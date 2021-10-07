Global Nutraceuticals Markets, 2021-2026 - Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic Drives Focus onto Functional Foods

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceuticals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nutraceuticals Market to Reach $441.7 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nutraceuticals estimated at US$278.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$441.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period.

Functional Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$217.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Functional Beverages segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.2% share of the global Nutraceuticals market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $104.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $52.5 Billion by 2026

The Nutraceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$104.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$52.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$56.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Nutraceuticals are garnering immense attention in recent years due to various trends including changing lifestyles, burgeoning middle-class segment across emerging economies, transforming dietary habits, aging population, and increased life expectancy.

In addition, the focus of R&D based pharmaceutical sector on expensive specialty drugs is increasing the burden on the healthcare system as well as resulting in higher out-of-pocket costs for drugs driving the focus on prevention than intervention. The self-care trend across the world is driving strong demand for nutraceuticals including superfoods, food and dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and functional foods & beverages.

Given the hectic lifestyles and the lack of time for consumption of the required nutrients through regular diet, the need for replenishing such essential nutrients is increasing. In this context, nutraceuticals are emerging to be the solution for meeting this requirement. Nutraceuticals are considered to be the vital link between health and food.



The market is also experiencing strong demand for personalized approaches to wellness that is driving product innovation in the areas of weight management, sports nutrition, and healthy snacking.

Other noteworthy trends benefiting market prospects in the near term include emergence of clean labeling as a new norm owing to increasing focus of consumers on ingredient list on the product; innovative delivery technologies such as microencapsulation, which protects the product from adverse conditions such as light and air; steady proliferation of advanced dietary supplement technologies in their nanoparticle and nanodispersion versions; and the rising role of pharmaceutical players, with leading companies maintaining stake in functional food & beverage and dietary supplement brands aligning with their healthcare-consumer interests.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends Transforming the Global Nutraceuticals Market

Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic Drives Focus onto Functional Foods

Key Health Benefits of Functional Foods

Natural Attribute of Functional Foods Drives their Popularity over Dietary Supplements

Growing Focus on Health & Fitness Drives Demand for Functional Sports Energy Drinks

Growing Consumer Emphasis on Combating Various Diet-Related Health Issues Drives Demand for Dietary Supplements

Innovation Blurs the Line Between Supplements and Foods

Supplementing Vitamins and Minerals Deficiencies to Fuel Market Demand

Market Benefits from the Rising Awareness about Advantages of Supplements in Enhancing Health and Wellbeing

Sports Nutrition Supplements Gain Immense Popularity

Social Media's Impact on Fitness and Healthy Lifestyles Drives Consumers Towards Supplementation

Personalization and E-Commerce Trend Gain Prominence in the Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market

Emergence of Nutritional Psychiatry Signal Opportunities for Mineral Supplements

Ineffectiveness of Antibiotics Shifts Consumer Attention to Dietary Supplements

Minerals Continue to Gain Significance in Nutraceuticals Market

Rising Uptake of Amino Acid-Based Dietary Supplements

Noteworthy Trends in Dietary Supplements

Probiotics: A Step in the Right Direction towards Better Nutraceuticals

Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle

Probiotic Supplements Poised for High Gains

Prebiotics: An Important Ingredient Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity

Growing Role of Prebiotic Ingredients in Functional Foods

Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities in the Post-COVID-19 World

Personalization and Semi-Personalization of Nutrition and Supplements: The Next Big Thing in Nutraceuticals

Rising Cognitive, Mobility, and Cardiovascular or Gastrointestinal Health Needs of Expanding Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Spending on Nutraceuticals

Role of Nutraceuticals in Cholesterol Control

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Drives Demand for Nutraceuticals

Popular Functional Foods with Bioactive Compounds for Diabetics

Increasing Cancer Incidence: Focus on Functional Foods

Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Lends Traction to Market Growth

Omega-3 and Other Marine Bioactive Molecules Drive Demand for Marine Nutraceuticals

Major Marine Bioactive Molecules: Brief Details of Sources, Applications and Health Benefits

Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods

Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: Most Effective Functional Food for Heart Health

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements in Weight Management Augurs Well for the Market

Key Nutraceuticals for Weight Management

Medicinal Mushrooms Gain Foothold in Nutraceutical Applications

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability of Nutraceuticals

Growing Role of Nutraceutical Spices

Nutraceuticals Make Inroads into the Beauty Products Market

Focus of Women on Healthy Living Benefits Market Expansion

Women Emerge as Major Consumers of Dietary Supplements

Millennials' Focus on Health, Fitness, Nutrition, and Convenience Drive Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals

Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics

Digital Eyestrain and Other Vision Related Concerns Underline Significance of Eye Health Nutraceuticals

Rise of Skincare Nutraceuticals

Nutraceutical Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Growth

Hyper-Functional Beverages

Evidence-based Nutraceuticals

Artificial Intelligence Influences Nutraceuticals Market

Nutraceuticals to Develop as Science-driven Industry

Manufacturers Innovate on Delivery Formats to Attract New Consumers

Digital Marketing Opens up New Avenues of Growth for Market Participants

E-Commerce Emerges as a Key Distribution Channel for Nutraceuticals

Macro Factors and Demographic Trends Present Growth Opportunities

Ballooning Global Population

Urbanization Trend

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Issues Confronting the Nutraceuticals Market

Product Safety Issues

Non-Uniform Regulatory Environment

Poor Awareness Pertaining to Impact of Nutrition on Health

Higher Product Costs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 283 Featured)

Abbott Nutrition

Amway Corporation

ARKOPHARMA Laboratories

BASF SE

Bayer Healthcare AG

CytoSport, Inc.

Danone SA

Glanbia Nutritionals Limited

Glanbia Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Herbalife International, Inc.

Kirkman Group, Inc.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Natrol, LLC

Natural Products, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Nutraceutical Corporation

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Red Bull GmbH

Rockstar Inc.

Seven Seas Ltd.

Suntory Holdings Limited

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Nature`s Bounty Co.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9e5im

