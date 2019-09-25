Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Report 2019-2027
Sep 25, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market by Equipment, Propulsion, Application (Construction, Mining, and Agriculture), Battery Type, Battery Capacity (<50 kWh, 50 - 200 kWh, 200 - 500 kWh, >500 kWh), Power Output, Electric Tractor - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The off-highway electric vehicle market is projected to reach USD 29,807 million by 2027 from USD 4,937 million in 2019.
North America is projected to lead the off-highway electric vehicle market during the forecast period because of the presence of leading off-highway vehicle manufacturers like John Deere and Caterpillar.
The report covers the segmentation of the off-highway electric vehicle market based on the equipment type, namely, excavator, motor grader, dozer, loader, dump truck, LHD, lawn mower, sprayer, and tractor. The market has been segmented on the basis of different applications like construction, mining, and agriculture. The increasing demand for new infrastructure is expected to drive the demand for construction equipment across the globe. The construction industry has witnessed substantial growth in emerging economies such as China and India.
Rapid infrastructural development and revised government norms related to construction activities are driving the off-highway electric vehicle market in these countries. Other than the construction industry, the mining industry has also shown significant growth in the recent past.
Population rise has increased the demand for raw materials. In recent times, the commodity prices have stabilized from the uncertainty of 2015-2016. This augurs well for mining equipment manufacturers as the demand for mining equipment is dependent on the global economy. The increasing demand for iron, copper, coal, graphite, etc., is expected to drive the mining equipment market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market
4.2 Market in Asia Pacific, By Equipment and Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Low Noise and Vibration
5.2.1.2 Improved Efficiency
5.2.1.3 Low Overhaul Cost
5.2.1.4 High Cost of Ventilation of Diesel Emissions in Mining
5.2.1.5 Environmental and Human Safety
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Higher Initial Cost Than Diesel-Powered Equipment
5.2.2.2 Insufficient Charging Infrastructure
5.2.2.3 Lower Acceptance of Electric Vehicles
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 New Advancements in Industrial Sector
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Low Battery Capacity
5.2.4.2 Lack of Qualified Workers
5.2.4.3 Low Compatibility for Long Haul Applications
5.2.4.4 Low Compatibility for Electrification
6 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Application
The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Assumptions
6.2 Mining
6.2.1 Asia Pacific is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market Due to Growing Mining Activities in the Region
6.3 Construction
6.3.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Market Due to Rapid Infrastructural Advancements
6.4 Gardening
6.4.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Market
6.5 Agriculture
6.5.1 Asia Pacific is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market Due to Its Growing Agriculture Sector
7 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Equipment
The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Row
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.2 Dump Truck
7.2.1 North America is Expected to Be the Largest Market Due to Growing Mining Activities in the Region
7.3 Dozer
7.3.1 Asia Pacific is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market
7.4 Excavator
7.4.1 Asia Pacific is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market Due to Increasing Infrastructural Activity
7.5 Motor Grader
7.5.1 North America is Expected to Be the Largest Market
7.6 Lhd
7.6.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Be the Largest Market for Lhd
7.7 Loader
7.7.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Market for Loaders
7.8 Lawn Mower
7.8.1 Europe is Estimated to Be the Largest Market Due to Advancements in Agriculture Industry
7.9 Sprayer
7.9.1 North America is Expected to Be the Largest Market
7.10 Tractor
7.10.1 North America is Estimated to Be the Largest Market Due to Advancements in Agriculture Industry
8 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Type
The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.2 Lithium-Ion
8.2.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Market Due to Presence of Leading Battery Manufacturers
8.3 Nickel Metal Hydride
8.3.1 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Be the Largest Market
8.4 Lead-Acid
8.4.1 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Be Largest and Fastest Market
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Market
9 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity
The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.2 <50 Kwh
9.2.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Market
9.3 50-200 Kwh
9.3.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Market
9.4 200-500 Kwh
9.4.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Market
9.5 >500 Kwh
9.5.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Market
10 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type
The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.2 Battery Electric
10.2.1 Europe is Expected to Hold the Largest Market During the Forecast Period Due to Its Advanced State of Technologies
10.3 Hybrid Electric
10.3.1 North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Due to Its Higher Rate of Technology Adoption
11 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Power Output
The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.2 <50 Hp
11.2.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Market
11.3 50-150 Hp
11.3.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Market
11.4 150-300 Hp
11.4.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Market
11.5 >300 Hp
11.5.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Market
12 Electric Tractor Market, By Equipment
The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumption
12.2 Lawn Mower
12.2.1 Europe is Estimated to Be the Largest Market
12.3 Sprayer
12.3.1 North America is Expected to Be the Largest Market
12.4 Tractor
12.4.1 North America is Estimated to Be the Largest Market
13 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Region
Company Profiles
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu
- JCB
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Deere & Company
- CNH Industrial
- Sandvik
- Liebherr
- Epiroc
Additional Companies
- Terex
- Deutz AG
- Atlas Copco
- Fendt
- Husqvarna
- Stihl Holding AG and Co. Kg
- Exel Industries
- Xcmg
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- Doosan
- Sany Heavy Industries
- Kubota
- Beml
- Zoomlion
