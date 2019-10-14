Global Off-Highway Vehicle Engine Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Off-Highway Vehicle Engine market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. 30-100 HP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.2 Billion by the year 2025, 30-100 HP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$736.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$631.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 30-100 HP will reach a market size of US$877.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Caterpillar, Inc.; Cummins India Ltd.; Deere & Company; Deutz AG; Kubota Corporation; Mtu Friedrichshafen GmbH; Scania AB; Volvo CE Germany GmbH; Weichai Power Co., Ltd.; Yanmar Co., Ltd.







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in the Off-Highway Vehicles Market

Application of Diesel Engines in Off-road Truck Vehicles

Automation Trend in Agriculture Sector Boosts Demand for

Automotive Off-Highway Engines

Emergence of Autonomous Off-Highway Vehicles

Environment Regulations Drive Adoption of Natural Gas Based

engines

With Off-highway Electric Vehicles Being a Distant Vision,

Engines Remain Significant Component of Off-Road Vehicles

Companies Focus on Low Emission Engines

Small Engines Gain Focus as the Industry Takes Strides to

Improve Fuel Efficiency

Interest in Rise for Hybrid Technologies for Engines

CATERPILLAR

CUMMINS INDIA

DEUTZ AG

DEERE & COMPANY

KUBOTA CORPORATION

MTU FRIEDRICHSHAFEN GMBH

SCANIA AB

VOLVO CE GERMANY GMBH

WEICHAI POWER

YANMAR



V. CURATED RESEARCH

