recent effects of trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic on the zirconium market and how the future outlook for the market may impact the nuclear zirconium industry

Increased analysis of the nuclear zirconium alloy production cycle and the technologies deployed in this industry

Updated supply capacities and production data for all producers in the nuclear-grade zirconium supply chain

Current nuclear reactor and zirconium demand forecast scenarios through 2035

Updated supply forecasts with extended outlook through 2035 for each of the nuclear zirconium sponge, alloy, and tubing markets

Renewed discussion of emerging market trends to provide a broader context to key issues, including trade and government policies affecting the zirconium sector, the evolution of accident tolerant nuclear fuels, and the hafnium market

Latest nuclear-grade zirconium sponge and alloy market price estimates and future price assessments

Improved discussion on the design of BWR and PWR fuel assemblies, the zirconium alloy components of which they are constructed, and the fuel fabrication process

Key Topics Covered:

1 General Zirconium Overview & Zircon Market Review

Occurrence

Primary Producing Countries



Hafnium Occurrence

General Uses

Zirconium Metal

Nuclear Applications

New Nuclear Zirconium Alloys Under Development

Zircon Resources and Production

Reserves and Resources.



Zircon Mining



Zircon Production



Individual Company Production

Zircon Consumption and Prices



Consumption of Zircon



Influence of Tile Manufacturing Techniques



Market Dynamics



Zircon Prices



Zirconium Oxychloride Market

The Influence of China

Conclusions

2 Manufacturing Processes for Nuclear Fuel Components

Production of Zirconium Sponge

The Importance of Hafnium Separation



Zircon Sand Processing



Hafnium Removal



Final Sponge Production

Manufacture of Zirconium Alloy Ingots

Manufacture of Zirconium Alloy Plate, Sheet, Bar Stock, and Tube-Reduced Extrusions (TREX)

Production of Nuclear Fuel Tubing

3 Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Materials & Product Suppliers

Zirconium Sponge Producers

China



State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ)



China Nuclear Jinghuan Zirconium Industry Co. Ltd. (CNNC Jinghuan)



Guangdong Orient Zirconic Industry Science & Technology Company Ltd. (Orient Zirconic)

France

Framatome Zirconium Division

India

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)

Russia

Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)

Ukraine

SSPE "Zirconium" (Discontinued)

United States

ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (ATI-SAC)



Western Zirconium (WZ)

Producers of Zirconium Alloy Plate, Sheet, Bar Stock, and TREX

Argentina

Fabricacion de Aleaciones Especiales, SA (FAE)

China

State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ)



Other Chinese Facilities

France

Framatome Zirconium Division

India

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)

Russia

Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)

Sweden

Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT)

United States

ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (ATI-SAC)



Western Zirconium (WZ)

Zirconium Alloy Traders and Scrap Recyclers

Manufacturers of Nuclear Fuel Tubing

Argentina

Fabricacion de Aleaciones Especiales, SA (FAE)

Canada

BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada (BWXT Canada)



Cameco Fuel Manufacturing, Inc. (CFMI)

China

State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ)



CNNC-AREVA Shanghai Tubing Co. (CAST)

France

Framatome Zirconium Division

India

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)

Iran

Zirconium Production Plant (ZPP)

Japan

Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel Company (MNF)

Russia

Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)

South Korea

KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF)

Sweden

Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT)

United Kingdom

Fine Tubes, Ltd.

United States

Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas (GNF)



Sandvik Special Metals Corporation (SSM)



Superior Tube Company



Veridiam



Westinghouse Specialty Metals Plant (SMP)

Discontinued Tubing Suppliers

Duisburg Special Tubes GmbH ( Germany )

) Zirco Products ( Japan )

) Possible Future Supply Developments

4 Nuclear Fuel Fabricators & Zirconium Components Supply

Fabrication Market Overview

Key Players



Framatome



Global Nuclear Fuel



Westinghouse Electric Company



TVEL Fuel Company



KEPCO Nuclear Fuel



National and Regional Fuel Suppliers



Non-LWR Fuel Fabricators

Fabrication Supply & Demand

Non-LWR Fuel Supply and Demand

Fabrication Market Dynamics

Zirconium Alloy Components and the Fuel Fabrication Process

Fuel Cladding



End Plugs or Caps



Fuel Rods.



Spacer Grids



BWR Water Rods/Channels



BWR Fuel Channels



PWR Guide Tubes/Thimbles and Instrument Tubes



End Fittings



Construction of the Assembly

Zirconium Tubing & BWR Channel Supply to Fabricators

Argentina



Brazil



Canada



China



France



Germany



India



Japan



Kazakhstan



South Korea



Romania



Russia



Spain



Sweden



United Kingdom



United States

5 Nuclear Zirconium Supply & Demand Analysis

Nuclear Zirconium Demand Modeling

Unaccounted for Zirconium Demand

Nuclear Zirconium Supply Forecasting

Global Supply and Demand for Nuclear-Grade Zirconium Sponge

Zirconium Sponge Demand Forecasts



Zirconium Sponge Supply Forecast

Global Supply and Demand for Nuclear-Grade Zirconium Alloys

Zirconium Alloy Demand Forecasts



Zirconium Alloy Supply Forecast

Global Supply and Demand for Zirconium Tubing

Zirconium Tubing Demand Forecasts



Zirconium Tubing Supply Forecast

Regional Demand and Supply Considerations

Regional Demand Distributions



Zirconium Alloy



Zirconium Tubing



Analysis of Regional Supply



Zirconium Alloy



Zirconium Tubing

Reactor Type Demand and Supply Considerations

Reactor Type Demand Distributions



Zirconium Alloy



Zirconium Tubing

Analysis of Reactor Type Zirconium Supply and Demand

6 Overall Conclusions & Market Analysis

The Influence of Zircon and ZOC Prices

The Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Market in the Post-Fukushima World

Emerging Market Issues

Government Policies and Trade Actions

Impact of Accident Tolerant Fuels and Advanced Cladding Designs

The Growing Hafnium Market

Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Market Trends and Outlook

Nuclear-Grade Zirconium Prices

