Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is Expected to Reach $65.98 Billion by 2026
Aug 20, 2019, 12:26 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is accounted for $31.66 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $65.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the prominent key players in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market include DSM N.V., FMC CORPORATION, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Cargill.Inc, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Dean Foods, Nestle S.A., Danone (Danone S.A), PepsiCo Inc., General Mills, Inc. and Probi USA, Inc.
Growing dispersion of unceasing diseases and rising concern regarding longer life span are the key factors fuelling market growth. The high cost of the ingredients may be the concern and hinder the growth of the market.
The nutraceutical is any substance considered as a food or part of food which provides the nutritional worth to the diet. The nutraceutical is also a blend of nutrition and pharmaceuticals. Nutraceutical has a variety of returns such as it provides the nutritional supplements to the body through diet and works for the deterrence of diseases.
By application, functional beverages segment are projected to witness the major growth rate in the future, when compared to the other applications. To maintain good health and reduce the risk of illnesses, people are increasingly looking to adopt healthy lifestyles and diets. This has increased the demand for functional beverages. The expansion prediction of ingredients in the ingredient application market is expected to augment proportionally, with the wider applications of ingredients in the functional beverages sector.
Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the market with a maximum growth rate. Customer preferences for functional foods and beverages have been one of the main factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Developing nations like India, China, etc are likely to witness huge growth for the market over the forecast period.
Forms Covered:
- Semi-solid
- Tablets & Capsules
- Powder
- Liquid
Health Benefits Covered:
- Brain & Memory Support
- Gut Health
- Heart Health
- Nutrition
- Optimal Wellness
- Eye Health
- Prenatal Health
- Skin & Body Fat Metabolism
- Digestive Health
- Personal Care and Beauty
- Mood & Hormonal Support
- Cognitive Health
- Immunity
- Weight Management
- Joint & Bone Health
- Postnatal Health
- Energy & Fitness Support
- Blood Sugar Health
- Other Health Benefits
Ingredients Covered:
- Probiotics
- Amino acids, Peptides and Proteins
- Minerals
- Collagen
- Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
- Dairy-Based Ingredients
- Soy-Based Ingredients
- Prebiotics
- Omega 3 and Structured Lipids
- Vitamins
- Carotenoids & Antioxidants
- Phytochemical & Plant Extracts
- Nutritional Lipids and Oils
- Other Ingredients
Applications Covered:
- Dietary Supplements
- Functional Beverages
- Animal Feed
- Functional Food
- Baby Products
End Users Covered:
- Animal Feed Industry
- Food and Beverages Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Other End Users
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
