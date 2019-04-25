Global OEMs ADAS and Autonomous Driving Markets Report 2018-2019: Billions of Dollars and Thousands of Software Engineers are Required

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADAS and Autonomous Driving Industry Chain Report 2018-2019 - OEMs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OEM ADAS and Autonomous Driving Strategy Research: At least Billions of Dollars and Thousands of Software Engineers are Required.



The new trends "electrification, networking, intelligence and sharing" led by autonomous driving are disrupting the traditional automotive industry.



Yet, barriers to L4 and above autonomous driving are so high that no one can image. WAYMO that has spent over a decade and billions of dollars on the technology, has slowed its pace of commercialization even if being far ahead of its rivals, and has admitted that the fully automated driving will take time. As Waymo CEO John Krafcik said in late 2018, though driverless cars are "truly here", they aren't ubiquitous yet and autonomy always will have some constraints for decades to come.



This means that autonomous driving costs too much and those who shell out for it will face long-term loss. To cope with the challenges posed by Waymo, traditional OEMs are forming alliances. Examples include the partnership among Daimler, BMW and Intel (Mobileye) and the collaborations between GM and Honda, VW and Ford.



Typical leagues in China embrace Baidu + Weltmeister, Alibaba + Xpeng Motors and Didi + CHE Automotive. Traditional Chinese automakers prefer not to partner with only one or two of the four IT giants (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencnet and Huawei) but keep an open cooperative relationship with all of them. SAIC is striving to foster its own ecosystem by investing many start-ups.



Besides the way of cooperation for complementing with each other and apportioning research and development and operation expenses, OEMs are also racing to invest more in recruiting software engineers.



"Software will account for 90 percent of future innovations in the car. Today, our 20,000 developers are 90 percent hardware-oriented. That will change radically by 2030. Software will account for half of our development costs", says Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen, which means VW's software engineers will be 10,000 or so.



American tech firms make enormous investments in autonomous driving as well. Apple autonomous car team claims 5,000 people, and Uber possesses about 1,500.



Autonomous driving market has been an arena for big names, and other small and medium players have to take sides.



Key Topics Covered:



1. ADAS/AD Dynamics of European and American OEMs

1.1 Daimler-Benz

1.1.1 Daimler's CASE Strategy and ADAS Development History

1.1.2 Daimler's Autonomous Driving Path

1.1.3 Daimler's Intelligent Drive and Drive Pilot

1.1.4 Interpretation of Benz's Drive Pilot

1.1.5 Sensor Configuration of Benz's Drive Pilot

1.1.6 Benz's Automated Valet Parking

1.1.7 L3 Autonomous Driving System

1.1.8 L4/L5 Autonomous Driving Test

1.1.9 Benz's Autonomous Driving Partners

1.1.10 Benz's AI Layout

1.1.11 Benz's "Electrification, Networking, Intelligence and Sharing" Layout in China

1.1.12 Deeper Cooperation with BMW

1.2 BMW

1.2.1 ACES Strategy

1.2.2 Autonomous Driving Development Path

1.2.3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving R&D Process

1.2.4 L2 Mass Production Stage

1.2.5 Examples of L2 Features

1.2.6 L3 Autonomous Vehicle iNEXT

1.2.7 Autonomous Driving Road Test

1.2.8 Autonomous Driving Research Data

1.2.8 Transition to a Technology Company

1.2.9 Autonomous Driving Partners

1.2.10 Layout in China

1.3 Volkswagen

1.3.1 Autonomous Driving Project: PEGASUS

1.3.2 Autonomous Driving Project: L3PILOT

1.3.3 Autonomous Driving Planning

1.3.4 Sedric Concept

1.3.5 ID Vizzion

1.3.6 Autonomous Driving Alliance

1.3.7 Layout in China

1.3.8 Autonomous Driving Cooperation

1.4 Audi

1.4.1 Development Strategy for 2025

1.4.2 Autonomous Driving Development Path

1.4.3 Mass-produced ADAS Features

1.4.4 New A8

1.4.5 L3 Sensor Configuration

1.4.6 Aicon

1.4.7 Autonomous Driving Progress

1.4.8 Autonomous Driving Partners

1.4.9 Layout in China

1.5 General Motors

1.5.1 Vision and Layout

1.5.2 Autonomous Driving Planning

1.5.3 Super Cruise System

1.5.4 Cruise AV

1.5.5 Cruise Automation

1.5.6 Autonomous Taxi Sharing Service Project

1.5.7 Autonomous Vehicle Service Ecology

1.5.8 Layout in China

1.6 Volvo

1.6.1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Development History

1.6.2 Autonomous Driving Technology Roadmap

1.6.3 CITY SAFETY and PILOT ASSIST

1.6.4 L4 Will Be Achieved in 2021

1.6.5 360C Concept Car

1.6.6 Autonomous Driving Layout

1.6.7 Drive Me Project

1.6.8 ZUNUITY

1.6.9 Layout in China

1.7 Ford

1.7.1 Autonomous Driving Development History

1.7.2 Autonomous Driving Strategic Planning

1.7.3 Investment in Start-ups

1.7.4 Co-Pilot360?

1.7.6 Investment in Autonomous Driving Test Center

1.7.7 First and Second-generation Autonomous Test Vehicle

1.7.8 Establishment of Autonomous Driving Subsidiary

1.7.9 Autonomous Taxi Service Planning

1.7.10 Layout in China

1.7.11 Summary of European and American OEMs



2. ADAS/AD Dynamics of Japanese and South Korean OEMs

2.1 Hyundai

2.1.1 Mobility Strategy &Autonomous Driving Route

2.1.2 Autonomous Driving Investment

2.1.3 Autonomous Driving Progress

2.1.4 Smart Sense

2.1.5 2019 LA FESTA

2.1.6 L4 Test

2.1.7 Autonomous Driving Partners

2.1.8 Layout in China

2.2 Toyota

2.2.1 Automation + Networking

2.2.2 Driving Intelligence + Interactive Intelligence

2.2.3 Intelligent Driving Security System

2.2.4 Autonomous Driving Planning and Path

2.2.5 Guardian

2.2.6 Chauffeur

2.2.7 Autonomous Driving Platform Iteration

2.2.8 Measures for Developing Autonomous Driving

2.2.9 Cooperation with Uber

2.2.10 Autonomous Driving Partners

2.3 Honda

2.3.1 Autonomous Driving Roadmap

2.3.2 Autonomous Driving Development Path

2.3.3 ADAS System: Honda SENSING

2.3.4 INSPIRE 2019

2.3.5 Sensor Configuration of CR-V Hybrid

2.3.6 Future Development Focus

2.3.8 AMV

2.3.9 Layout in China

2.4 Nissan

2.4.1 ADAS Development History

2.4.2 M.O.V.E to 2022 Strategy

2.4.3 Autonomous Driving Technology Development

2.4.4 ProPILOT

2.4.5 ProPILOT 3.0

2.4.6 Models with ProPILOT

2.4.7 ProPILOT Park

2.4.8 Autonomous Driving Test

2.4.9 Renault-Nissan Joint R&D of Autonomous Taxi

2.5 Summary of Japanese and South Korean OEMs



3. ADAS/AD Dynamics of Chinese OEMs

3.1 Chang'an Automobile

3.1.1 Development Strategy

3.1.2 Autonomous Driving Development Planning

3.1.3 Autonomous Driving Test

3.1.4 Autonomous Driving R&D Investment

3.1.5 ADAS Solution

3.1.6 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Partners

3.2 Great Wall Motor

3.2.1 Autonomous Driving Strategy

3.2.2 Autonomous Driving Planning

3.2.3 i-Pilot System

3.2.4 WEY VV6 Is Equipped with 20 ADAS Features

3.2.5 ADAS Solution and Suppliers

3.2.6 Autonomous Driving R&D

3.2.7 Autonomous Driving Test Field

3.2.8 Autonomous Driving Test History

3.2.9 Autonomous Driving Partners

3.3 BYD

3.3.1 Autonomous Driving Development Strategy

3.3.2 D++ Open Platform

3.3.3 D++ Ecology

3.3.4 Qin Pro

3.3.5 ADAS System and Suppliers

3.3.6 Autonomous Driving Partners

3.4 FAW

3.4.1 Autonomous Driving Development Planning

3.4.2 Major ADAS Suppliers

3.4.3 R.Flag Plan of Hongqi

3.4.4 L4 Mass Production Plan and R&D Layout of Hongqi

3.4.5 Autonomous Driving Partners

3.5 Geely

3.5.1 Brand Layout

3.5.2 Autonomous Driving Planning

3.5.3 Installation of ADAS

3.5.4 Bo Rui

3.5.5 Lynk & Co 01

3.5.6 Lynk & Co 03

3.5.7 ADAS Partners

3.5.8 Autonomous Driving Test

3.5.9 Autonomous Driving Partners

3.6 GAC

3.6.1 Autonomous Driving Development Planning

3.6.2 Prototype and Concept Autonomous Cars

3.6.3 Autonomous Driving Partners

3.7 BAIC

3.7.1 Autonomous Driving Planning

3.7.2 Autonomous Driving Planning of BAIC BJEV

3.7.3 Autonomous Test Vehicle

3.7.4 LITE

3.7.5 Autonomous Driving R&D

3.7.6 Cooperation with Baidu in Autonomous Driving

3.7.7 Autonomous Driving Partners

3.8 SAIC

3.8.1 "Electrification, Networking, Intelligence and Sharing" Strategy

3.8.2 Autonomous Driving Planning

3.8.3 ADAS Configuration

3.8.4 Autonomous Driving Road Test

3.8.5 Autonomous Driving Partners

3.9 Chery

3.9.1 Brand Layout

3.9.2 Autonomous Driving Development Strategy

3.9.3 Current Installation of ADAS

3.9.4 ADAS Solution and Suppliers

3.9.5 Autonomous Vehicle Development

3.9.6 V2X Demonstration Zone Facilitates Autonomous Driving

3.9.7 Autonomous Driving Partners

3.10 Dongfeng Motor

3.10.1 Development Strategy

3.10.2 Autonomous Driving Planning

3.10.3 Autonomous Driving Layout

3.10.4 ADAS Features

3.10.5 Autonomous Driving R&D and Partners

3.10.6 Autonomous Driving Test - High Speed Scenarios

3.10.7 Dongfeng and Huawei Test LTE-V/5GAutonomous Driving

3.11 Summary of Chinese OEMs



4. ADAS/AD Dynamics of Chinese Emerging Automakers

4.1 CHJ Automotive

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Development History

4.1.3 Strategic Layout

4.1.4 L2.5 Autonomous Driving Strategy

4.1.5 L4 Strategy

4.1.6 Autonomous Driving System Architecture and Algorithm Architecture

4.1.7 Operation Planning of RoboTaxi

4.2 NextEV

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Financing

4.2.3 Development History

4.2.4 Layout

4.2.5 NIO Pilot

4.2.6 Autonomous Driving Layout

4.2.7 Autonomous Driving Technology Planning

4.3 XPENG Motors

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 Global Production and R&D Layout

4.3.3 Financing

4.3.4 Autonomous Driving Layout

4.3.5 Status Quo and Goals

4.4 WM Motor

4.4.1 Profile

4.4.2 Product Strategy

4.4.3 Intelligent Connected Configuration of EX5 and EX5 PRO

4.4.4 Four R&D Centers and Two Production Bases

4.4.5 Production and Mobility Layout

4.4.6 Autonomous Driving Layout

