DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Off-highway Tire Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global off-highway tire market to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Off-highway Tire Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for ATVs. ATVs are basically a quadricycle or quad bike that has a low seat for straddling the operator. They travel on low-pressure tires and have handlebars for steering control. These vehicles are equipped with off-highway tires that are specifically designed to be ridden over multiple terrains, which are inaccessible by other vehicles.

One trend in the market is development of green tires. The global automotive industry is a significant producer of greenhouses gases. The increased use of petroleum-based fuels is causing this industry to release significant amounts of poisonous gases into the environment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is declining profit margins. The fragmented nature of the automotive tire market is expected to decline the profit margins of dealers during the forecast period. Shortage of natural rubber and the high cost of synthetic petroleum-derived rubber are adversely affecting the prices of off-highway tires.



Key vendors:



Michelin

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd

Continental

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Pneumatic tires

Non-pneumatic tires

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of green tires

Increasing implementation of tire-pressure monitoring system

Development of electric off-highway vehicles

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mq4hzn/global?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

