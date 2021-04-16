Global Nursing Care Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Lincare (Linde), CVS Caremark and Amedisys Among Others

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nursing Care Market (2020-2025) by Type, Type of Expenditure, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nursing Care Market is estimated to be USD 1,076.8 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,414.02 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors, such as the rising prevalence of diseases along with a growing geriatric population are driving the growth of the nursing care market. Moreover, the need for an efficient healthcare delivery service is likely to support the market growth further.



However, the lack of reimbursements for nursing care followed by the high cost of healthcare is restraining the growth of the global nursing care market. Besides, the lack of skilled professionals is also restraining the global nursing care market. A rise in personalized care would develop an opportunity for the growth of the global nursing care market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Nursing care Market is segmented further based on Type, Type of Expenditure, and Geography.



By Service Type, the market is classified as Home Health Care Providers, Nursing Care Facilities, Orphanages & Group Homes, and Retirement Communities. Amongst all, the nursing care facilities are estimated to hold the highest market share.



By End-user, the market is classified as Male and Female. Amongst the two, the female segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Type of Expenditure, the market is classified as Public and Private. Amongst the two, the private expenditures are estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. Genesis HealthCare has acquired Sun Healthcare Group Inc. The latter provides skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living centers, and behavioral health centers in 23 states in the US.- 4th December 2020

2. Kindred Healthcare, LLC is adding acute inpatient rehabilitation units (ARUs) within the Company's long-term acute care hospitals. The new ARUs will provide intensive, interdisciplinary clinical and rehabilitation services along with 24/7 nursing care. - 16th June 2020



Company Profiles

Some of the key players operating in the global skilled nursing care services market are Golden Living, Emeritus Corporation, Genesis Healthcare., Sunrise Senior Living Inc., LifeCare Centers of America, Brookdale Senior Living, and Extendicare, Inc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



