Global Nutrigenomics Market to 2031 - Increasing Demand for Preventive Medication Through Personalized Nutrition

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutrigenomics Market: Focus on Application, Type, 15 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nutrigenomics Market is to Reach $5,170.6 Million by 2031

The concept of nutrigenomics has emerged with an idea to assist an individual in achieving a lasting dietary behavior change that is beneficial for health.

Nutrigenomics aims to elucidate the impact of diet on human health. The bioactive food compounds can interact with genes affecting the transcription factors, protein expression, and metabolite production. The study of these complex interactions requires the development of advanced analytical approaches combined with bioinformatics.

The advancements in omics technology have opened gateways to deliver the biomarkers for health and comfort, disclose early indicators for a disease disposition, assist in differentiating dietary responders from non-responders, and, last but not least, discover bioactive, beneficial food components.

Further, the increasing rate of obesity and lifestyle-related diseases has led to the rise in the focus on diet-related changes in metabolism and gene. Additionally, the evolution of technology has increased the pace of the market advancements in nutrigenomics.

The global nutrigenomics market, based on type, is further segmented into the product (dietary usage) and by service (nutrigenomic genetic testing). The dietary usage products involve probiotics and prebiotics offered by the company that are impacting the genome directly or indirectly. Further, the genetic testing services in nutrigenomics involved offers insights regarding the diet that has an impact on gene.

Competitive Landscape

The global nutrigenomics market consists of numerous large- and small-scale manufacturers and service providers. Presently, with the increasing rate of molecular advancements and the rise in the adoption of genetic tests, there has been an expansion of opportunities for the nutrigenomics market. Some of the strategies opted by the key players within the market are new product offerings, product approvals, partnerships and alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions.

In the five years (January 2017- June 2021), the market witnessed 23 product offerings, 25 synergistic activities, six funding and investments, and five business expansions. The increasing awareness for genetic testing and nutrigenomic diet such as prebiotic and probiotic food has majorly attributed to the growing prominence for nutrigenomics.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the nutrigenomics market owing to improved health consciousness, better genetic testing facilities, and favorable regulatory policies in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the most common genetic conditions that have a significant role of nutrition metabolism?

What emerging trends are being followed by the companies in the global nutrigenomics market?

How are the key market players performing research investments in the respective market?

What are the major strategies opted by the key players for advancing in the global nutrigenomics market?

What are the regulations pertaining to the global nutrigenomics market among different regions and their impact on respective markets?

What are the initiatives implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of nutrigenomic tests and associated platforms?

How has COVID-19 impacted the global nutrigenomics market?

How will the urgency of the pandemic influence the global nutrigenomics market?

Which are the leading companies dominating the global nutrigenomics market?

What is the reimbursement scenario of the tests offered in the global nutrigenomics market?

Based on the application type, which global nutrigenomics market application is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand during the forecast period 2021-2031?

How is each segment of the global nutrigenomics market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what revenue is expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

How is the global nutrigenomics industry anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the leading trends and consumer preferences witnessed in the global nutrigenomics market?

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Advancement in Genomics Technology

Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle-Related Diseases

Increasing Demand for Preventive Medication Through Personalized Nutrition

Limited Efficacy Rate of Drugs

Market Challenges

Insufficient Application-Based Research Hindering Market Pull

Lack of Awareness Regarding the Usage of Probiotics and Prebiotics

Non-Harmonized Government Regulations on Probiotics and Prebiotics Focusing on Nutrigenomics

Market Opportunities

Massive Scope for Phenomenal Profits Through Venturous Investments

Integrative Industry-Academia Collaboration

Rise of Next-Generation Probiotics

Shifting of Reimbursement Policies Toward Enhanced Genetics Coverage

Key Companies Profiled

BioGaia

DNAfit

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Garden of Life, LLC

geneOmbio

GX Sciences, Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

MedGenome

Nutrigenomix Inc.

XCODE Life

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Nutrigenomics: Product Definition

2 Research Methodology

3 Global Nutrigenomics Market: An Overview

4 Global Nutrigenomics Market: Industry Analysis

5 Global Nutrigenomics Market: Market Dynamics

6 Global Nutrigenomics Market: Competitive Landscape

7 Global Nutrigenomics Market, by Application

8 Global Nutrigenomics Market, by Type

9 Global Nutrigenomics Market, by Region

10 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ct24r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

