Global Oat Beta-Glucan Marke Technology Insight and Market Opportunity Scenario 2017-2025 with Profiles of Koninklijke DSM, Naturex, Garuda Int'I, Ceapro, Tate & Lyle, Oy Karl Fazer, Lantmnnen
Dec 04, 2019, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oat Beta-Glucan Market: Technology Insight and Market Opportunity Scenario 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increasing consumption of functional beverage globally is a major factor driving the market of oat beta-glucan; this trend is a result of the inclining trend among people towards adopting beverage/drinks which have health management properties to maintain their daily nutritional balance.
The solubility and flexible nature of oat beta-glucan is leading to increasing consumption in the application area including cholesterol management, cardiovascular application, cosmetic application, weight management and other applications. The multi-application nature of oat beta-glucan provides an enormous opportunity for the growth of oat beta-glucan market.
Additionally, the increasing demand of cosmetic product for personal care is also providing momentum to the global market of oat beta-glucan, as the majority of the population in major geographies is focusing on personal care especially related to skin problems. To capture the current market opportunities the company Talacosmeticos is working on a cosmetic product with the combination of oat beta-glucan focusing on anti-allergy anti-irritation skincare and Ceapro Inc. is working on cholesterol management product which can be manufactured with the help of oat beta-glucan.
Oat beta-glucan report provides insight based on the market segmentation including oat beta-glucan type, application type and end-users. The market research analysis covers both quantitative and qualitative insight considering the global economic factors. Oat beta-glucan report provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, drivers and challenges of the market. Additionally, value and volume analysis of oat beta-glucan market provide growth opportunities scenario (2017-2025).
The company profiling aims at explaining the different strategic initiatives taken by the company for the growth of focused product segment and methods for increasing their regional presence globally. The technology focus segment of the report enables the reader to understand the technology adaptation among end-user.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Ingenious e-Brain Insights
3. Oat Beta-glucan A Conceptual Overview
- The Oat Beta-glucan ecosystem
- Key Features
- Key Advantages
- Industry Overview
4. Evolution of Oat Beta-glucan
5. Research Methodology
6. Oat Beta-glucan Market Outlook
- Market Evolution
- Market Trends
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunity
- Market Challenges
- Oat Beta-glucan - Porter's Analysis
- Oat Beta-glucan - PESTLE Analysis
- The value chain of oat beta-glucan
- The supply chain of oat beta-glucan
- Value and Volume Insight
- Future growth area
- Key regulation
- List of key oat beta-glucan products in the market
7. Oat Beta-glucan, Value and Volume 2017-2025, By Type
- Natural/Organic
- Conventional
- Other
8. Oat Beta-glucan, Value and Volume 2017-2025, By Application Type
- Cholesterol Management
- Cardiovascular
- Cosmetic
- Weight Management
- Digestive Health
- Diabetes Management
- Others (Asthma, Allergies)
9. Oat Beta-glucan, Value and Volume 2017-2025, By End Users
- Pharmaceutical
- Nutraceutical
- Food and Beverage
- Dietary Supplements
- Cosmetic and Personal Care
- Other
10. Oat Beta-glucan, Value and Volume 2017-2025, By Regional Outlook
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- RoW
11. Market Entropy
- Technology Focused by Player
- Competitive Landscape
- New Product Launches
- M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnerships
12. Company Profiling
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Naturex
- Garuda International Inc.
- Ceapro Inc.
- Tate & Lyle PLC
- Oy Karl Fazer Ab.
- Lantmnnen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2a9hr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article