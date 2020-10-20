Global Nutricosmetics Market Outlook to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutricosmetics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Nutricosmetics Market accounted for $6,055.22 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $10,799.36 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing geriatric population, rising trend of healthy ageing, and growing consumer awareness about the correlation between nutrition and beauty. However, ambiguity regarding the efficacy of nutricosmetics is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Nutricosmetics are the products which have a combination of nutrition and cosmetics that aid in rejuvenation and protection. These are designed to deliver beauty and healthy ageing benefits with special emphasis on skin, hair, and nails.
By ingredient, the collagen peptides segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing knowledge of consumers about their functionalities like anti-ageing. Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing publicity of nutricosmetic products through various advertisements.
Some of the key players in Nutricosmetics Market include BASF SE, E.l.Du Pont de Nemours, Cargill Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle S.A., L'Oreal SA, Royal DSM N.V., Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited, Herbalife International Inc., beiersdorf AG, Compendium GMBH, LycoRed Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., General Nutrition Centers Inc., biohealth International GMBH, Unipharm Inc., Functionalab, Robis S.L., Lonza Group Ltd., and Frutels LLC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Ingredient
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Carotenoids
5.3 Omega 3 Fatty Acids
5.4 Vitamins
5.5 Collagen Peptides
5.6 Antioxidants
5.7 Fish Oils
5.8 Turmeric
5.9 Polypodium Leucomotos
5.10 Polyphenolics
5.11 Plant-Based Ceramides
5.12 Glutathione
5.13 Coenzymes Q10
5.14 Flavonoids
5.15 Biotin
5.16 Amino Acid
5.17 Beta Carotene
6 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Intake Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Liquid (Drinks)
6.2.1 Tonics
6.2.2 Shots
6.3 Solid
6.3.1 Gummy Bears
6.3.2 Powders
6.3.3 Capsules & Tablets/Pills
6.3.4 Softgels
6.3.5 Candies
7 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Beauty Beverages/Drinks
7.3 Supplements
7.3.1 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements
7.3.2 Traditional and Herbal Supplements
7.3.3 Sports Nutritional Supplements
8 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
8.3 Drug Stores/Pharmacies
8.4 Health and Beauty Stores
8.5 Specialty Stores
8.6 Modern Trade
8.7 Online Retailers
8.8 Wholesalers/ Distributors
8.9 Convenience Stores
9 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Personal Care
9.2.1 Hair Care
9.2.2 Nailcare
9.2.3 Skin Care
9.2.3.1 Anti Acne/Pimple
9.2.3.2 Sun Care
9.2.3.3 Radiance and Glow
9.2.3.4 Anti-Ageing
9.3 Health Care
9.3.1 Heart Health
9.3.2 Oral Care
9.3.3 Weight Management
9.3.4 Digestive Health
9.4 Multifunctional
10 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Proteins
10.3 Minerals
10.4 Lycopene
10.5 Enzymes
10.6 Botanical Leaves
11 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launches
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 BASF SE
13.2 E.l.Du Pont de Nemours
13.3 Cargill Incorporated
13.4 The Coca-Cola Company
13.5 Nestle SA
13.6 L'Oreal SA
13.7 Royal DSM N.V.
13.8 Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited
13.9 Herbalife International Inc.
13.10 Beiersdorf AG
13.11 Compendium GMBH
13.12 LycoRed Ltd.
13.13 Vitabiotics Ltd.
13.14 General Nutrition Centers Inc.
13.15 Biohealth International GMBH
13.16 Unipharm Inc.
13.17 Functionalab
13.18 Robis S.L.
13.19 Lonza Group Ltd.
13.20 Frutels LLC
