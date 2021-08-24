Global Nutricosmetics Market Report 2021-2027 - Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutricosmetics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nutricosmetics Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nutricosmetics estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Nutricosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Weight Management Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global Weight Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$753.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Nutricosmetics: Enhancing Beauty from Within

Recent Market Activity

Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market

Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market

Nutricosmetics Market: Trends in a Nutshell

Factors Driving Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market

Societal Factors

Aging Population

Increase in Disposable Incomes

Growing Popularity of Beauty-from-Within Concept

Shift toward Less Invasive Treatments

Environmental Concerns

Market Barriers

Consumer Skepticism

Merchandising Strategies

High Prices

Slow Results

Lack of Awareness about Potential Skin Health Benefits

Apprehensions of Ingredient Manufacturers

Regulatory Issues

Nutricosmetics Target Inner Skin and Body Care

Main Focus Areas and Attributes of Nutricosmetic Products

Edible Products in Nutricosmetics Market: An Overview

Competitive Structure

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 91 Featured)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Frutarom Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

) Frutels LLC (US)

Functionalab ( Canada )

) GliSODin Skin Nutrients ( Canada )

) Inneov ( France )

) Lonza Group Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) LycoRed Ltd. ( Israel )

) Nutrilo GmbH ( Germany )

) Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited (US)

Royal DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Shiseido Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Solgar, Inc. (US)

Unipharm, Inc. (US)

Vemedia ( Netherlands )

) Vitabiotics Ltd. (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Changing Landscape of Skin Care - An Opportunity for Ingestible Cosmetics

Anti-Aging Skincare: Focus of Nutricosmetics Market

Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics

Widening Consumer Base: Opportunity for Manufacturers

Men Gradually Coming Under the Nutricosmetics Purview

Beauty Drinks Market - Addressing Needs of Elderly Population

Innovative Products Drive Sales of Nutricosmetics

Ani-aGin: An Alcoholic Drink with Skin Boosting Effects

SkinAxT: A Nutricosmetic Solution to Improve Skin Radiance

Esthechoc - A Chocolate Product with Skin Enhancing Properties

CLUO: The New Range of Herbal Nutricosmetic Drinks

Nutritional Supplements Combat Hair Fall among Women

Collagen Nutricosmetics: Growing in Popularity

Declining Collagen Levels - A Major Cause of Skin Ageing

Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products

Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers

Improving Collagen Effectiveness by Combining with Other Proteins

Different Nutrient Sources Used in Collagen Production

Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products

Growing Popularity of Natural and Organic Skin Care Products

Nutricosmetics for Sun Protection

Antioxidant Blends Gain Importance

Nutricosmetics: Potential Opportunities in Skin Lightening Market

Novel Ingredients Being Explored to Make Nutricosmetics Even Better

Pycnogenol Promotes Skin Health

Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics

Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend

Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case

Reality Outweighs Beauty and Wellness Claims by Functional Ingredient Products

Importance of Scientifically Backed Clinical Trials

Supportive Clinical Studies Drive Demand

Raw Material Sourcing: A Key Consideration

Nutricosmetics - A Robust Support System in Aesthetic Procedures

Vitamin-Enriched Products: The New Growth Area

New Delivery Forms: Greater Opportunities for Nutricosmetics Market

Selective Retailing - The Way forward for Beauty Foods

Stringent Regulatory Mechanism for Beauty Products in Europe

Convergence of Beauty with Food, Medical and Health Industries

Packaging Trends in Nutricosmetics Market

Topical Cosmetic Products Pose a Change for Nutricosmetics

Nutricosmetics Market Faces Competition from Supplements Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 91

