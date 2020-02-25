Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$760.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems will reach a market size of US$69.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$220.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Digirad Corporation

GE Healthcare

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

Philips Healthcare

Positron Corporation

Siemens Healthineers









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment - A Prelude

US - The Dominant Market

Developing Nations Offer Lucrative Opportunities

PET Scanners to Outshine SPECT Systems

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Growth

Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

Ageing Population - A Vital Demography

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Overview in Nuclear Medicine Market

A Competitive Analysis of Major Players in the Nuclear Medicine

Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Digirad Corp. (US)

GE Healthcare Plc (UK)

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary)

Positron Corporation (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technology Innovations Promise Bright Prospects

Technological Advancements to Drive Growth

Select Technological Advances

Full-Body PET Scanner on the Horizon

Wearable PET Scanner for Neurological Imaging

CZT Detectors Help GE's New Scanner to Provide Better Images at

Low Radiation

Limited Potential Exists for Further Improvements in System

Physics

Software Developments Improve Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Software Makes an Impact in SPECT Image Acquisition Times

Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis

Duration of Hybrid Imaging Procedure Bodes Well for Market

Personalized Medicine Slowly Gaining Ground; To Drive Nuclear

Medicine

Battling Alzheimer's Disease - A Powerful Market Force for

Nuclear Medicine

Hypoxia Imaging - The Future of Cancer Therapy

PET or SPECT for Cardiac Imaging - The Debate Continues

Innovative Radiotracers - Key to PET & SPECT Success

SPECT Innovations to Improve Efficiency

Cardiocentric SPECT

Cardio-Focused Collimation

Novel Biomarkers to Extend PET in Oncology

Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization - A Potential Application for

PET

Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities

PET/MRI Makes Inroads

Major Players Come Up with New Hybrid PET/MRI Systems

Broad Clinical Applications to Drive Demand for Hybrid PET/MR

Systems

Digital Silicon Photomultiplier Array for PET/MRI Systems

PET-MRI Emerging as a Promising Standard for Imaging Soft

Tissue Contrast

Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

Factors Restricting Market Growth

High Costs - A Major Threat for Market Growth

Supply Shortages: A Niggling Cause of Concern

Canadian Scientists Discover Means to Address Supply Shortages

Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives Limit Market

Potential

Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth

Bottlenecks in Developing Markets





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 30

