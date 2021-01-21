Global Nutritional/Functional Bars Markets 2021-2025: Emerging Needs / Key Players Investing on New Product Development / Backing of Large Manufacturers
Jan 21, 2021, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutritional/Functional Bars Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the global market for nutritional/functional bars from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period from 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for nutritional/functional bars that are used globally. The market is broken down by product type, product category, function, sales channel and region.
The global nutritional/functional bar market has grown exponentially in the last few years, and this growth is expected to continue. The market is being driven by rising health concerns, an aging global population and growing per capita income in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. The global nutritional/functional bars market is facing various challenges such as high prices for functional food products and a lack of awareness about functional foods.
Due to exponential growth, there are many potential opportunities to enter the global functional foods market. Furthermore, increasing industry regulation worldwide, new product launches and an upswing in acquisitions are driving growth in the global nutritional/functional bar market.
This report provides market insights into the global market for nutritional/functional bars, with specific focus on the U.S., Europe and India and the top ingredients in those countries. It provides an array of information including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, as well as other trends and developments in the market. This market report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes a comparison of premium versus mass functional product as well as the nutritional/functional bars value chain and the evolution of nutritional/functional bars.
This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining growth in the overall nutritional/functional bars market and individual segments of the nutritional/functional bar industry, as well as subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, and current research and future opportunities in the nutritional/functional bar industry.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for nutritional/functional bars. It explains the main market drivers of the global nutritional/functional bars market, current trends within the industry and regional dynamics of the nutritional/functional bar market.
The Report Includes:
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the upcoming meat alternative and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of product type, product category, function and sales/distribution channel with major regions and countries involved
- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of global nutritional/functional bars market versus the global economy
- Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, India, China, Japan, South Africa, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand
- Competitive benchmarking of the leading industry players and a clear understanding of the present position of players within the nutritional/functional bars marketplace
- Profile description of the leading market participants along with their product portfolios and revenue analysis, including Abbott Laboratories, The Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Danone S.A., Lallemand Inc., Nestle Nutrition, PepsiCo Inc. and Unilever PLC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Importance of the Industry
- Public Attitudes
- Impact of Research
- Backing of Large Manufacturers
- Emerging Needs for Functional Food Products
- Functional Food and Beverage Industry Overview
- Market Strategies
- Increasingly Aging Populations
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Consumer Inclination Towards Self-Medication
- Use of Modern Technologies for More Efficiency
- Few Contract Manufacturers in the Industry
- Key Players Investing on New Product Development
- Market Entry Requirements
- Use of Modern Technologies
- Future of the Industry
- Functional Food Research and Education Act
- Regulatory Classifications
- Leading Growth Product Prospects
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Protein Bars
- Meal-Replacement Bars
- Snack Bars
- Whole Food Bars
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Category
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Function
- Sports and Nutrition
- Weight Management
- General Wellness and Immunity
- Other Functions
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Sales Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialist Retailers
- Online
- Other Sales Channel
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 North American Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars
Chapter 10 European Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars
Chapter 12 South American Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars
Chapter 13 Middle Eastern and African Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars
- Economic Trends
- Middle East and African Market Value
Chapter 14 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors
- Market Drivers for Nutritional/Functional Bars
- Acceptance of Nutritional/Functional Bars
- Taste
- Consumer Concern for Well-Being
- Product Innovation and Health Claims
- Branding Activity
- Market Restraints
- Stringent International Legislation
- Stiff Competition in the Market
- Consumer Attitudes Toward Nutritional/Functional Bars
- Finding Perfect Raw Ingredients
- Consumer Perception
- Market Opportunities
- Few Contract Manufacturers
- Focus on New Product Development
Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Important Strategies
- Nutritional/Functional Bar Market Share
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
- Introduction
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- A.G. Barr Plc
- Ast Sports Science
- Atlantic Multipower Germany Gmbh And Co. Ohg
- Attune Foods Inc.
- Champion Nutrition Inc.
- Clif Bar Inc.
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- Country Life Llc
- Dean Foods Co.
- Enervit Spa
- Genuport Trade Ag
- Glanbia Plc
- Groupe Danone S.A.
- Hain Celestial Group
- Hammer Nutrition
- Kraft Foods
- Lallemand Inc.
- Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Natural Organics Inc.
- Nature's Way Products Llc
- Nestle Nutrition
- Nutrition & Sante
- Pepsico Inc.
- Reflex Nutrition
- Science In Sports
- Unilever Plc
- Weider Germany Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lmtmg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets