Global Nylon Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nylon in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Types: Nylon 6, Nylon 6,6.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AdvanSix Inc.

- Arkema SA

- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

- BASF SE

- Beaver Manufacturing Co., Inc.

- DOMO Chemicals







NYLON MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Nylon - Past, Present and Future

Hydrolysis & Degradation

Environmental Impact (Incineration & Recycling)

Applications in a Nutshell

Fibers

Filaments

Shapes

Food Packaging

Powder Coating

Extruded Profiles

Instrument Strings

Nylon - Advantages Galore

Disadvantages of Nylon

Nylon Resins: Market Overview

Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Resins - An Insight of Major Producers and End-use Sectors

Market Outlook

Production and Export-Import Statistics

China Leads Nylon Production

Nylon Yarn (Containing 85% or More Nylon Content)

Table 1: World Exports of Nylon Yarn (Containing 85% or More Nylon Content) (2016 & 2017): Export Value in US$ Thousand by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Imports of Nylon Yarn (Containing 85% or More Nylon Content) (2016 & 2017): Export Value in US$ Thousand by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Multiple Folded or Cabled Nylon Yarn (Containing over 85% Nylon)

Table 3: World Exports of Multiple Folded or Cabled Nylon Yarn (Containing over 85% Nylon) (2016 & 2017): Import Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Imports of Multiple Folded or Cabled Nylon Yarn (Containing over 85% Nylon) (2016 & 2017): Import Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Tire Cord Fabric Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns

Table 5: Global Exports of Tire Cord Fabric Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Imports of Tire Cord Fabric Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12

Table 7: Global Exports for Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12 (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Exporting Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Imports for Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12 (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Importing Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Caprolactam: A Major Precursor for Production of Nylon 6 Fiber and Resin





3. END-USE APPLICATIONS - AN ANALYSIS



Nylon Fibers

Nylon as Engineered Plastic

Outlook for End-Use Applications

Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand for Nylon

Industrial & Other Uses

Transportation

Electronic and Electrical Products

Consumer Products

Food Packaging

Nylon: Most Adaptable Engineering Thermoplastic in Various Applications

Table 9: Global Market for Nylon Engineering Thermo Plastics (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand from Automotive Sector Charms the Market

Demand from Electrical & Electronic Application Remains Northbound

Strong Base of Tire Cord Industry Spurs Growth of Nylon

Table 10: Leading Players in the Global NY66 HDI Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Market for Light Vehicles (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Usage Volume by Type of Plastics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automotive Tires Market Offers Immense Growth Opportunities for Nylon

Nylon Tire Cords Continue to Find Demand in Tire Production

Increasing Demand for Textiles Offers a Strong Base for Growth of Nylon Fiber

Table 12: Nylon Fiber Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nylon Plays a Vital Role in Production of Textile Dyes

Synthetic Fibers to Post Steady Expansion

Table 13: Global Textile Materials Market (2011, 2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Market Volume by Product Group/Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Carpets: A Major Market for Nylon Fiber

Table 14: Global Carpet Production by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Value for the US, China, India, Turkey, Belgium, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Carpets and Rugs Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Market for Carpet Fiber by Type (2010 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Usage for Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Polyester vs. Nylon for Carpet Fiber

Opportunities in store for Nylon in Carpets Market Owing to its Unique Features

Soft Handed Carpets Witness Growing Demand

Rising Demand for 'Green' Carpets Offers Traction to Nylon Market

Packaging: An Emerging Market for Nylon

High Performance Properties for Flexible Packaging

Table 17: Global Packaging Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Polyamide Consumption Value by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Nylon Films Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovative Packaging Films Incite New Pockets of Growth

Table 19: Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market (2017): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Product Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

3D Printing Plastic: An Emerging End-Use Market for Nylon





4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS



Innovation in Plastics Still Alive

ADN Technology

Bemis Introduces New Nylon-Bonding Technology

Nervous System Uses Nylon Scales and Petals to Make 4D-Printed Dress

DuPont to Showcase New Nylon Advancements

Incorporation of Graphene in Nylon for Making Ladder-Free Hosiery

Nylon 3D-Printed Bicycle, Luna

Crystallite Morphology and Thermal Properties of Nylon 6,

Altered Using Biphenyl Aromatic Liquid Crystalline Epoxy Resin

Type 6,6 Nylon a Better Performing Carpet Fiber than Type 6 Nylon

Novadyn™ DT/DI Additive for Improved 6,6 Nylon Performance in Humid and Wet Environments

CMI Develops Novel Chemical Process for Nylon Manufacturing Using the Cerium Rare Earth

Polyamide-66 Nanofibers Fabrication through the Electrospinning Technique

SFW - the Cause behind Wear Phenomenon in Nylon 66

Electron Beam Irradiation on Nylon 66 Leads to Reduced Crystalline Element

E-Beam Radiation on Nylon 6 Nanocomposite Fibers for Expansion of Application

Nylon 6 as a Substitute for Nylon 46

EB Irradiation on Nylon 66 for Developing Advanced Engineering Polymers

Novel Approach for Functionalization and Coloration of Nylon Fabrics

Zylon for an Eco-Friendly Process of Nylon Synthesis

New Process for Production of Green Nylon

Abrasive Nylon Brushes to Help Improve Machine Shop Throughput and Quality





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction

History

General Characteristics of Nylon

Physical Properties of Nylon

Impact of Change in Temperature

Crystallinity Level

Degradation and Hydrolysis

Recycling and Incineration

Disadvantage of Nylon

Uses of Nylon

Types of Nylon

Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 - A Comparison

Introduction

Production Process

Production of Nylon 6

Production of Nylon 6,6

Properties and Uses of Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6

Nylon 6

Applications of Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Uses

Other Applications of Nylon 6,6

Mechanical Properties of Polyamide-Nylon 6 and Polyamide- Nylon 6,6

Comparison of Nylon 6, Nylon 66, Nylon 12 and Nylon

based on Mechanical Properties (on 1-10 scale)

Nylon Fiber Production - Fundamental Concepts

Nylon Composites

Properties of Polyamides

Environmental Concerns





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

AdvanSix Inc. (USA)

Arkema SA (France)

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

Beaver Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)

DOMO Chemicals (Germany)

DowDuPont Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Koch Industries Inc. (USA)

INVISTA (USA)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Li Heng Chemical Fibre Technologies Limited (China)

Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

MiniFIBERS Inc. (USA)

Nexis Fibers AG (Switzerland)

Nylstar SA (Spain)

RadiciGroup (Italy)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Zhejiang Jinsheng Holding Group Co. Ltd. (China)

6.2 Recent Industry Activity

INVISTA to Expand Nylon 6,6 Capacity in China

NYCOA Introduces New Nylon based Elastomer Range, NY-FLEX ®

Evonik to Expand Capacity for Nylon 12 Precursors

Aquafil to Acquires Select Nylon 6 Assets of INVISTA

Aquafil Partners with Genomatica to Develop Bio-based Nylon

Asahi Kasei Announces Plans to Expand Capacity for Leona™ Nylon 66 Filament

Delos and Aquafil Partner to Launch ECONYL® Nylon Yarn in the US

Polymaker Launches PolyMide CoPA Nylon Filament

BASF to Take Over Polyamide Business of Solvay

NILIT Launches Sensil®, a New Nylon 6.6 Brand for Apparel

LANXESS Introduces New Reinforced Polyamide 6 Compounds

Invista Introduces New Variant of Cordura





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand by Product Type

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon 6 by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Nylon 6 by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Nylon 6 by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon 6,6 by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Nylon 6,6 by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Nylon 6,6 by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Impressive Growth in Automotive Market - A Strong Base for Growth of Nylon Based Airbags

Rising Demand for Engineering Plastics Paves Way for Growth of Nylon

Table 29: US Market for Engineering Plastics (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Product Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Carpets and Rugs: Significant Market for Nylon

Table 30: US Market for Carpet & Rug Fiber Consumption (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nylon - Leading Fiber Type in Tufted Carpet

Booming Food and Packaging Market Spurs Growth Opportunities for Nylon

Soaring Demand for Specialty Films in Packaging Industry Drives Nylon Growth

Table 31: US Specialty Packaging Films Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand by Application Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US Specialty Packaging Films Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand by Function (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Presence of Leading Film & Sheet Players in the US by Material

Export-Import Statistics

Single Strand Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon)

Table 33: US Exports of Single Strand Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon) (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: US Imports of Single Strand Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon) (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Multiple/Cabled Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon)

Table 35: US Exports of Multiple/Cabled Spun Nylon Yarn (Containing over 85% Nylon) (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US Imports of Multiple/Cabled Spun Nylon Yarn (Containing over 85% Nylon) (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns

Table 37: US Exports of Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US Imports of Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12

Table 39: US Exports of Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12 (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Imports of Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12 (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Export & Imports - A Statistical Snapshot

Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon)

Table 44: Canadian Exports of Single Strand Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon) (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian Imports of Multiple/Cabled Spun Nylon Yarn (Containing over 85% Nylon) (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns

Table 46: Canadian Imports of Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12

Table 47: Canadian Exports for Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12 (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Canadian Imports for Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12 (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Japanese Tire and Tire Cord Industry

Table 52: Japanese Production of Automotive Tires (in Million Units) for the Period 2011-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire Cord Market by Product Segment - Steel Tire Cord, Polyester Tire Cord, Nylon Tire Cord and Other Tire Cords Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand in Metric Tons for Years 2011, 2017, 2020 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Textile Industry: A Significant End-Use Market for Nylon

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Japanese Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

European Tire Market - An Overview

Factors Influencing the Tires Market

Major Trends in Tire Manufacture

Turkish Fiber Industry - A Brief Overview

Export & Imports - A Statistical Snapshot

Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12

Table 57: EU-28 Exports for Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12 (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Export Value by Destination (in US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: EU-28 Imports for Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12 (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Import Value by Origin (in US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns

Table 59: EU-28 Exports of Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: EU-28 Imports of Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: European 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Increasing Automotive Production Activity - A Key Growth Driver

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China: The Largest Consumer of Tire Cord

Table 73: Chinese Tire Cord Market (2017): Percentage breakdown of Unit Shipments by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Domestic Nylon 6 and 66 Prices Start Declining Subsequent to a Rise in the Past

Tires Market - An Overview

Presence of Huge Automotive Manufacturing Industry Makes China a Lucrative Market for Tire Cords

Government Push for Achieving Optimum Tire Radialization Benefits the Market

Export/Import Scenario

Table 74: Chinese Exports and Imports (In US$ Million) of Tire Cord Fabric of High Tenacity Yarn of Nylon-6 for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Chinese Exports and Imports (In US$ Million) of Tire Cord Fabric of High Tenacity Yarn of Nylon-6,6 for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nylon Fiber Carpet: Most Popular Category in China

China - The Leading Nylon Producer

Table 76: China Polyamide 66 Production Capacity and Actual Production (2013-2016) in Thousand Metric Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Invista's Entry into Nylon 6,6 Chip Production in China to be Beneficial to Domestic Producers

Table 77: Leading Producers of Polyamide 66 in China (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Supply Volume for Shenma, Invista, DuPont, Huafon, Ascend, Rhodia, Asahi/Tora and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Leading Producers of Nylon 66 Chip in China (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity Volume for Shenma, Huafon, Xingjian, Invista, Huayang (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Chinese Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Tire and Tire Cord Market Forms a Strong Base for Nylon Growth

Table 82: Indian Tire Cord Market by Product Segment - Steel Tire Cord, Polyester Tire Cord, Nylon Tire Cord and Other Tire Cords Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand in Metric Tons for Years 2011, 2017, 2020 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Automobile Production Offers Growth Opportunities

Radialization Gains Prominence in India

India to Emerge as Hub for Radial Tire Manufacturing

Indian Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Indian Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon

and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 South Korea

Market Analysis

Table 86: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: South Korean Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.4 Taiwan

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Textiles Market in Taiwan

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Taiwanese Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Taiwanese 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Thai Textile Industry Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon

and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 95: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Latin American Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strong Textile Industry in Brazil Offers Traction to Nylon Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Brazilian Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.2 Mexico

Market Analysis

Table 104: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Mexican Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.3 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 107: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,

Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Nylon Production Virtually Non-Existent in the Middle East

B.Market Analytics

Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for Nylon by Type - Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Nylon by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 81) The United States (30) Canada (2) Japan (5) Europe (23) - France (1) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (2) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (3)

