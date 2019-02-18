Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: SPECT Systems, and PET Scanners.



Further, the Global market for PET Systems is analyzed by the following: Product Types - Full Ring PET Scanners, & Partial Ring PET Scanners; End-Users - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, & Others; and Applications: Oncology, Cardiology, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Digirad Corp.

- GE Healthcare Plc

- Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

- Philips Healthcare

- Positron Corporation



NUCLEAR MEDICINE IMAGING EQUIPMENT MCP-1228 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND OUTLOOK

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment - A Prelude

US - The Dominant Market

Table 1: US Cancer Incidence by Gender: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Nations Offer Lucrative Opportunities

PET Scanners to Outshine SPECT Systems

Table 2: Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality (2015) Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for PET and SPECT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Growth

Table 3: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

World Cancer Statistics - Incidence and Mortality Data

Ageing Population - A Vital Demography

Table 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Comparison of Aging Population by Country (1980, 2015 & 2050): Percentage Share of Population Aged Above-65 Years of the Overall Population for Select Countries

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Overview in Nuclear Medicine Market

Table 7: Leading Players in the Global SPECT Systems Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE, Philips, Siemens and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global PET Scanner Market by Leading Player (2015): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for GE, Philips, Siemens, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Technology Innovations Promise Bright Prospects

Technological Advancements to Drive Growth

Select Technological Advances

Software Developments Improve Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis

Duration of Hybrid Imaging Procedure Bodes Well for Market

Personalized Medicine Slowly Gaining Ground; To Drive Nuclear Medicine

Table 9: Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Battling Alzheimer€™s Disease - A Powerful Market Force for Nuclear Medicine

Hypoxia Imaging - The Future of Cancer Therapy

PET or SPECT for Cardiac Imaging - The Debate Continues

Innovative Radiotracers - Key to PET & SPECT Success

SPECT Innovations to Improve Efficiency

Cardiocentric SPECT

Cardio-Focused Collimation

Novel Biomarkers to Extend PET in Oncology

Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization - A Potential Application for PET

Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities

PET/MRI Makes Inroads

Major Players Come Up with New Hybrid PET/MRI Systems

Broad Clinical Applications to Drive Demand for Hybrid PET/MR Systems

Digital Silicon Photomultiplier Array for PET/MRI Systems

PET-MRI Emerging as a Promising Standard for Imaging Soft Tissue Contrast

Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

Global CVD Stats

Table 10: Global Estimated Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Percentage Share Breakdown for Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, CVD, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Projected Fatalities in Low Income Countries by Disease (2015 & 2030): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Projected Fatalities in Mid Income Countries by Disease (2015 & 2030): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Factors Restricting Market Growth

High Costs - A Major Threat for Market Growth

Supply Shortages: A Niggling Cause of Concern

Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives Limit Market Potential

Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth

Bottlenecks in Developing Markets



3. NUCLEAR MEDICINE - AN INSIGHT

Nuclear Medicine - An Overview

Distinct from General Radiology

History

Major Developments

Nuclear Medicine Scans

Bone Scan

Brain Scan

Gallbladder Scan

Kidney Scan

Liver Scan

Lung Scan

Thyroid Scan

Scrotal Scan

Applications

Cardiac Applications

Neurologic Applications

Oncologic Applications

Orthopedic Applications

Pulmonary Applications

Renal Applications

Other Applications

Table 13: Estimated Time Allocations for Nuclear Medicine Procedures

Radioisotopes: Essential for Nuclear Medicine Procedure

Radioisotopes Used in Medicine



4. NUCLEAR MEDICINE IMAGING EQUIPMENT



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Siemens Healthineers Introduces Expanded Version of xSPECT Quant„¢ Technology

GE Healthcare Unveils New Molecular Imaging Systems

Neusoft Rolls Out NeuSight PET/CT scanners

Siemens Healthcare Introduces Biograph Horizon„¢ PET/CT System

Kromek Launches eVance CZT-based SPECT Cameras

MILabs Rolls Out New SPECT System - G-SPECT

GE to Introduce PET Scan Helmet

Toshiba Gains FDA Approval for Celesteion PET/CT System

Philips Introduces Vereos Digital PET/CT

Siemens Unveils Biograph mCT Flow

MR Solutions to Unveil Revolutionary 3T, MR/PET Combined Scanner

DDD Obtains FDA Approval for CorCam„¢

Digirad Introduces Imaging Accessory for Molecular Breast Imaging



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Philips Joins Hands with FluoroPharma for CadioPET

Mallinckrodt to Divest its Nuclear Imaging Business

Zecotek Announces Use of its Patented LFS Crystals in Assembling PET Medical Scanner

Siemens Healthcare Announces Name Change

UltraSPECT Expands Agreement with AIS

AAA Takes Over UK-based Nuclear Medicine Company

BC Technical Acquires NC Systems



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Digirad Corp. (US)

GE Healthcare Plc (UK)

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary)

Philips Healthcare (US)

Positron Corporation (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market by Product Segment

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SPECT Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for SPECT Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for SPECT Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET Scanners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for PET Scanners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for PET Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET Scanners by Product Type - Full Ring PET Scanners and Partial Ring PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for PET Scanners by Product Type - Full Ring PET Scanners and Partial Ring PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for PET Scanners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full Ring PET Scanners and Partial Ring PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET Scanners by End-user - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for PET Scanners by End-user - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for PET Scanners by End-User - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for PET Scanners by Application - Oncology, Cardiology and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for PET Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Cardiology and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Snapshots

Nuclear Medicine Market Drivers and Constraints

Major Market Growth Drivers

Demographic Changes Offer Growth Opportunities

Table 34: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nuclear Cardiology: Another Key Growth Propellant

Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

Table 35: New Cancer Cases by Gender and Affected Site in the US (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Cancer Related Deaths by Gender in the US (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Personalized Medicine Drives Interest Nuclear Medicine Equipment

Managing Alzheimer€™s Opens New Avenues for PET/SPECT

Alzheimer€™s Stats

Table 37: Alzheimer€™s Prevalence in the US: As a Percentage of Population by Age-Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Alzheimer€™s Prevalence in the US by State: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Market Trends

Adoption of SPECT/CT Increasing in the US

PET Procedures in the US Increase

Market Witnesses Entry of High Value Products

Dedicated Cardiac PET - The Future of Cardiac Imaging

Expanding Applications of Radiopharmaceuticals to Stimulate Growth

Table 39: US Market for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Modality (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET and SPECT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical Agents Market (2014): Percentage Share Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Imaging Procedure - SPECT and PET (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: US Market for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Agents (2014): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology and Non-Cardiology Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Market for Non-Cardiology Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Agents (2014): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology and Non-Oncology Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Radiopharmaceuticals in PET Imaging - Prospects

Isotope Shortage Leads to Dependence on Imports

DOE€™s Flawed Isotope Program Adds to the Woe

US Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) Market

Nuclear Medicine Provision Industry Gradually Moves towards Consolidation

Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine

Table 43: US Medical Imaging Market by Modality (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Computed Tomography Imaging, Contrast Agent and Injector, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, Ultrasound Imaging and X-Ray Imaging (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition

Gamma Cameras

Table 44: US Gamma Camera Market by Leading Players (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Digirad Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: The US Gamma Camera Market in Cardiology Application by Leading Player (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Digirad Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

PET Scanners

Table 46: US PET Market by Leading Players (2013): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Overview

Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Overview of Medicare Reimbursements

Medicare Payment Settings for Contrast Agents and Radiopharmaceuticals

Medicare Coverage

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: The US Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: The US 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

PET Imaging for Cancer - A Long Way to Go

Table 50: Canadian PET Market by Scanner Type (2015): Number of Publicly Funded PET Installed Units for PET, PET/CT and PET/MRI (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Canadian Publicly Funded PET Scanner Installed Base by Province: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Canadian Scientists Discover Remedy for Isotope Shortages

An Overview of Medical Imaging Market

Regulatory and Legal Restrictions

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Canadian Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japanese Healthcare System: An Overview

Demographics Drive Market Growth

Table 55: Japanese Population by Age Group (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Japanese 65+ Years Population: 1950-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Japanese Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

European Healthcare System: In a State of Transition?

Select Key Statistics

Table 60: PET Procedures in Europe (2015): Scan Volume per Million People for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: PET Scanner Utilization Rate in Europe (2015): Number of Procedures per Scanner for Select European Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: PET Scanner Penetration Rate in Europe (2015): Number of Scanners per Million People for Select Leading European Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European Installed Base for Diagnostic Imaging Equipment by Modality (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Installations for SPECT, PET/CT, SPECT/CT, Planar, Cardiac SPECT, and PET/MR (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Oncology Dominates Nuclear Medicine Procedure

Table 64: Cancer Incidence in Europe by Site: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European Nuclear Medicine Market by Therapeutic Area: Percentage Share Breakdown of Imaging Volume for Oncology, Cardiac, Endocrine, Lung, Renal, Brain and Infection (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ageing Demography - An Opportunity Indicator

Table 66: Population Breakup by Age Group for Select EU-28 Countries: 2015 (as a Percentage of Total Population) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: European Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: European 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: European Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: European 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 73: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: French Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: French 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: German Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: German 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 79: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Italian Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Concerns on High Scan Costs Aside, PET to Rise and Shine

Cancer and Other Applications to Drive Growth

Key Statistics

Table 82: PET Scans Volume in the UK: Number of Scans Carried Out by NHS in Thousands for the Years 2012, 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Ge Healthcare Plc - A Key Player in The UK

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: The UK Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Spanish Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 89: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Russian Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Burden of Chronic Diseases in Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities for Nuclear Medicine

Table 95: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of Total Population in Select Asian Countries: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Medical Imaging Device Market - An Overview

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 102: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Chinese Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Outlook

Table 105: Indian Nuclear Medicine Market by Segment (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Cyclotrons, Gamma Cameras and PET Scanners (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India Offers High Growth Potential

PET/CT Scanning in India Gathers Momentum

Low Cost Device in Development May Address Price Issues

Regulatory Mechanism for Guiding Isotope Production and Distribution

Levy of Import Duties Affects Importers

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 106: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Indian Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 109: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Market Outlook

Key Statistics

Table 112: Latin American Nuclear Medicine Procedures by Type (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Bone, Cardiovascular, Endocrine, Gastrointestinal, Lung and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Nuclear Medicine Centers in Latin America (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Centers by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Latin American SPECT Systems Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of SPECT Scanners by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Latin American PET Scanners Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of PET Scanners by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 116: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Latin American Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Latin American Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 122: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Brazilian Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 125: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SPECT Systems and PET Scanners Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 33) The United States (17) Japan (1) Europe (11) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (2) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

