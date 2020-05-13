Global NVH Testing Market Study, 2020: Benchmark of the Top Players

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Noise, Vibration, and Harshness Testing Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research benchmarks top participants in the global noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) testing market. Of the more than 20 companies in this space, the author identified 12 with commendable performance in the 7 key end-user segments (automotive, aerospace and defense [A&D], power generation, consumer electronics, construction, and industrial equipment).



Market revenue reached $647.1 million in 2019. The author foresees sustained single-digit growth, resulting in a 4% compound annual growth rate from 2019 to 2024. Major trends that drive the demand for NVH testing are automakers' development of electric vehicles and advanced infotainment systems, and the need for multipurpose testing instruments. The automotive and transportation industry continues to contribute the highest share of market revenue, followed by A&D and industrial equipment.



Researchers delved into companies' hardware (sensors, analyzers, meters, data acquisition systems, microphones, signal conditioners, shakers, and controllers) and software (acquisition, acoustic, vibration, signal analysis, and calibration) offerings for applications including environmental noise, pass-by noise, noise mapping, sound power, telecom testing, sound quality, building acoustics, human vibration, and product vibration.



The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The author analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Market Definitions

Growth Environment

2. The Radar



3. Companies to Action

Brel & Kjr Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

Dewesoft D.O.O

Erbessd Instruments LLC

Gras Sound & Vibration A/S

Head Acoustics GmbH

IMC Test & Measurement GmbH

IMV Corporation

M+P International

National Instruments Corporation

Prosig Ltd.

Siemens PLM Software

Signal X Technologies LLC

4. Strategic Insights



5. Impacts on Key Industry Participants

Significance of Being on The Radar

6. The Radar Empowers The CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers The Board of Directors

7. The Radar - Analytics

The Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phty7x

