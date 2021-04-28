Global Nutritional Lipids Market Market Report 2020: Increasing Regulatory Approval of Pharmaceutical-grade Omega-3 Projected to Fuel the Omega-3 Market

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutritional Lipids Market Powered by Changing Preferences for Alternative Sources, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The concept of lipids has undergone a paradigm shift over the years. Initially, lipids (oils and fats) were considered as all 'evil' and were often blamed to be only a cause of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. However, with the concept of nutritional lipids, this notion has changed.

Nutritional lipids are the category of lipids that provide health benefits owing to their composition. This study aims to provide an overview of different types of nutritional lipids: omega-3, medium chain triglycerides (MCT), omega-6 (arachidonic acid or ARA), and phytosterols.



Growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of nutritional lipids and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and other lifestyle-related diseases are leading to increasing realization of preventive healthcare approaches by the general population to avoid excessive healthcare expenditure. This is driving the growth of the global nutritional lipids market.

Presence of major market participants in the nutritional lipids space also widens application scope through innovative technologies and research and developments related to the market. For instance, expanding the application scope of omega-3 in pharmaceutical industries, with a large number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals, is likely to benefit the nutritional lipids market during the forecast period. The omega-3 product type is likely to fuel the growth of the nutritional lipids market during the forecast period, as a large number of studies are being conducted to determine the effects of omega-3 on various health conditions.

This translates into high consumer awareness about its health benefits, growing demand from the infant food industry, and widening application scope in the pharmaceutical space. Growth in the medium chain triglycerides market is particularly due to its weight loss management benefits and the growing trend of 'keto-diet' is also likely to drive the nutritional lipids market. Higher demand for infant nutrition products in Asia-Pacific countries is also driving strong demand for DHA and ARA, thereby, contributing to the growth of the nutritional lipids market during the forecast period.

Besides, the growing demand for phytosterols, particularly in the food and nutrition industry is also likely to support the total nutritional lipids market growth during the forecast period. The emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to be the regional hotspots in terms of production as well as consumption of nutritional lipids in the coming years. The nutritional lipids market is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of large-, medium-, and small-scale manufacturers.

The application spectrum of nutritional lipids is expanding considerably Y-o-Y, providing wide options for the new entrants into this market. Market participants are adopting various strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, regulatory approvals, and partnerships, among others to capture a larger market share of the global nutritional lipids market. Product launch has been the most widely adopted strategy in the nutritional lipids market in recent years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Nutritional Lipids Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Global Nutritional Lipids Market - Scope of Analysis

Segmentation - Nutritional Lipids

Key Competitors in the Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast - Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Volume Forecast - Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Forecast Analysis - Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Volume Forecast by Product Type - Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Forecast Analysis by Product Type - Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Volume Forecast by Region - Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Forecast Analysis by Region - Global Nutritional Lipids Market

Pricing Trends - Nutritional Lipids

Pricing Trends - Omega-3 by Different Sources

Pricing Trend Analysis - Global Nutritional Lipids Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Omega-3

Market Definition - Omega-3

Technical Highlights - Omega-3

Production Process of Fish Oil-based Omega-3

Production Process of Heterotrophic Microalgae Oil Based Omega-3

Value Chain - Omega-3

Product Trends - Omega-3

Market Trends - Omega-3

Growth Drivers for the Global Omega-3 Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Global Omega-3 Market

Growth Restraints for Global Omega-3 Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for Global Omega-3 Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Global Omega-3 Market

Revenue Forecast - Global Omega-3 Market

Volume Forecast - Global Omega-3 Market

Forecast Analysis - Global Omega-3 Market

Revenue Forecast by Source - Global Omega-3 Market

Volume Forecast by Source - Global Omega-3 Market

Forecast Analysis by Source for Global Omega-3 Market

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient - Global Omega-3 Market

Volume Forecast by Ingredient - Global Omega-3 Market

Forecast Analysis by Ingredient for Global Omega-3 Market

Revenue Forecast by Application - Global Omega-3 Market

Volume Forecast by Application - Global Omega-3 Market

Forecast Analysis by Application for Global Omega-3 Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Omega-3 Market

Volume Forecast by Region - Global Omega-3 Market

Forecast Analysis by Region - Global Omega-3 Market

Technology Overview - Global Omega-3 Market

Regulatory Landscape - Global Omega-3 Market

Regulatory Advancement in Protecting the Biodiversity of World Oceans

Competitive Environment - Global Omega-3 Market

Revenue Share - Global Omega-3 Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Global Omega-3 Market

Market Activities in Global Omega-3 Market - Product Launches Between 2017 and 2020

Market Activities in Global Omega-3 Market - Regulatory Approvals Between 2017 and 2020

Market Activities in Global Omega-3 Market - Partnerships Between 2017 and 2020

Market Activities in Global Omega-3 Market - Acquisitions Between 2017 and 2020

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT)

Market Definition - Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

Technical Highlights - MCTs

Value Chain - MCTs

Product Trends - MCTs

Market Trend - MCTs

Growth Drivers for the Global MCT Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the Global MCT Market

Growth Restraints for the Global MCT Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Global MCT Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Global MCT Market

Revenue Forecast - Global MCT Market

Volume Forecast - Global MCT Market

Forecast Analysis - Global MCT Market

Revenue Forecast by Form - Global MCT Market

Volume Forecast by Form - Global MCT Market

Forecast Analysis by Form - Global MCT Market

Revenue Forecast by Application - Global MCT Market

Volume Forecast by Application - Global MCT Market

Forecast Analysis by Application - Global MCT Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Global MCT Market

Volume Forecast by Region - Global MCT Market

Forecast Analysis by Region - Global MCT Market

Competitive Environment - Global MCT Market

Competitive Landscape - Global MCT Market

Market Activities in the Global MCT Market - Product Launches Between 2017 and 2020

Market Activity in the Global MCT Market - Acquisition Between 2017 and 2020

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Omega-6 (Arachidonic Acid)

Market Definition - ARA

Market Trend - ARA

Growth Drivers and Restraints for the Global ARA Market

Key Growth Metrics for Global ARA Market

Revenue Forecast - Global ARA Market

Volume Forecast - Global ARA Market

Forecast Analysis - Global ARA Market

Revenue Forecast by Application - Global ARA Market

Volume Forecast by Application - Global ARA Market

Forecast Analysis by Application - Global ARA Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Global ARA Market

Volume Forecast by Region - Global ARA Market

Forecast Analysis by Region - Global ARA Market

Technology Overview - Global ARA Market

Competitive Environment - Global ARA Market

Competitive Landscape - Global ARA Market

Market Activities in the Global ARA Market - Product Launches Between 2017 and 2020

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Phytosterol

Market Definition - Phytosterol

Product Trends - Phytosterol

Market Trends - Phytosterol

Growth Drivers and Restraints for the Global Phytosterols Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Global Phytosterol Market

Revenue Forecast - Global Phytosterol Market

Volume Forecast - Global Phytosterol Market

Forecast Analysis - Global Phytosterol Market

Revenue Forecast by Application - Global Phytosterol Market

Volume Forecast by Application - Global Phytosterol Market

Forecast Analysis by Application - Global Phytosterol Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Phytosterol Market

Volume Forecast by Region - Global Phytosterol Market

Forecast Analysis by Region - Global Phytosterol Market

Regulatory Scenario - Global Phytosterol Market

List of Market Participants - Global Phytosterol Market

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Nutritional Lipids Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Regulatory Approval of Pharmaceutical-grade Omega-3 Projected to Fuel the Omega-3 Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Need for Expansion and Collaborations in the Krill-based Omega-3 Market

Growth Opportunity 3: Growth Prospects of MCT as a SEDDS in the Pharmaceutical Industry

8. Next Steps

