Global Ocean Energy Industry

LONDON, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Ocean Energy in Kilowatts by the following Technology Segments: Wave Energy, and Others.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Able Technologies, L.L.C



- Albatern Ltd.



- Applied Technologies Company, Ltd.



- AquaGen Technologies



- Aqua-Magnetics Inc.



- Atargis Energy Corporation







OCEAN ENERGY MCP-6



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Ocean Energy: Harnessing the Sheer Potential of Oceans & Seas for Meeting Future Energy Needs



Table 1: Theoretical Potential of Wave Energy by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 2: Worldwide Major Locations with Mean Tidal Range >



Meters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 3: Major Resources of Osmotic Energy Worldwide (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Important Factors Influencing the Global Ocean Energy Market



Growing Environmental Concerns



Increasing Regulations



Rising Electricity Consumption & Energy Prices



Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy: An Inevitable Reality



Table 4: Global Renewable Power Capacity (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Technology for Bio-power, Concentrating Solar Thermal Power, Geothermal Power, Hydropower, Ocean Power, Solar PV, and Wind Power (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Huge Untapped Kinetic Energy Potential of Oceans: A Fundamental Growth Driver



Fast Facts



Growth Drivers in a Nutshell



Key Market Inhibitors



Government Intervention Critical for Commercial Success of Ocean Energy



Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries



Technology Commercialization: Need of the Hour



Ocean Energy - A Review of Current Scenario



Global Market Outlook



Europe Leads the Global Ocean Energy Market



Europe: Focal Point for Ocean Energy Technologies R&D



Asia-Pacific: Frontrunner in Tidal Barrage Power Plants







3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS







Growing Number of Wave Energy Projects Worldwide Drives Strong Market Growth



Major Wave Energy Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage



Table 5: Select Wave Power Stations Worldwide



Tidal Energy Gains Momentum



MeyGen - A Multi-Turbine Tidal Stream Project in Scotland



Tidal Energy Projects Worldwide



Major Tidal Projects (Existing & Proposed) Worldwide



Tidal Stream Projects Lends Traction to Market Growth



Tidal Range Projects to Face Challenges



Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) - A Niche Segment



OTEC Project on the South Pacific Ocean Obtains Bureau Veritas Approval



Other FOWT Projects



Major FOWT Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage



Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Benefit Market Expansion



Table 6: Global New Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source: 2005 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Superior Attributes of Tidal Energy Attract New Developers, Benefits Market Adoption



Horizontal Axis Turbines Grab Lion's Share of Tidal Energy Devices



Tidal Energy: Abundant Resources despite Technology Barriers



Despite Dominance of Tidal Energy, Wave Energy Garner Growing Attention and Investments



Small Islands Provide Big Push for Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion Plants



Surveys to Play a Vital Role in Project Developments



Robust Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources



Table 7: Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (Mtoe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 8: Global Delivered Energy Consumption (quadrillion Btu) by End-use Sector (2012, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power



Table 9: Global Population Estimates (2000-2100) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Key Challenges Hampering Ocean Energy Development



Financial Support and Markets



Administrative and Environmental Issues



Environmental Challenges



Administrative Issues



Social Acceptance Impediments



Availability of Grid Close to Projects



Grid Integration



Technology Advancements







4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS







PLAT-O Driving Down Tidal Energy Costs



bioWAVE: The New Ocean Energy Harnessing Device Deployed off the Australian Coast



THWAT Turbine for Tidal Energy



HiWave: A Novel WEC Technology that Works on the Human Heart Blood Pumping Principle



Xenesys and Saga University to Develop OTEC Technology



Japan Houses the State-of-the-Art OTEC Center



Technology Developments to Harness Salt Power







5. CONCEPT OF OCEAN ENERGY







Ocean Energy



Ocean Energy Extraction



Mechanical Energy



Thermal Energy



Wave Energy



Availability of Wave Energy



Major Resources



Potential of Wave Power



Advantages of Wave Energy



Challenges Faced by Wave Energy Power Facilities



Technology Overview



Oscillating Water Column (OWC)



Point Absorption Devices



Attenuator



Overtopping Devices



Tidal Energy



Methods of Energy Conversion



Tidal Barrage



Tidal Streams



Potential of Tidal Power



Advantages



Inexhaustible and Highly Reliable



Less Conspicuous



Predictability



Environmental Concerns



Floating Offshore Wind Turbine (FOWT)



Ocean Thermal Energy



Salt Power



Resources







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Ocean Energy: A Highly Fragmented Market



Untapped Growth Potential Luring Players



Select Wave Energy Technology Developers and Devices in the US



Table 10: Global Wave Energy Devices Breakdown (%) by Application: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: Global Wave Energy Device Breakdown (%) by Installation: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: Total Number of Patents Filed for Marine Energy Technology Worldwide for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



Able Technologies, L.L.C. (USA)



Albatern Ltd. (UK)



Applied Technologies Company, Ltd. (Russia)



AquaGen Technologies (Australia)



Aqua-Magnetics Inc. (USA)



Atargis Energy Corporation (USA)



Atlantis Resources Ltd. (UK)



BioPower Systems Pty. Ltd. (Australia)



Blue Energy Canada Inc. (Canada)



Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (Australia)



Minesto AB (Sweden)



Nova Innovation Ltd. (UK)



Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (USA)



Ocean Renewable Power Company, LLC (USA)



OpenHydro Group Limited (Ireland)



Scotrenewables Tidal Power Ltd. (Scotland)



Tocardo International BV (Netherlands)



Verdant Power, Inc. (USA)



6.2 Product Launches



Scotrenewables Tidal Power Unveils 2MW SR2000 Tidal Turbine



Kepler Energy Develops Transverse Horizontal Axis Water Turbine (THAWT) Technology



Makai Ocean Engineering Unveils OTEC Power Plant



6.3 Recent Industry Activity



Atlantis Signs MoU with Xodus



Atlantis Collaborates with LM Nagasaki University



Atlantis to Divest Stake in Atlantis Operations Canada



Minesto Completes First Offshore Installation Phase



Seabased to Build Two 20-MW Wave Power Plants in the Caribbean



DCNS Announces the Formation of DCNS Energies



Wärtsilä Inks Global Co-Operation Agreement with AW-Energy



Subsea 7 Collaborates with Flumill



Tribute Resources to Acquire Outstanding Share of Tocardo International



TenneT Enters into a Grid Connection Agreement with DONG Energy



Atlantis Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Hyundai Engineering & Construction



Ocean Thermal Energy Completes Reverse Merger with TetriDyn Solutions



Ocean Power Technologies Inks Lease Agreement with Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding



Carnegie Clean Energy Wins $15.7 Million State-Government Grant



Scotrenewables Tidal Power Deploys SR2000 Floating Tidal Turbine for Testing at the EMEC



Atlantis Resources Inks Preferred Supplier Agreement with SBS International



DCNS Energies Signs LOI with PT AIR



Ormat Technologies Acquires Viridity Energy



TU Delft Inks Agreement with Japan



Nine Companies Join Forces to Form Australian Marine Energy Taskforce



General Electric Suspends Oceade Tidal Energy Turbine Development



MacArtney Underwater Technology Acquires Majority Holding in ASME



Atlantis Acquires Scottish Tidal Project Assets from ScottishPower Renewables



Tribute Resources Takes Over Stake in Tocardo International



Atlantis' MeyGen Project Inks Agreement with Lochend Wind Energy



Atlantis Resources Enters into a MoU with SBS Intl



PT AIR and OpenHydro Signs MoU



Carnegie Wave Energy signs a Deal with Energy Made Clean



Verdant Power and Belleville Duggan Renewables to Form Verdant Isles



Carnegie Wave Energy to Develop Biggest Wave Energy Project in the UK



Carnegie Wave Energy to Construct Renewable Energy Microgrid



Carnegie Wave Energy Signs MoU with Lanka Energy Conservation



OpenHydro to Supply Tidal Turbine System for Japan



Atlantis Commences the MeyGen Project



Sotenäs Wave Power Plant Starts Generating Electric Power to Nordic Electricity Grid



KRISO Receives Bureau Veritas Approval for Ocean Thermal Energy Converter Project



Tocardo to Deploy T2 Bi-Directional Turbines in the Minas Passage



Tocardo to Install Eight T2 Turbines at EMEC's Grid-Connected Tidal Test Site



Carnegie Wave Energy Bags Grant from European Regional Development Fund



US DOE to Offer US$ 40 Million for Wave Energy Test Facility



EIB to Invest €10 Million in AW-Energy



Thane Municipal Corporation to Establish a Tidal Energy Plant



Karnataka Government Strikes a Deal with Tar Kovacs Systems



Carnegie Wave Energy to Rename as Carnegie Clean Energy



Ocean Power Technologies Changes PowerBuoy Device Name to PB3



GE Acquires Alstom's Power and Grid Businesses



Atlantis Acquires Marine Current Turbines from Siemens



British Columbia and Nova Scotia Enters into a Partnership



SABELLA, and H and WB Asia Pacific Sign Memorandum of Agreement



Alstom Selects Moventas as Sole Gearbox Development Partner



European Marine Energy Centre and FloWave Ocean Energy Enter into Collaboration



WERPO Signs Partnership Agreement with ACEP



Tocardo Tidal Turbines and Huisman Install Tidal Turbines in Eastern Scheldt Storm Surge Barrier



SCHOTTEL HYDRO to Supply Variable Pitch Hub for MeyGen Tidal Energy Project



Swedish Energy Agency Grants €2 Million to Corpower Ocean



Indian Navy to Establish OTEC Project in Andaman and Nicobar Islands



Apple to Invest £1 Million in Irish Wave Energy Project



Seabased Industry Installs First Wave Power Plant in Ghana



NEDO Selects IHI and Toshiba for Tidal Energy Turbine System



Atlantis Receives Approval for MeyGen tidal project in Scotland







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: World 5-Year Perspective for Ocean Energy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for US, Canada, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wave Energy Technology by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: World 5-Year Perspective for Wave Energy Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for US, Canada, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Ocean Energy Technologies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2



through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: World 5-Year Perspective for Other Ocean Energy Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for US, Canada, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Vast Shoreline and Favorable Regulations Drive Strong Market Growth



Major Wave Energy and FOWT Projects in the US: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage



Huge Potential for Power Generation Drive Federal Government Funding in Ocean Energy



Table 19: US Ocean Energy Market by Technology (2008-2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Total Funding for Wave, Crosscutting, Tidal and Current, and OTEC (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



US Open Sea Test Sites



Hawaii Powering the US Ocean Energy Market



Wave Energy



Table 20: Potential Wave Energy Available and Recoverable Fraction by State and Region: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Ocean Thermal Energy



The WETS Location in Hawaii: A Major Testing Location



B.Market Analytics



Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Technology - Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: US 5-Year Perspective for Ocean Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.2 Canada



A.Market Analysis



Canada: A Key Proponent of Ocean Energy Worldwide with Significant Market Potential



Provinces with Potential Tidal Stream Energy



Provinces with Potential Wave Energy



Major Marine Research Centers



Major Tidal Stream and Wave Energy Projects in Canada: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Launch Year



Canada Reinforces its Position in Tidal and Wave Energy Sector



Canadian Open Sea Test Sites



Major Developments in the Canadian Ocean Energy Terrain



Canada to Tap Tidal Power Generation Capacity in Bay of Fundy



B.Market Analytics



Table 23: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Technology - Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 24: Canadian 5-Year Perspective for Ocean Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.3 Japan



A.Market Analysis



Japan Offers Significant Opportunities in Marine Energy Generation



Potential Opportunities



Government Funding Promotes Tidal Technology Development



Nagasaki to Emerge as Hub for Ocean Energy



Development of Ocean Energy Gains Traction in Japan Following the Natural Disaster



Major Tidal Stream and Wave Energy Projects in Japan: Project Proponent, Technology, Capacity (MW), Location and Development Stage



Major Other Ocean Energy Projects in Japan: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage



B.Market Analytics



Table 25: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Technology - Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: Japanese 5-Year Perspective for Ocean Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Europe Moves Ahead to Tap Tidal and Wave Energy



Major Tidal and Wave Energy Projects in Europe



Ocean Energy Capacity to Grow Substantially



Myriad Benefits of Ocean Energy Promote Sustainable Energy Development



Mitigates Carbon Emissions and Climate Change



Supports Grid Stability and Lowers Systems Cost



Benefits Associated Sectors



Reduces Dependence on Diesel Generation



Supports Economy



European Policy for Ocean Energy



Industry and EU Funds Support Ocean Energy RD&D Efforts



Ocean Energy to Gather More Steam with Public Support



Major Policy Initiatives Aid in Commercialization of Ocean Energy Technologies



Pre-commercial Projects Under NER300 Programme



EIB to Support Innovative Pioneering Demonstration Projects



B.Market Analytics



Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Geographic Region - France, UK, Spain, Portugal and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 28: European 5-Year Perspective for Ocean Energy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for France, UK, Spain, Portugal and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Technology - Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 30: European 5-Year Perspective for Ocean Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.1 France



A.Market Analysis



Major Tidal Stream and Wave Energy Projects in France: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, and Capacity (MW)



France Announces Major Plans to Harness Ocean Energy



French Open Sea Test Sites



French Government Supports Tidal Energy Projects



B.Market Analytics



Table 31: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Technology - Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 32: French 5-Year Perspective for Ocean Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.2 The United Kingdom



A.Market Analysis



The UK Set to Take Center Stage in European Wave Energy Market



The UK to Replace France as the Leading Ocean Energy Market in Europe



New Project to Support Ocean Energy



The UK Scouring Depths of Ocean for Power



UK Open Sea Test Sites



Rising Investments in Tidal Energy Projects Benefits Country's Ocean Energy Sector



Scotts and Irish Collaborate on Ocean Energy



Despite Brexit, British Ocean Energy Market Firmly on the Growth Trajectory



Brexit Not Casting Gloom over Committed Investments



Consistent Funding Despite Political Uncertainties



Major Challenges to Surmount for the UK Ocean Energy Market



Commercialization



Reduced Production Costs



Stability and Continuity in Policies



Contracts for Difference



Industry and Government Collaboration: Need of the Hour



B.Market Analytics



Table 33: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Technology - Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 34: UK 5-Year Perspective for Ocean Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.3 Spain



A.Market Analysis



Spanish Open Sea Test Sites



B.Market Analytics



Table 35: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Technology - Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.4 Portugal



Market Analysis



Table 36: Portuguese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Technology - Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: Portuguese 5-Year Perspective for Ocean Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.5 Rest of Europe



A.Market Analysis



Open Sea Test Sites



Overview of Select Countries



Netherlands



Tocardo Announces Various Tidal Projects



Norway



Major Tidal and Wave Energy Projects in Norway: Project Proponent, Technology, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage



B.Market Analytics



Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Technology - Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 39: Rest of Europe 5-Year Perspective for Ocean Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5 Rest of World



A.Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific



Tidal Power Closing Gap with Solar and Wind Energy



Pacific Islands to Ride on Ocean Wave Energy



Vast Potential in the Pacific Waters



Slow Rate of Technological Advancements Hampering Progress



Many Challenges to Surmount Before Success



British Firms Keen to Tap Rich Ocean Energy Potential of Filipino Waters



Select Regional Markets



Australia



Table 40: Power Generation from Ocean Energy Plants in Australia: Breakdown of Investment, and Operation & Maintenance Costs for the Years 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Major Ocean Energy Projects in Australia: Project Proponent, Description, Location, and Development Stage



Australia Funds Project to Understand and Unlock Potential of Tidal Energy



China



Major Ocean Energy Projects in China: Project Proponent, Location, Capacity (MW) and Year of Operation



Chinese Open Sea Test Sites



Technology Advancements in Tidal Power Harnessing



India



India Marches Ahead to Harness Ocean Renewable Energy



Indonesia



Major Ocean Energy Projects in Indonesia: Project Proponent, Technology, Capacity (MW), and Location



South Korea



Major Wave and Tidal Energy Projects in South Korea: Project Proponent, Technology, Capacity (MW) and Project Period



Major OTEC, Salinity Gradient & Other Ocean Energy R&D Projects in South Korea: Project Proponent, Technology, and Project Period



South Korean Open Sea Test Sites



Philippines



Major Ocean Energy Projects in the Philippines: Project Proponent, Technology, Capacity (MW) and Location



B.Market Analytics



Table 41: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Energy by Technology - Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets Independently Analyzed with Installed Capacity in Kilowatts for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 42: Rest of World 5-Year Perspective for Ocean Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Wave and Other Ocean Energy Technologies Markets for Years 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 61) The United States (10) Canada (4) Europe (39) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (17) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (17) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (1)



