Global Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Market to 2027: Leading Players Include Novartis, Allergan, Graybug Vision and Envisia Therapeutics

The global ocular drug delivery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during 2021-2027.
This report on global ocular drug delivery devices market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global ocular drug delivery devices market by segmenting the market based on technology, disease, formulation, end users, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the ocular drug delivery devices market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc
- Graybug Vision Inc
- Eyegate Pharma
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc
- Alimera Sciences
- Envisia Therapeutics
- Allergan, Plc
- Novartis
Market Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases
- Rising Incidence of Glaucoma and Macular Degeneration
- Increasing Number of Approvals
Market Challenges
- Post Usage Complications
- High Prices
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2020
Historical Period: 2016-2019
Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Technology
- Topical
- Iontophoresis
- Ocular Insert
- Erodible
- Non-Erodible
- Intraocular Implants
- Biodegradable
- Non-Biodegradable
- In Situ Gel & Punctal Plugs
- Others
Market by Disease
- Glaucoma
- Diabetic Retinopathy
- Dry Eye Syndrome
- Macular Degeneration
- Cataract
- Diabetic Macular Edema
- Others
Market by Formulation
- Liposomes & Nanoparticles
- Solution
- Emulsion
- Suspension
- Ointment
Market by End User
- Hospitals
- Ophthalmic Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hb03zb
