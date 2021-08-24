Global Nutricosmetics Market Report 2021-2027 - Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth
Global Nutricosmetics Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nutricosmetics estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Nutricosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Weight Management Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
In the global Weight Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$753.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Nutricosmetics: Enhancing Beauty from Within
- Recent Market Activity
- Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market
- Points of Disparity in Nutricosmetics Market across Japan, Europe and US
- Nutricosmetics Market: Trends in a Nutshell
- Factors Driving Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market
- Societal Factors
- Aging Population
- Increase in Disposable Incomes
- Growing Popularity of Beauty-from-Within Concept
- Shift toward Less Invasive Treatments
- Environmental Concerns
- Market Barriers
- Consumer Skepticism
- Merchandising Strategies
- High Prices
- Slow Results
- Lack of Awareness about Potential Skin Health Benefits
- Apprehensions of Ingredient Manufacturers
- Regulatory Issues
- Nutricosmetics Target Inner Skin and Body Care
- Main Focus Areas and Attributes of Nutricosmetic Products
- Edible Products in Nutricosmetics Market: An Overview
- Competitive Structure
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 91 Featured)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia)
- Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- Frutels LLC (US)
- Functionalab (Canada)
- GliSODin Skin Nutrients (Canada)
- Inneov (France)
- Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
- LycoRed Ltd. (Israel)
- Nutrilo GmbH (Germany)
- Nutrilo GmbH (Germany)
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited (US)
- Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Solgar, Inc. (US)
- Unipharm, Inc. (US)
- Vemedia (Netherlands)
- Vitabiotics Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Changing Landscape of Skin Care - An Opportunity for Ingestible Cosmetics
- Anti-Aging Skincare: Focus of Nutricosmetics Market
- Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics
- Widening Consumer Base: Opportunity for Manufacturers
- Men Gradually Coming Under the Nutricosmetics Purview
- Beauty Drinks Market - Addressing Needs of Elderly Population
- Innovative Products Drive Sales of Nutricosmetics
- Ani-aGin: An Alcoholic Drink with Skin Boosting Effects
- SkinAxT: A Nutricosmetic Solution to Improve Skin Radiance
- Esthechoc - A Chocolate Product with Skin Enhancing Properties
- CLUO: The New Range of Herbal Nutricosmetic Drinks
- Nutritional Supplements Combat Hair Fall among Women
- Collagen Nutricosmetics: Growing in Popularity
- Declining Collagen Levels - A Major Cause of Skin Ageing
- Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products
- Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers
- Improving Collagen Effectiveness by Combining with Other Proteins
- Different Nutrient Sources Used in Collagen Production
- Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products
- Growing Popularity of Natural and Organic Skin Care Products
- Nutricosmetics for Sun Protection
- Antioxidant Blends Gain Importance
- Nutricosmetics: Potential Opportunities in Skin Lightening Market
- Novel Ingredients Being Explored to Make Nutricosmetics Even Better
- Pycnogenol Promotes Skin Health
- Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics
- Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend
- Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case
- Reality Outweighs Beauty and Wellness Claims by Functional Ingredient Products
- Importance of Scientifically Backed Clinical Trials
- Supportive Clinical Studies Drive Demand
- Raw Material Sourcing: A Key Consideration
- Nutricosmetics - A Robust Support System in Aesthetic Procedures
- Vitamin-Enriched Products: The New Growth Area
- New Delivery Forms: Greater Opportunities for Nutricosmetics Market
- Selective Retailing - The Way forward for Beauty Foods
- Stringent Regulatory Mechanism for Beauty Products in Europe
- Convergence of Beauty with Food, Medical and Health Industries
- Packaging Trends in Nutricosmetics Market
- Topical Cosmetic Products Pose a Change for Nutricosmetics
- Nutricosmetics Market Faces Competition from Supplements Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 91
