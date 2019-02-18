Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Industry
Feb 18, 2019, 17:03 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: SPECT Systems, and PET Scanners.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442559
Further, the Global market for PET Systems is analyzed by the following: Product Types - Full Ring PET Scanners, & Partial Ring PET Scanners; End-Users - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, & Others; and Applications: Oncology, Cardiology, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Digirad Corp.
- GE Healthcare Plc
- Mediso Medical Imaging Systems
- Philips Healthcare
- Positron Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442559
NUCLEAR MEDICINE IMAGING EQUIPMENT MCP-1228 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND OUTLOOK
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment - A Prelude
US - The Dominant Market
Table 1: US Cancer Incidence by Gender: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Nations Offer Lucrative Opportunities
PET Scanners to Outshine SPECT Systems
Table 2: Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality (2015) Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for PET and SPECT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Growth
Table 3: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver
World Cancer Statistics - Incidence and Mortality Data
Ageing Population - A Vital Demography
Table 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Comparison of Aging Population by Country (1980, 2015 & 2050): Percentage Share of Population Aged Above-65 Years of the Overall Population for Select Countries
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Overview in Nuclear Medicine Market
Table 7: Leading Players in the Global SPECT Systems Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE, Philips, Siemens and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global PET Scanner Market by Leading Player (2015): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for GE, Philips, Siemens, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Technology Innovations Promise Bright Prospects
Technological Advancements to Drive Growth
Select Technological Advances
Software Developments Improve Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis
Duration of Hybrid Imaging Procedure Bodes Well for Market
Personalized Medicine Slowly Gaining Ground; To Drive Nuclear Medicine
Table 9: Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Battling Alzheimer€™s Disease - A Powerful Market Force for Nuclear Medicine
Hypoxia Imaging - The Future of Cancer Therapy
PET or SPECT for Cardiac Imaging - The Debate Continues
Innovative Radiotracers - Key to PET & SPECT Success
SPECT Innovations to Improve Efficiency
Cardiocentric SPECT
Cardio-Focused Collimation
Novel Biomarkers to Extend PET in Oncology
Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization - A Potential Application for PET
Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities
PET/MRI Makes Inroads
Major Players Come Up with New Hybrid PET/MRI Systems
Broad Clinical Applications to Drive Demand for Hybrid PET/MR Systems
Digital Silicon Photomultiplier Array for PET/MRI Systems
PET-MRI Emerging as a Promising Standard for Imaging Soft Tissue Contrast
Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications
Global CVD Stats
Table 10: Global Estimated Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Percentage Share Breakdown for Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, CVD, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Projected Fatalities in Low Income Countries by Disease (2015 & 2030): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Projected Fatalities in Mid Income Countries by Disease (2015 & 2030): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Factors Restricting Market Growth
High Costs - A Major Threat for Market Growth
Supply Shortages: A Niggling Cause of Concern
Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives Limit Market Potential
Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth
Bottlenecks in Developing Markets
3. NUCLEAR MEDICINE - AN INSIGHT
Nuclear Medicine - An Overview
Distinct from General Radiology
History
Major Developments
Nuclear Medicine Scans
Bone Scan
Brain Scan
Gallbladder Scan
Kidney Scan
Liver Scan
Lung Scan
Thyroid Scan
Scrotal Scan
Applications
Cardiac Applications
Neurologic Applications
Oncologic Applications
Orthopedic Applications
Pulmonary Applications
Renal Applications
Other Applications
Table 13: Estimated Time Allocations for Nuclear Medicine Procedures
Radioisotopes: Essential for Nuclear Medicine Procedure
Radioisotopes Used in Medicine
4. NUCLEAR MEDICINE IMAGING EQUIPMENT
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Siemens Healthineers Introduces Expanded Version of xSPECT Quant„¢ Technology
GE Healthcare Unveils New Molecular Imaging Systems
Neusoft Rolls Out NeuSight PET/CT scanners
Siemens Healthcare Introduces Biograph Horizon„¢ PET/CT System
Kromek Launches eVance CZT-based SPECT Cameras
MILabs Rolls Out New SPECT System - G-SPECT
GE to Introduce PET Scan Helmet
Toshiba Gains FDA Approval for Celesteion PET/CT System
Philips Introduces Vereos Digital PET/CT
Siemens Unveils Biograph mCT Flow
MR Solutions to Unveil Revolutionary 3T, MR/PET Combined Scanner
DDD Obtains FDA Approval for CorCam„¢
Digirad Introduces Imaging Accessory for Molecular Breast Imaging
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Philips Joins Hands with FluoroPharma for CadioPET
Mallinckrodt to Divest its Nuclear Imaging Business
Zecotek Announces Use of its Patented LFS Crystals in Assembling PET Medical Scanner
Siemens Healthcare Announces Name Change
UltraSPECT Expands Agreement with AIS
AAA Takes Over UK-based Nuclear Medicine Company
BC Technical Acquires NC Systems
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Digirad Corp. (US)
GE Healthcare Plc (UK)
Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary)
Philips Healthcare (US)
Positron Corporation (US)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market by Product Segment
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SPECT Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for SPECT Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for SPECT Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET Scanners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for PET Scanners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for PET Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET Scanners by Product Type - Full Ring PET Scanners and Partial Ring PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Historic Review for PET Scanners by Product Type - Full Ring PET Scanners and Partial Ring PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for PET Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full Ring PET Scanners and Partial Ring PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET Scanners by End-user - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Historic Review for PET Scanners by End-user - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for PET Scanners by End-User - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Historic Review for PET Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for PET Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Cardiology and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Snapshots
Nuclear Medicine Market Drivers and Constraints
Major Market Growth Drivers
Demographic Changes Offer Growth Opportunities
Table 34: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nuclear Cardiology: Another Key Growth Propellant
Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver
Table 35: New Cancer Cases by Gender and Affected Site in the US (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Cancer Related Deaths by Gender in the US (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Personalized Medicine Drives Interest Nuclear Medicine Equipment
Managing Alzheimer€™s Opens New Avenues for PET/SPECT
Alzheimer€™s Stats
Table 37: Alzheimer€™s Prevalence in the US: As a Percentage of Population by Age-Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Alzheimer€™s Prevalence in the US by State: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Market Trends
Adoption of SPECT/CT Increasing in the US
PET Procedures in the US Increase
Market Witnesses Entry of High Value Products
Dedicated Cardiac PET - The Future of Cardiac Imaging
Expanding Applications of Radiopharmaceuticals to Stimulate Growth
Table 39: US Market for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Modality (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET and SPECT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: US Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical Agents Market (2014): Percentage Share Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Imaging Procedure - SPECT and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: US Market for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Agents (2014): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology and Non-Cardiology Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: US Market for Non-Cardiology Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Agents (2014): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology and Non-Oncology Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Radiopharmaceuticals in PET Imaging - Prospects
Isotope Shortage Leads to Dependence on Imports
DOE€™s Flawed Isotope Program Adds to the Woe
US Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) Market
Nuclear Medicine Provision Industry Gradually Moves towards Consolidation
Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine
Table 43: US Medical Imaging Market by Modality (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Computed Tomography Imaging, Contrast Agent and Injector, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, Ultrasound Imaging and X-Ray Imaging (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition
Gamma Cameras
Table 44: US Gamma Camera Market by Leading Players (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Digirad Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: The US Gamma Camera Market in Cardiology Application by Leading Player (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Digirad Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
PET Scanners
Table 46: US PET Market by Leading Players (2013): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Regulatory Overview
Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
Overview of Medicare Reimbursements
Medicare Payment Settings for Contrast Agents and Radiopharmaceuticals
Medicare Coverage
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: The US Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: The US 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
PET Imaging for Cancer - A Long Way to Go
Table 50: Canadian PET Market by Scanner Type (2015): Number of Publicly Funded PET Installed Units for PET, PET/CT and PET/MRI (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Canadian Publicly Funded PET Scanner Installed Base by Province: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Canadian Scientists Discover Remedy for Isotope Shortages
An Overview of Medical Imaging Market
Regulatory and Legal Restrictions
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Canadian Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japanese Healthcare System: An Overview
Demographics Drive Market Growth
Table 55: Japanese Population by Age Group (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Japanese 65+ Years Population: 1950-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Japanese Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
European Healthcare System: In a State of Transition?
Select Key Statistics
Table 60: PET Procedures in Europe (2015): Scan Volume per Million People for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: PET Scanner Utilization Rate in Europe (2015): Number of Procedures per Scanner for Select European Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: PET Scanner Penetration Rate in Europe (2015): Number of Scanners per Million People for Select Leading European Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: European Installed Base for Diagnostic Imaging Equipment by Modality (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Installations for SPECT, PET/CT, SPECT/CT, Planar, Cardiac SPECT, and PET/MR (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Oncology Dominates Nuclear Medicine Procedure
Table 64: Cancer Incidence in Europe by Site: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: European Nuclear Medicine Market by Therapeutic Area: Percentage Share Breakdown of Imaging Volume for Oncology, Cardiac, Endocrine, Lung, Renal, Brain and Infection (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ageing Demography - An Opportunity Indicator
Table 66: Population Breakup by Age Group for Select EU-28 Countries: 2015 (as a Percentage of Total Population) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: European Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: European 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: European Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: European 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 73: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: French Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: French 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: German Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: German 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 79: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Italian Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Concerns on High Scan Costs Aside, PET to Rise and Shine
Cancer and Other Applications to Drive Growth
Key Statistics
Table 82: PET Scans Volume in the UK: Number of Scans Carried Out by NHS in Thousands for the Years 2012, 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Ge Healthcare Plc - A Key Player in The UK
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: The UK Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Spanish Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 89: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Russian Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Burden of Chronic Diseases in Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities for Nuclear Medicine
Table 95: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of Total Population in Select Asian Countries: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Medical Imaging Device Market - An Overview
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 102: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Chinese Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Market Outlook
Table 105: Indian Nuclear Medicine Market by Segment (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Cyclotrons, Gamma Cameras and PET Scanners (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India Offers High Growth Potential
PET/CT Scanning in India Gathers Momentum
Low Cost Device in Development May Address Price Issues
Regulatory Mechanism for Guiding Isotope Production and Distribution
Levy of Import Duties Affects Importers
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 106: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Indian Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 109: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Market Outlook
Key Statistics
Table 112: Latin American Nuclear Medicine Procedures by Type (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Bone, Cardiovascular, Endocrine, Gastrointestinal, Lung and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Nuclear Medicine Centers in Latin America (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Centers by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Latin American SPECT Systems Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of SPECT Scanners by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Latin American PET Scanners Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of PET Scanners by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 116: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Latin American Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Latin American Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 122: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Brazilian Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 125: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 33) The United States (17) Japan (1) Europe (11) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (2) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442559
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article